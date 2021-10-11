U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

Nevro to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

·2 min read
In this article:
Company to Host Conference Call on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO), a global medical device company that is providing innovative, evidence-based solutions for the treatment of chronic pain, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market closes on November 8, 2021.

Management will host a conference call on November 8, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results. The call will begin at 1:30 pm PT/ 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing (866) 324-3683 in the U.S. or +1 (509) 844-0959 internationally, using Conference ID: 8987949. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available in the Investors section of Nevro's website at www.nevro.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Nevro routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.nevro.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Nevro website regularly for important information about Nevro.

About Nevro

Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Nevro is a global medical device company focused on providing innovative products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. Nevro has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based, non-pharmacologic neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy has demonstrated the ability to reduce or eliminate opioids in ≥65% of patients across six peer-reviewed clinical studies. The Senza® System, Senza II™ System, and the Senza® Omnia™ System are the only SCS systems that deliver Nevro's proprietary 10 kHz Therapy.

SENZA, SENZA II, SENZA OMNIA, OMNIA, HF10, the HF10 logo, HFX, the HFX logo, HFX CONNECT, the HFX Connect logo, HFX ACCESS, the HFX Access logo, HFX COACH, the HFX Coach logo, HFX CLOUD, the HFX Cloud logo, RELIEF MULTIPLIED, the X logo, NEVRO, and the NEVRO logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Nevro Corp.

To learn more about Nevro, connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Investors and Media:
Julie Dewey, IRC
Nevro Corp.
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corp Communications
650-433-3247 | julie.dewey@nevro.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nevro-to-report-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301391814.html

SOURCE Nevro Corp.

