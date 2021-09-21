U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

NewB.Farm: Making yield farming simple and easy

NewB Farm
·4 min read

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of decentralized finance is ever-evolving with the massive potentials it brings to millions of users. DeFi enables the deployment of traditional finance products like lending, staking and borrowing using smart contracts that are permissionless and trustless.

Thousands of crypto enthusiasts have taken advantage of these opportunities to multiply their capital and earn massive profits. However, the DeFi sector is still in its early stages, and most DeFi platforms are difficult to use by newbies or beginners.

This means that thousands of potential yield farmers are excluded from these earning opportunities. As a result, a new breed of next-generation DeFi platforms is springing up that seeks to bridge the gap and NewB.Farm is leading this trend. Let’s explore this fast-growing DeFi protocol and look at its features.

A user-friendly yield farming platform

NewB.Farm is an innovative yield farming protocol that is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binance Smart Chain is one of the fastest and highly scalable blockchains with low transaction fees making it an ideal platform for NewB.Farm.

NewB.Farm offers an intuitive, user-friendly platform that makes it easy for anyone without technical knowledge to participate in DeFi. In addition, the yield farming protocol is designed so that users can explore yield farming opportunities in a fair, secure and transparent environment.

New.B uses yield optimizers and other mechanisms to ensure that users get the very best yields for their capital. Unlike traditional finance platforms like Banks that offer 3% annually for fixed deposits, NewB offers 71% annual returns on yields. This means that you get more value for staking their assets on NewB than on other platforms.

Staking assets on NewB.Farm is pretty easy, and all that is required is to visit the farming dApp, connect a wallet and stake on supported pools. NewB has strict security policies and has not suffered any hack attacks since launching earlier in May 2021.

Its smart contract codes have been successfully verified by two renowned auditing firms Noneage, and Knownsec NewB also has a safety assessment score of 95 on DeFibox, which is higher than the PancakeSwap and Mdex.

Fast-growing ecosystem

NewB.Farm has experienced rapid growth since its launch in May 2021 and has more than 15 communities located across the world. Yield farmers have also adopted the platform with more than $20 million locked in its staking pools while there are more than 23,000 token holders.

NewB,Farm has also expanded organically to 8 more countries, including the United States, Russia, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam, Spain, Malaysia.

The massive growth of its ecosystem has also affected the value of its native token NewB, which has experienced an exponential rise. The utility token has increased from $90 at launch to a record high of $300, representing a growth factor of 233% within four months. These metrics are impressive given that NewB is less than six months in operation.

NewB has also revealed solid partnerships with other DeFi platforms, including Apeswap, Coinhub and PancakeSwap. NewB token is also listed in Coinmarketcap, Coingecko, Dappradar and Coinsniper. These collaborations show the growing influence that NewB is gaining within the DeFi sector.

NewB.Farm has also launched an affiliate campaign called Share N’ Thrive that incentivizes community members that actively promote the yield farming platform. =

Future developments on NewB.Farm

NewB.Farm continues to grow and pave the way in yield farming with unique offerings backed by a forward-thinking team led by Adam and the NewB farming Godfather Miguel. The NewB team has already stated its aim to build more products to ensure that the price of NewB token hits $1000 before the end of January 2022.

Some of the developments in the works include a dedicated NFT marketplace where NFT lovers can mint, list and auction NFTs. NewB.Farm will also introduce new vaults and staking pools for liquidity providers to maximize their capital. The yield farming protocol will also list NewB token on more exchanges and expand its ecosystem to more countries globally.

To learn more about NewB.Farm visit the following links.

NewB.Farm Landing Page: www.newb.finance
NewB.Farm Official website: www.newb.farm
NewB.Farm Official link tree https:// https://linktr.ee/newbfarm
NewB.Farm Official gitbook: https://newb.gitbook.io/newbfarm/
NewB.Farm Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewBFarm

Media Contact -
CEO - Adam
Email - media@newb.farm
Company - NewB Farm

Source Link


