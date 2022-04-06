U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.50
    -41.75 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,321.00
    -229.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,600.25
    -227.75 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.70
    -14.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.17
    +1.21 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0933
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6260
    +0.0700 (+2.74%)
     

  • Vix

    23.05
    +4.48 (+24.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3093
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7590
    +0.1690 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,878.81
    -2,058.79 (-4.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,046.38
    -51.27 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.04
    -40.68 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

NevGold Intercepts 0.86 g/t Oxide Au Over 175.2 Meters And 0.83 g/t Oxide Au Over 126.2 Meters at Limousine Butte

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NevGold Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NAU
  • NAUFF
NevGold Corp.
NevGold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQB:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce further assays from the Company’s drill program at the Cadillac Valley target area at its Limousine Butte Project, Nevada (the “Project”) located on the southern part of the Carlin Trend. Further assays from the Company’s inaugural 10,000 meter drill program at the Project are expected regularly for the remainder of the first half of 2022.

Key Highlights

  • Building a High-Grade, Oxide Gold Resource: CV22-001 intercepted 0.86 g/t oxide Au over 175.2 meters (the first portion of CV22-001 was released on March 8, 2022, and included 2.13 g/t oxide Au over 58.2 meters including 12.32 g/t oxide Au over 5.9 meters), and CV22-002 intercepted 0.83 g/t oxide Au over 126.2 meters at a location over 700 meters from CV22-001.

  • Large, Open Mineralized Footprint: the mineralized area at Cadillac Valley extends over 1 km along strike and over 400 meters laterally, defining a large, oxide, mineralized footprint (Figure 1). There are numerous further targets that will be tested in the current drill program.

  • Mineralization Trends Up-Dip and Shallower: as expected based on the Company’s geological interpretation and model, holes CV22-002 and CV22-003 confirm mineralization trends up-dip and shallower further south at the Cadillac Valley target area. (See Figure 2) The assays received to date have been important data points to vector in on new areas of potential mineralization.

  • Highly Oxidized Mineralization: assay results from all of the holes received at Cadillac Valley reported oxidized mineralization. Oxidized mineralization has been seen in all of the holes drilled to date by the Company at Limousine Butte.

NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: Building on the initial assays released from Cadillac Valley on March 8, we have received the remaining assays from CV22-001, along with holes CV22-002 and CV22-003. These results have started to confirm the large extent of the mineralized footprint at Cadillac Valley, which extends over 1 km northeast to southwest, and over 400 meters laterally. It is becoming clear there is a large, oxide gold system at this important target area at the project. As we highlighted in our previous disclosure, it is also promising to see the geological model being validated with the up-dip trend of mineralization as we work further south at Cadillac Valley. We will remain consistent with assays over the coming months from the 10,000 meter drill program at Limousine Butte.”

NevGold Chief Geologist, Derick Unger, comments: We are very encouraged by this further data from Cadillac Valley, which is becoming a large target area based on these results. We are gaining a strong understanding of the structural characteristics, which is helping us refine the drill program as data is received from the assay lab, which is occurring in an expedited fashion. The remaining assays from CV22-001 have confirmed a thick, high-grade interval of oxidized gold mineralization. We also expected mineralization to trend up-dip and shallower as we drilled further south at Cadillac Valley, and it is exciting to see this interpretation validated based on the results seen in CV22-002 and CV22-003. We have completed subsequent holes at both Resurrection Ridge and Cadillac Valley and expect further assays shortly.”

Drill Results

Hole ID

Length, m*

g/t Au

From, m

To, m

Material

Target Area

CV22-001

175.2

0.86

212.0

387.2

Oxide

Cadillac Valley

including**

58.2

2.13

212.0

270.2

also including**

5.9

12.32

216.6

222.5

including

40.6

0.52

346.6

387.2

CV22-002

126.2

0.83

127.4

253.6

Oxide

Cadillac Valley

CV22-003

94.4

0.23

60.4

154.8

Oxide

Cadillac Valley

*Downhole thickness reported; true width varies depending on drill hole dip and is approximately 70 to 90% of downhole thickness.
**First portion of hole CV22-001 from 212.0 meters to 270.2 meters was released on March 8, 2022.

