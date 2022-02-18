U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Nevro to Participate in Wells Fargo 2022 MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series

·2 min read
  • NVRO

Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that D. Keith Grossman, Nevro's Chairman, CEO and President, Rod MacLeod, Chief Financial Officer, and Dr. David Caraway, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in the Wells Fargo 2022 MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

A webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on delivering comprehensive, life-changing solutions that continue to set the standard for enduring patient outcomes in chronic pain treatment. The company started with a simple mission to help more patients suffering from debilitating pain and developed its proprietary 10 kHz Therapy, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic innovation that has impacted the lives of more than 80,000 patients globally. Nevro's comprehensive HFX™ spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform includes a Senza SCS system and support services for the treatment of chronic trunk and limb pain and painful diabetic neuropathy.

Senza®, Senza II®, and Senza Omnia™ are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy. Nevro's unique support services provide every patient with an HFX Coach™ throughout their pain relief journey and every physician with HFX Cloud™ insights for enhanced patient and practice management.

Senza, Senza II, Senza Omnia, HFX, HXF Coach, HFX Cloud, HFX Connect, Nevro and the Nevro logo are trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Chief Corp Communications and Investor Relations Officer
650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-participate-in-wells-fargo-2022-medtech-rd-spotlight-call-series-301485517.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

