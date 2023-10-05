Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) shareholders have endured a 88% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

As every investor would know, not every swing hits the sweet spot. But really bad investments should be rare. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO); the share price is down a whopping 88% in the last three years. That would certainly shake our confidence in the decision to own the stock. And over the last year the share price fell 63%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 25% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While Nevro made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

In the last three years, Nevro saw its revenue grow by 4.7% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 23% per year does seem a bit harsh! We generally don't try to 'catch the falling knife'. Of course, revenue growth is nice but generally speaking the lower the profits, the riskier the business - and this business isn't making steady profits.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Nevro will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Nevro shareholders are down 63% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 10% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Nevro is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

