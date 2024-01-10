Neville Ray Appointed to Ziff Davis Board of Directors

NEW YORK, January 10, 2024--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD), today announced the appointment of Neville Ray to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ray is an accomplished telecommunications industry executive.

"We are delighted to welcome Neville to our Board of Directors," said Ziff Davis Board Chair Sarah Fay. "As a highly regarded leader in the wireless communications sector, he brings a wealth of experience to Ziff Davis."

From 2000 to 2023, Ray worked at T-Mobile USA, most recently serving as its President of Technology and Chief Technology Officer. Previously, he was T-Mobile USA’s Chief Network Officer and served as its Vice President Engineering and Operations prior to that. Ray currently serves on the U.S. President’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. He previously served on the board of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, as a former chairperson and board member of the 5G Americas Wireless Association, and as a member of the FCC’s Communications, Security, Reliability and Interoperability Council. Ray is an Honors graduate in Engineering from the City University of London.

"Neville’s extensive experience deploying wireless networks and overseeing technology operations at top companies in the telecom industry make him a valuable addition to our Board," said Ziff Davis CEO Vivek Shah.

"I am thrilled to join the Board of Ziff Davis, and I look forward to working with Vivek and the full Ziff Davis team across its impressive roster of brands," Ray said.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, connectivity, health, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com.

