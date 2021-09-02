U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.25
    +9.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,348.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,653.00
    +43.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.30
    +4.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    +0.32 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.00
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.42 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3790
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0050
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,058.50
    +2,241.34 (+4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.67
    +92.50 (+7.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,143.05
    -6.79 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

Nevgold Provides Corporate Progress Update Through CEO Letter to Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NevGold Corp.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Shareholders, it has been a fast paced start for NevGold Corp. (“NevGold”) (TSXV:NAU), with a lot of positive progress since our first day of public trading on the TSXV on June 29, 2021. I write this update to shareholders very excited about what the future has in store as we enter into our first active field season with exploration and drilling at our Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada. We are a new player in the gold space, fully funded, with advanced exploration and resource stage projects in both Nevada and British Columbia.

Market Update
Although it has been a quiet market period over July and August for many equities, including natural resources and other industries, we have performed well, trading consistently above our C$0.40 going public financing price on strong volume. The macroeconomic backdrop entering September and Q4 is setting up nicely with some tailwinds starting to enter the market, specifically the key themes of inflation, fiscal stimulus, and low interest rates. Overall, many of the larger cycles poised to drive the commodity markets higher are intact as we exit the summer months.

In an effort to ensure timely communication, we will continue to regularly update our investors with company progress as we drive towards the start of our active drilling program at Limousine Butte in September and beyond. One of our main focus areas as a leadership group is to ensure updates are prompt and that we deliver on our clearly stated corporate objectives that we have established.

Limousine Butte, Nevada – Update and Next Steps
Update
Although Covid-19 has made travelling more challenging, I recently completed a two week visit to Nevada to review both our Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects with our Nevada based geology team. After visiting Limousine Butte for a few days, we completed a drill targeting workshop to finalize the upcoming approximate 10,000 meter drilling program at the project.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1
Figure 1

Figure 1 - NevGold Team inside the historically mined Golden Butte pit at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada, which produced approximately 100,000 ounces of gold in 1989-1990 from a near-surface, oxide, heap leach operation.
From left to right: Senior Geologist-Robert Springs, President & CEO-Brandon Bonifacio, Chief Geologist-Derick Unger.
To view image please click here

Our main focus at Limousine Butte is to further test and extend the known areas of mineralization within the large 66.5 square kilometer land package. The plus 20-kilometer northeast-southwest trending strike length hosts many zones of known mineralization that warrant further drilling laterally and at depth. We strongly believe Limousine Butte offers significant untapped potential that the historical exploration and drilling at the project dating back to the 1980’s and 1990’s did not fully test. We will apply modern exploration techniques as we further build on our understanding of the geology, to then vector in on the key exploration and resource targets to drive towards multi-million ounce potential.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 2
Figure 2

Figure 2 – Identified Exploration and Resource Targets at the Limousine Butte Project in Nevada
To view image please click here


Next Steps
We have filed our Notice of Intent (“NOI”) drill permit request with the Bureau of Land Management. A NOI permit is the fastest permitting process available for drilling and is typically approved in 30-60 days.

The operational planning for the drill program has tracked well and we have advanced discussions with drill contractors and other support areas to be able to commence the program once we have the required permit approved.

Cedar Wash, Nevada – Update and Next Steps
After completion of the data compilation, we identified a number of opportunities at Cedar Wash. Firstly, based on the historical work at the project we increased our land holdings to incorporate all of the prospective targets in the district. This increase in our land holdings was completed through low-cost organic claim staking, and we will provide a more detailed update once the process is finalized with the Bureau of Land Management.

Secondly, through our data compilation and review, there are a number of key work streams that we have identified to systematically advance Cedar Wash. Our first objective is to build upon the existing rock chip sampling, soil sampling, and surface mapping to develop our understanding of the geology to better vector in on the key drill targets. An interesting take away from the data compilation is that there has been no project specific geophysics programs completed on the property to date, which represents an area of untested potential for target generation. After further enhancing our understanding of the geology through the surface reconnaissance program, we will follow up with a Phase I drilling program in approximately Q4-2021.

Ptarmigan, British Columbia – Update and Next Steps
The historical Ptarmigan data compilation is tracking according to schedule. All of the historical data layers have been digitized in 3-dimensional geologic software, and the NevGold geology team is currently reviewing the dataset. The company anticipates advancing Ptarmigan in 2021/2022, but the main near-term focus remains in Nevada at the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects.

Closing Remarks
We have established NevGold as a “go-to” name for gold exploration and resource exposure in Nevada and British Columbia. With our recently completed C$6.3M financing as part of our going public transaction in June-2021, we are fully funded to aggressively explore the assets in our portfolio which will lead to steady news flow over the next 6-12 months. Our company objective is to drive towards multi-million ounce resource potential in strong geopolitical jurisdictions as we de-risk and advance our district scale assets along the project development curve.

Best Regards,

Brandon Bonifacio

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Signed”

Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com.

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derick Unger, CPG, the Company’s Chief Geologist, who is NevGold’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.

About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and British Columbia. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Ptarmigan silver-polymetallic project in Southeast BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.



Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. Precipitously declining interest rates and abundant access to cheap capital have allowed fast-paced companies to innovate, hire, and even acquire other businesses. If you're looking for a trio of growth stocks that could fatten your portfolio in September and well beyond, these companies could be your answer.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Is Pfizer a Buy?

    Most of the headlines over the past two years about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have involved its vaccine for COVID-19. The stock's value going forward will likely be based more on its other drugs and pipeline. Let's dig in to see if there is enough once we get past COVID-19 to make the stock a good value right now.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.