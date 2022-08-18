U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,284.25
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,011.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,515.50
    +22.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.80
    +6.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.24
    +1.13 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.30
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0173
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.07
    +0.38 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1720
    +0.0820 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,500.04
    -281.26 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    559.21
    -13.60 (-2.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,519.83
    +4.08 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,942.14
    -280.63 (-0.96%)
     

NewAge, Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NewAge, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBEV
NewAge, Inc.
NewAge, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV) (the “Company” or “NewAge”), announced that on August 12, 2022 it received an additional delinquency notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market, dated August 11, 2022 (the “August Notice”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) due to the Company’s failure to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (the “June 30 Form 10-Q”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all periodic financial reports with the SEC.

As previously disclosed, the Company received notices from Nasdaq on April 1, 2022 and May 12, 2022 (the “Prior Notices”) notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the Rule due to the delay in the filing of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) and the delay in the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (the “March Form 10-Q”), respectively.

In response to the Prior Notices, the Company submitted a plan of compliance to Nasdaq to regain compliance with the Rule and was granted an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the original filing due date of the Form 10-K, or until September 27, 2022, to regain compliance. As a result of the additional delinquency identified in the August Notice, the Company must submit an update to its original compliance plan to Nasdaq by August 26, 2022.

If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven company dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. NewAge commercializes a portfolio of healthy products worldwide primarily through a direct selling route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at www.NewAgeGroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the submission of an update to the compliance plan to Nasdaq and the Company’s ability to file the Form 10-K, the March 31 Form 10-Q and the June 30 Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Company’s actual results and the timing of events could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or the investor relations section of the Company’s website, investors.newagegroup.com. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Investors
IR@newage.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Finally Throws In The Towel On 4 Lousy Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to say his favorite holding period for an S&P 500 stock is forever. But that's definitely not always the case.

  • Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split

    The largest automaker in the world by market cap is imminently conducting a stock split. Here's the 411 on what you need to know.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • Did the stock market ‘misinterpret’ Fed again? What strategists say about the reaction to the July minutes

    Minutes of the Fed's July meeting indicate stock-market participants were too quick to price in a “less hawkish” policy outlook, some strategists say.

  • Warren Buffett’s 10 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 10 favorite dividend stocks for the rest of 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s 5 Favorite Dividend Stocks for the Rest of 2022. In one of his interviews with Business Insider, Buffett mentioned that one of […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett loaded up on for the rest of 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett Loaded Up on These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Despite the high inflation and rising rates battering the US economy since […]

  • Dow Jones Up On Walmart Earnings; Elon Musk Scores This Twitter Win; Coinbase Slumps As Bitcoin Falls

    The Dow Jones rose on Walmart earnings. Tesla CEO Elon Musk scored a win in his Twitter fight. Coinbase stock dipped as Bitcoin struggled.

  • “Pretty Good Outlook”: 10 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now before the bull market begins. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Stocks to Buy Now Before the Bull Market Begins. JPMorgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, David Kelly, told Bloomberg on August 12 that stocks could recover and […]

  • 3 Surprising Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Three billionaire money managers with phenomenal investing track records have been buying some very odd stocks of late.

  • Cisco stock pops on fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre breaks down Cisco's fourth-quarter earnings results.

  • Buy This New Health Stock. It Offers Steady Growth and a Planned Dividend.

    Haleon, owner of brands such as Advil, Aquafresh, Sensodyne, and Centrum, offers steady growth and a planned dividend. The London-based GSK spinoff plans to use its cash flow to trim its hefty debt.

  • This rule with a perfect record says the market hasn’t bottomed, says Bank of America’s star analyst

    Investors therefore may like to consider the latest note from Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian in which the star analyst describes how “one rule with a perfect track record says the market hasn’t bottomed.” Subramanian,  head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy, says that only 30% of the conditions required for a market bottom are currently triggered following this latest rebound that has taken the S&P 500 (SPX) up 16.6% from its mid-June low. One of these signposts in particular is essential — the Rule of 20.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    The stock market is finding support right now from two directions, a perception that the Fed is turning slightly dovish and will be a little less aggressive on its rate hikes going forward, and the Q2 earnings, which are coming in better than analysts had feared. The S&P 500 might still be down 10% for the year, but the index has gained 17% since its mid-June low, and with the macro environment appearing friendlier, investors will be hoping the change of sentiment won’t be a temporary one. Again

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Markets fell into bear territory through the first half of the year – but we saw a summer rebound in July that has stabilized this month. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indexes have climbed back out of their bear markets, and investor sentiment, at least for now, is positive. However, at least some of the market experts are taking a much more guarded view of current conditions. Looking into the history of market downturns, Bank of America strategists see indicators that we haven’t hit bottom ye

  • Synopsys (SNPS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Synopsys (SNPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.94% and 2.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Ryan Cohen Signals Intent to Sell Bed Bath & Beyond Stake

    Ryan Cohen, chairman of GameStop and co-founder of pet e-commerce firm Chewy, filed a Form 144 providing notice of his intent to sell up to 7.78 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Dow Futures Steady, Rate Hikes to Continue—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The Federal Reserve indicated it would continue raising interest rates in an effort to cool inflation, but also said it was worried that if rates were tightened too much it would hurt the economy.

  • Analyst Forecasts For Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Are Surging Higher

    Shareholders in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:APDN ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just...

  • US Futures Fluctuate as Fed Policy Concerns Linger: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures pared losses in a volatile session after the Federal Reserve signaled a delicate balancing act that would see inflation-busting rate hikes continue despite a weakening economy. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Ga