Newborn Metabolic Screening Market is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030)

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing birth rates across the world are expected to drive demand for newborn metabolic screening, as the risk of galactosemia, sickle cell disease, phenylketonuria, maple syrup urine disease, and cystic fibrosis is higher among infants.

Various countries are implementing screening for metabolic diseases in newborns as a part of their immunization programs. To remain competitive and ensure a robust product pipeline, leading companies continue to identify potential assets through pilot screening programs, which typically have limited resources to see projects through the market.

According to a latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global newborn metabolic screening market was valued around US$ 247 Mn in 2020, and is expected to witness an impressive CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030).

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sickle cell disease is expected to contribute more than 30% of revenue share to the market.

  • By sample, blood testing held the highest market share in 2019 due to efficient diagnostic results.

  • Europe holds a significant share of over 30% in the global newborn metabolic screening market.

  • Leading manufacturers are focused on strengthening their product portfolios and regional expansion through collaborations.

  • Hospitals are expected to hold significant market share, due to high number of screening programs being arranged in collaboration with hospitals.

  • The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the market, as short-term lockdowns disturbed the production and supply chain of kits.

  • The market in the U.S is projected to expand at a CAGR of close to 10% through 2030.

  • The U.K market has a share of more than 17% in Europe, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of more than 12% over the next ten years.

Get Sample PDF of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31998

“Increasing prevalence of new born metabolic diseases and rising adoption of related screening program will boost the global market,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Collaborations & Acquisitions Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Leading players in the newborn metabolic screening landscape are focusing on improving their product portfolios through partnerships and acquisitions. Various players are also focusing on regulatory approvals and innovative product launches.

Get customized report by ask an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/31998

  • On October 05, 2020, PerkinElmer announced CE-IVD approval of the EONIS™ newborn screening assay.

  • In October 2018, Trivitron's Labsystems Diagnostics launched high quality newborn screening panels.

  • On September 3, 2020, Sickle SCAN® was approved by the Department of Health in Australia.

Get Full Access of Report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31998

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the newborn metabolic screening market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2015 – 2019 and projections for 2020 – 2030, on the basis of test (galactosemia, sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, toxoplasmosis, phenylketonuria (PKU), methylmalonic acidemia, maple syrup urine disease (MSUD), tyrosinemia, citrullinemia, and Medium Chain Acyl CoA Dehydrogenase (MCAD) Deficiency), sample (blood and urine), and end user (diagnostic laboratories, specialty clinics, and hospitals), across seven key regions of the world.

Browse End-to-end Market: Healthcare

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research

Overview:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com


