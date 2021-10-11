Nevro to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on November 8, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on November 8, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing (866) 324-3683 in the U.S. or +1 (509) 844-0959 internationally, using Conference ID: 8987949. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com .

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy.

