U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,250.75
    -33.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,894.00
    -262.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,876.75
    -89.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.10
    -18.40 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.19
    -0.62 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,905.20
    -21.10 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.47 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.95
    -0.07 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4830
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,643.68
    +3,609.74 (+10.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.36
    +81.23 (+10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,350.97
    +143.59 (+1.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

NewAge, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 16

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NewAge, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NBEV
NewAge, Inc.
NewAge, Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBEV), a direct-to-consumer (D2C) healthy products company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/3:00 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13727435.

  • Live and archived webcast will be available here and on the Events page of NewAge’s investor relations website.

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven company dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. NewAge commercializes a portfolio of healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at NewAgeGroup.com.

Contact:

Investors
NewAge, Inc.
Lisa Mueller
VP, Investor Relations
ir@newage.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    With Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the forefront of the current news flow, Covid has been put on the backburner for now. That said, as has been proven before with the emergence of new variants, it is still too early to say with certainty the pandemic is finally behind us. In any case, over the long run, in similar fashion to the flu, annual boosters to protect against Covid will be required. So, there is still room for Covid-19 vaccine makers to make their mark, which bodes well for one of the l

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Meme stocks soar on bad news for Melvin Capital and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Traders in GameStop and AMC shares see trouble at Melvin Capital and Putin's aggression as more signals that the Mother of All Short Squeezes may be imminent.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    With us on the line today are Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO; Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman; Maggie Wu, chief financial officer; Toby Xu, deputy chief financial officer. In the fourth quarter of 2021, China's GDP grew 4%, while total retail sales rose 3% year over year.

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by about 0.3%, the  S&P 500 finished 1.5% higher, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq popped by 3.3%. Despite the general outperformance of technology stocks, though, cloud communications company Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) had a terrible day as its shares fell by 32.1%. In fact, the last time Bandwidth's share price was this low was in 2018.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Zscaler stock drops after forecast outlook range dips below Street view

    Zscaler Inc. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the cybersecurity company forecast an earnings range that dipped below Wall Street expectations following a rally in the regular session.

  • Carvana to buy auto auctioneer Adesa for $2.2 billion

    Carvana said it would spend $2.2 billion to buy auto auctioneer Adesa, in a move designed to improve the company's logistics network. Plus, Carvana reported record revenue in 2021, up more than 100% from the year prior.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Powerful Market Rebound On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.