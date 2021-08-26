U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,361.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.00
    -31.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.50
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.66
    -0.70 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.46
    +0.24 (+1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1330
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,840.28
    -577.21 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,173.44
    -37.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.67
    -29.45 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Newborn Town (9911.HK) Announced 2021 Interim Results, Revenue Surged by 6 Folds and Former President Mr. Li Ping Appointed as CEO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Town (9911.HK), the largest social-networking company going global in China, announced its interim results on 25 August 2021. The Group recorded a significant growth in revenue and net profit with rapid development of the social-networking products. In particular, the revenue from value-added service business grew remarkably.

Newborn Town also announced the change of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Li Ping, the Former President, was appointed as new CEO of the Group. Mr. Liu Chunhe, the Chairman, will focus on the Group's strategies, organizational construction and social value in order to continue to create greater and longer-term value for the Company's development.

1H 2021 Revenue over RMB 1 Billion and Net Profit Surged by 40 Folds

Newborn Town's report shows that the Company's total revenue reached RMB 1.04 billion for the six months ended June 30 2021, representing a Year-on-Year growth of nearly 6 folds, of which the revenue from value-added service business reached about RMB 0.82 billion, which is equivalent to a Year-on-Year growth of over 50 folds, and accounted for 79.1% of the total revenue.

The Company's profit for the period reached about RMB 0.14 billion, representing a Year-on-Year increase of 40 folds, while adjusted EBITDA increased Year-on-Year by nearly 8 folds to RMB 0.18 billion.

In the first half of the year, the Company increased investments in product research and development, expanded its R&D team to 276 members, and R&D expenses increased Year-on-Year by nearly 4 folds. Meanwhile, the operating efficiency of the Group greatly improved, resulting in a revenue created by per employee of RMB 2.02 million.

The substantial growth in revenue and profit was driven by the rapid development of social-networking business. In the first half of 2021, the average number of Monthly Active Users (MAU) of the Company's social products reached 17.41 million, representing an increase of 38% as compared to the second half of 2020. The breakthroughs in developed markets have resulted in the continuous increase in the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of social-networking products.

Social products enjoy great reception worldwide and significant growth in developed markets

In the past two years, Newborn Town has been actively expanding into the developed markets. In the first half of the year, its social products grew rapidly in developed markets such as Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea with continuous enhancement in user value.

Flagship product MICO is among the list of Top 5 highest-grossing social applications in Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal and other developed countries. In addition, the voice-chat social product, YoHo, has also entered the list of Top 10 highest-grossing social applications in the US, France and other European and North American countries. Such remarkable results have demonstrated strong competitiveness of the Group's social products in developed markets.

Co-founder and Former President Mr. Li Ping Appointed as New CEO

On 25 August, the Board of Directors of Newborn Town appointed Mr. Li Ping as the new CEO, who will be fully responsible for the business management of the Company. And Mr. Liu Chunhe, who has resigned as the CEO of the Group, will continue to serve as the chairman and focus on the Group's strategies, organizational construction and social value in order to continue to create greater and longer-term value for the Company's development.

Mr. Li Ping joined Newborn Town in 2011 and is the Co-founder of the Company. He previously held several positions such as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President of the Company.

He has a thorough understanding towards the global internet market and is experienced in product development, operations, and market expansion. He was once selected as "Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia" and "Hurun China Under 30s To Watch".

In 2013, Mr. Li Ping directed the design and development of the Company's first global product, Solo Launcher, which quickly accumulated more than 100 million users. The development team was certified by Google as "Global Top Developer". In 2015, Mr. Li Ping created the Shuffle advertising model and obtained a patent, leading to a new trend in the industry.

Over the years, Mr. Li Ping has led Newborn Town in its expansion into the global market, development of tens of epic social and gaming products, establishment of AI engine and user scenario engine, as well as the creation of the ecosystem of global traffic, which contributed to the Group's continuous business growth.

Looking ahead, he will be fully responsible for the Group's business management and lead the Group to achieve greater success and rapid development.

Focus on Scale Expansion to Achieve an All-Rounded Growth

During the interim results presentation held on the 26 August, Mr. Li Ping said that the Company would strive to scale up its business and further increase investment to achieve an all-rounded growth.

Regarding product planning, the Company will continue to plough deeply into the open social-networking sector with strategic focus on developing video and audio products. The Company will optimize core products, and improve user duration and stickiness, whereby to promote an all-rounded growth in user base, revenue and profit.

Regarding market development, the Company will continue to expand into the developed markets and put additional resources in the operations in North America, Europe, Japan and South Korea, in order to expand the user base and product popularity. The Group will also strive to explore more potential markets to further improve its global layout of social-networking business.

The Company will strive to seize the demographic dividend of the young generations worldwide, with a niche focus on young people such as generation Z as well as explore emerging technologies and business models.

All in all, Newborn Town maintained rapid growth in the first half of the year, with breakthroughs in revenue, net profit and user base. As the company further improves its strategic planning for long-term development and investments, a sustainable, rapid and all-rounded growth in business scale can be expected.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newborn-town-9911hk-announced-2021-interim-results-revenue-surged-by-6-folds-and-former-president-mr-li-ping-appointed-as-ceo-301363452.html

SOURCE Newborn Town Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Evergrande EV Stock Loses $80 Billion in World’s Worst Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. sank as much as 22% Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half. The EV business’s market value was about $87 billion at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor Co. and almost four times the capitali

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed 1.9% lower in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 9.2% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring companies

  • Investors Might Be Losing Patience With Cathie Wood’s ARK Funds

    Since the end of June, investors have pulled a net $2.7 billion from Cathie Wood's six actively managed ARK ETFs.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Analysts' high-water price targets foresee these fast-growing stocks doubling or tripling in value.

  • 4 Shipping Stocks Poised to Climb

    As the demand for commodities is picking up, shipping is also seeing a rebound. Around two days back, according to a Maritime Logistics Professional report, the Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose to its highest peak in the past 11 years. The index was up by 55 points, to 4,147, and according to the report, this index has been up for the past nine straight trading sessions. This Index is reported on a daily basis by Baltic Exchange in London. The BDI is a benchmark for the price of moving major raw mate

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for September 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Sundial Growers Is a Dilution Machine

    The company's share count has increased nearly 20-fold in just one year.