New York Fed's Williams: Fed is at or near peak rates, but will hold for some time

New York Fed President John Williams said Friday that the Federal Reserve is at or near a peak on interest rates and is expected to hold around these levels for some time.

“My current assessment is that we are at, or near, the peak level of the target range for the federal funds rate,” Williams said in prepared remarks for an event in Long Island, New York, that was canceled Friday. “I expect we will need to maintain a restrictive stance of monetary policy for sometime to fully restore balance to demand and supply and bring inflation back to our 2% longer-run goal.”

Williams' comments come after the Fed decided to hold interest rates last week in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% but still forecast one more rate hike this year.

Williams said that while inflation has come down from its peak, it’s still too high. He expects inflation of around 3.25% for this year as a whole, dropping to around 2.5% next year, and closing in on 2% in 2025.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the Personal Consumption Expenditures index, was released Friday. On a "core" basis, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, the PCE index showed inflation grew 3.9% in August, down from 4.1% from the month prior.

But Williams says there are signs the job market is coming into better balance. Williams pointed to the rate of people quitting jobs vs. the rate of new people being hired has moved back to pre-pandemic levels. He also said the number of job openings, while still high by historical standards, has declined toward more normal levels, and wage growth has slowed considerably from earlier peaks.

Williams cautioned, however, that there are limits to how much the labor force will increase to supply the job market with workers in the future — and that further reductions in demand are needed to bring balance to the labor market.

President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, John Williams, gestures as he addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“Our monetary policy actions are having the intended effects, but will take time to fully work their way through the economy and inflation,” he said.

Williams expects the economy to slow next year as the Fed’s higher interest rates permeate, with GDP of 1%-1.25% by his estimate. He expects the unemployment rate to rise modestly to a little over 4% from 3.8%.