New homes entice buyers again while the rest of the housing market languishes

New home sales edged higher in July, one of the only areas in the housing market showing signs of life.

Sales of newly built homes increased 4.4% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 714,000 units last month from the revised June rate of 684,000, according to the Census Bureau. That came in above the Bloomberg consensus expectation of 707,000 units for July.

The pace of sales was also 31.5% above the year-ago levels.

The uptick in activity underscores how buyers left in the market are still turning to new construction as builders capitalize on the shortage of previously-owned homes.

“Despite continued high mortgage rates and inflationary pressures, our net sales orders increased 37% from the prior-year quarter," D.R. Horton CEO David Auld said in an earnings call last month, "as the supply of both new home and existing homes at affordable price points is limited and demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable."

The increase in new home sales come even as mortgage rates definitively marched higher in July – reaching a high of 6.96%, per Freddie Mac. But the higher rates go, the more likely current homeowners decide to stay in their existing homes and forgo selling.

That has depressed sales on the resale market, which slid to the lowest level for the month of July since 2010, National Association of Realtors (NAR) Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in a press call on Tuesday. The level is also the third lowest sales pace in the current housing cycle.

“Two factors are driving current sales activity – inventory availability and mortgage rates,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. “Unfortunately, both have been unfavorable to buyers.”

But it’s been favorable for builders, who are welcoming buyers frustrated with the few choices among existing homes.

Because of imbalance, builders didn’t have to resort to as many price cuts to woo buyers in July. Only 22% of builders said they reduced prices in July, down from 25% in June and 27% in May, according to the National Association of Home Builders.

The average sales price of newly sold homes in July was $436,700, up from June’s average of $415,400, according to the Census. The average sales price was $513,000.

The builders' advantage could change as mortgage rates continue their upward trend, topping 7% this month for only the third time since 2002.

That’s weighed on homebuilder sentiment this month. Confidence among builders dropped in August, the first decline this year, according to a survey from the National Association of Home Builders.

A sold sign is displayed outside a new home under construction in Mechanicsville, Va. (Steve Helber, AP Photo)

The August builder sentiment survey also found that the share of builders cutting prices rose to 25% in August, after falling for four straight months. The percentage of homebuilders using incentives to close sales was 55%, up from 52% in July.

At the same time, builders have ramped up construction of new homes, meaning they'll be left with more supply they need to unload. The seasonally‐adjusted estimate of new home for sale at the end of July was 437,000, the government reported, representing a 7.3-month supply at the current sales rate.

“As far as future demand goes, mortgage rates will continue to be a damper... but provided they stop rising, sales will likely edge up,” Keith Gumbinger, a vice president at HSH.com, said. “There's not a lot of difference in monthly payment or qualifying between say, just under and just over 7%, but it could put pressure on existing-home sellers to be more flexible, and I'd expect that it will prompt builders to step up incentives to help to continue to move homes.”

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez is a personal finance senior reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @__gabriellacruz.

