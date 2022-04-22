A new 'Tales from the Borderlands' game is coming this year

2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Borderlands fans. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has announced at PAX East that the developer will be releasing a new entry in the Tales from the Borderlands series this year. While it's technically a sequel to the first Tales game, it will feature all new characters in a brand new story and adventure.

According to Kotaku, the game will be created "in-house" by Gearbox, unlike the first title that was developed by the now-defunct Telltale Games. It will also be published by 2K, which is the same publisher behind the main Borderlands titles. Pitchford's announcement kept details about the game to a minimum, so we've yet to know what kind of adventure we can expect.

The first title was an interactive graphic adventure game with five episodes released over the course of a year. In it, players can make choices that significantly impact the story. It centers around Hyperion employee Rhys and a con-artist named Fiona who worked together to accomplish a common goal, but the new game having all new characters means we may not be seeing more of them.

Gearbox released the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a first-person shooter, in March. The Borderlands movie, which finished filming in 2021 and features a star-studded cast that includes Cate Blanchett and Jack Black, is also expected to hit theatres this year. Gearbox doesn't have an exact release date for the new Tales from the Borderlands game yet, but it promises to make a full announcement for it this summer.