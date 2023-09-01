'I never win': College student cashes in on half a million dollars playing Virginia scratch-off game

A Virginia woman won half a million dollars after spending $10 on a Funky Fortune scratch-off card.

Lilian Gutierrez Silva, a college student, bought a lottery ticket on a whim that ended up winning her a $500,000 prize.

Silva purchased Funky Fortune at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart on General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach only because her cousin bought a lottery ticket.

"I don't think much about playing the lottery," Silva told the Virginia Lottery. "I never win."

Her choice of Funky Fortune was influenced by her fondness for its vibrant color scheme. Silva scratched the ticket off and handed it to her cousin to see if she won anything.

Funky Fortune card

Silva's cousin confirmed with the store's cashier, and the two cheered as the cashier confirmed she won the game's $500,000 top prize. She is the first winner this year to win the top prize of $500,000 in the Funky Fortune game.

Silva claimed her lottery prize in Richmond and said it will help pay for her education.

What is Funky Fortune?

Funky Fortune is a $10 scratch-off game in the state of Virginia. The game was released in April 2023.

Funky Fortune card

What are the odds of winning Funky Fortune?

The Virginia Lottery reports that the odds of winning any Funky Fortune prize are 1 in 4.12. Now that Silva has won, there are only two top prizes left. The chance of winning the game's top prize is 1 in 1,224,000.

There are currently 3 out of 4 second-tier prizes worth $10,000 and 8 out of 12 third-tier prizes worth $2,000 that have yet to be claimed in the game.

Biggest instant game jackpot winner in US

In 2022, A Michigan resident won the largest prize ever from a scratch-off ticket, taking home $6 million from Michigan Lottery's $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game.

A Virginia man won the largest online instant game when he won $1,817,588 playing Jackpot Spectacular.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College student wins $500k playing Funky Fortune in Virginia Lottery