Figure 1Plan view of the drill pads with assays released at Cadillac Valley showing the large, mineralized system spanning over 1 km northeast to southwest, and over 400 meters laterally. Red outline represents Au zones of greater than 0.1 g/t defined from historical drilling. To view image please click here

Figure 2 Long-section looking northwest through Cadillac Valley. Red outlines represent Au zones of greater than 0.1 g/t defined from historical drilling. Orange dashed lines represent areas with additional mineralization potential.
To view image please click here

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance: All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company’s geologists and the chain of custody from the Project to the independent sample preparation facility, American Assay Labs in Sparks, NV, was continuously monitored. The samples were crushed, pulverized and sample pulps were analyzed using industry standard fire assay methods. A blank and certified reference material was inserted approximately every 20th sample and duplicates of coarse reject material was analyzed approximately every 20th sample. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derick Unger, CPG, the Company’s Chief Geologist, who is NevGold’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID-19 Stocks With Monster Upside of Up to 355%, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts foresee these coronavirus stocks rocketing higher by 246% to 355% over the next year.

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Slumped 11%

    In a note covered on TheFly.com this morning, analysts at Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lithium Americas stock by 18%, to $40 per share. Lithium Americas stock is well positioned heading into Q2, predicted the analyst, as prices for lithium supply are improving. Thanks to the administration's promise to support lithium companies in general (and Lithium Americas in particular, whose Thacker Pass project is the lithium mining project closest to completion here in the U.S.), Lithium Americas stock went on a terrific run last week, gaining more than 18%.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Tilray Stock Rises as Earnings Top Estimates and It Reaffirms View for $4 Billion of Revenue in Fiscal 2024

    The Canadian cannabis company says it's on track to achieve $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal year 2024.

  • Why Ford Stock Braked Hard Today

    After eking out only a tiny gain yesterday, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) fell sharply on Tuesday, down 4.4% as of 1 p.m. ET. Ford reported vehicle sales for the U.S. market in March yesterday, you see, and the news was not good. Total sales for the month fell 25.6% year over year to 159,328, with retail sales (i.e., not fleet) falling even harder -- down 30.1%.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As 'Rapid' Fed Shift Hits Market Rally; Elon Musk Steals Trump's Thunder

    Futures signaled further losses as a hawkish Fed sends Treasury yields soaring. Elon Musk's Twitter moves are weighing on Donald Trump's Truth Social.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Rivian’s Production of Electric Trucks More Than Doubles. The Stock Is Rising.

    Rivian reports first-quarter production of 2,553 vehicles, up from 1,015 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Pfizer's $6.7 Billion Bet Could Be About to Pay Off Big Time

    Less than a month after finalizing the purchase of Trillium, Pfizer announced plans to buy Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion. Pfizer had especially great expectations for Arena's crown jewel, etrasimod. When the acquisition was announced, Arena was already evaluating the experimental oral sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator in a couple of phase 3 studies targeting ulcerative colitis.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Plug Power Pops: Is There Still Time to Plug In?

    Shares of Plug Power are up smartly Monday, gaining more than 10% on the day. In our Nov. 22 PLUG review we wrote that, "Traders who are long PLUG can continue to hold but I would raise stops to $36 from $31.

  • Russia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Bond Payment Blocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s Finance Ministry paid rubles for some of its dollar debt obligations due this week after foreign banks declined to process $649.2 million of payments, raising speculation over a potential technical default. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. Sanction

  • 1 Red Flag and 1 Green Flag for Pfizer

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been one of the pandemic's success stories. The company and its partner BioNTech were the first to bring a coronavirus vaccine to market. Which piece of news will be most important for Pfizer and its shareholders?

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why UiPath Stock Plunged 38% Last Month

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) took a dive last month as the growth stock was hit by the sell-off in the first half of March and then plunged at the end of the month when it reported earnings. Like other growth stocks, UiPath fell in the first half of March on concerns about rising interest rates, inflation, and a slowing economy as investors expect those factors to slow down economic growth and possibly cause a recession, but the earnings report was the biggest reason for the sharp decline. UiPath, a software company that specializes in robotic-process automation, also known as bots, said that revenue increased 39% to $289.7 million, ahead of estimates at $283.6 million.