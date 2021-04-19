U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,171.50
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,000.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,040.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.80
    -10.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    +0.13 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.70
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2021
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.02
    +0.45 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3877
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2070
    -0.5760 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,311.77
    +47.88 (+0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,305.11
    -86.60 (-6.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.29
    +10.76 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users, as Bloomberg has reported. That will significantly lower the price for over 7 million people in 2.7 million households who qualify, as the current average monthly price in the state is $50.

ISPs must provide at least 25 Mbps download speeds or their current low-income internet speeds if those are greater. In centers like New York City where speeds tend to be faster, the bill caps the price of high-speed broadband over 200 Mbps at $20 per month. 

The 25 Mbps figure is what the FCC has defined as broadband since 2015, though a bi-partisan Senate group recently asked the commission to redefine it as 100 Mbps for both uploads and downloads. Still, low-end households will be paying considerably less for the same service. 

On top of the low-income household caps, the state launched the Affordable Broadband Portal to help residents find cheaper internet in their area. Cuomo also announced a partnership with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt to provide free internet to around 50,000 students in economically disadvantaged school districts. ISPs have 60 days to implement the new pricing rules. 

