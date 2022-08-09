U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.16
    -17.90 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,769.42
    -63.12 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,512.03
    -132.43 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,929.11
    -12.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.60
    +0.84 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.50
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7920
    +0.0270 (+0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0060
    +0.0330 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,305.99
    -857.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    542.16
    -15.19 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.46
    +18.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Newell Brands Announces Friday Collective™, A New Brand That's Committed to Bringing 'Weekend Feels' to Every Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NWL
    Watchlist

Launching First with Scented Candles that Feature Uplifting and Experience-Driven Fragrances to Help You Bask in that 'Friday Feeling' 24/7

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newell Brands announced today the launch of a new brand, Friday Collective™. The bold lifestyle brand is launching with a range of scented candles that channel optimism and joy with vibrant colors and unexpected fragrance combinations, to perfectly set a vibe, get a boost, or simply reset your mood.

Newell Brands Announces Friday Collective™, A New Brand That’s Committed to Bringing ‘Weekend Feels’ to Every Day
Newell Brands Announces Friday Collective™, A New Brand That’s Committed to Bringing ‘Weekend Feels’ to Every Day

"Traditionally we think about lighting a candle as a meditative act, a way to wind down," said Lisa McCarthy, President, Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We wanted to rethink that and create candles that were energizing and uplifting. We hope our candles will set a different tone, and the anticipation of the weekend is the perfect way to capture that idea."

With experience-driven fragrances and a vibrant aesthetic, Friday Collective products are inspired by the anticipation we feel when we think about the weekend; that feeling of freedom, optimism, and excitement. "Friday Collective was created for those who are looking to bring the freedom and joy of 'weekend feels' into everyday moments," said McCarthy. "Everyone can find a fragrance that fits their vibe."

Featuring a premium soy wax blend, natural fiber wicks, and essential oils, the bold, iridescent new candles from Friday Collective are perfect for creating weekend vibes 24/7. The launch fragrances are split into four "vibes," grouped by their scent profile and their fragrance stories convey relatable feelings, experiences, and moments, including:

  • Let's Party

  • Lowkey Hype

  • Kickstart The Hustle

  • Joy Of Missing Out:

Friday Collective is now available in select fragrances in 7.8oz single wick (MSRP: $15.99) and 13.5oz 3-wick candles (MSRP: $20.99), online at FridayCollective.com and Walmart.com. The product line will also be available in stores and online at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, Meijer, Amazon, and Target in the coming months.

For more information about the Friday Collective brand and the new fragrances, please visit FridayCollective.com and follow along on Instagram (@fridaycollectivevibes) and Facebook (facebook.com/fridaycollectivevibes).

About Newell Brands 

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Friday Collective
Friday Collective
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newell-brands-announces-friday-collective-a-new-brand-thats-committed-to-bringing-weekend-feels-to-every-day-301602106.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

Recommended Stories

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Stock Buying Slowed in the Second Quarter

    Operating profits rose 39%, thanks to insurance and railroad businesses. Warren Buffett slowed buybacks and stock purchases.

  • Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal

    Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics, as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment. Pfizer will pay $68.50 per GBT share, which represents a 7.3% premium to its Friday closing price and a nearly 43% premium over Thursday's closing price after Bloomberg reported that GBT had attracted takeover interest. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Pfizer was in advanced talks to buy it.

  • Tesla, EV Makers Stand to Get Billions for Factories From Senate Bill

    Industry says new manufacturing requirements and income limits could jeopardize $7,500 tax credit for many buyers.

  • SoftBank Pledges Sweeping Cost Cuts After $23.4 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s Masayoshi Son said he plans widespread cost cutting at his Japanese conglomerate and its Vision Fund investment arm after a record $23.4 billion loss on plunging portfolio valuations and foreign currency losses. Shares dropped.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsThe Tokyo-based company lost t

  • ECB, IMF call on climate standard setters to align company disclosures

    A global standard setter for company climate disclosures should align with European and U.S. alternatives for easier implementation across jurisdictions and to avoid fragmenting information to investors, the European Central Bank and IMF have said. The Frankfurt-based International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has proposed global "baseline" reporting standards, which attracted over 1,300 responses just published. While widely backing the creation of global norms, many call for better definitions of key concepts, a longer phase-in, and stress the need for them to be 'interoperable' with standards being written by the European Union and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • How top-selling electric vehicles will be affected by new tax credit

    While the proposed expansion of EV tax credits sounds like good news for the automakers, several requirements have now been introduced that have the automakers claiming 70% of EVs and PHEVs (plug-in hybrid EV) will not qualify for the credit, and it could get worse from there.

  • Oil Rallies in Choppy Trading Amid Iran Uncertainty, Thin Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed the most in over a week during a volatile summer session as investors continue to weigh US-Iran nuclear deal talks and the potential hit to demand from an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsWest Texas Intermediate futures topped $90 a barrel on Monday amid a return of bullish sentime

  • Read How Inspirato Fared In Q2

    Inspirato Inc (NASDAQ: ISPO) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 60% year-on-year, to $83.7 million, missing the consensus of $84.98 million. As of June 30, 2022, active subscriptions totaled 15,700, a 15% Y/Y increase. Pass subscriptions rose 75% to 3,600. Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) jumped 51% Y/Y to $157 million. The gross profit for the quarter increased 42% to $24 million, and the gross margin of 28% contracted by 400 basis points. Total occupancy for the quarter was 82% versus

  • Ryanair to appeal against Hungary's 'baseless' consumer protection fine

    Budget airline Ryanair said it would appeal to the courts after Hungary fined it for passing on the cost of a special business tax, worth 800 billion forints ($2.1 billion) in total, following a consumer protection investigation. Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government in May announced the special tax measure targeting "extra profits" earned by major banks, energy companies and other firms, aiming to plug budget holes created by a spending spree that helped him gain re-election in April. "The consumer protection authority has found a breach of the law today, because the airline (Ryanair) has misled customers with its unfair business practice," Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post on Monday.

  • Palantir May Have Its Problems, But Here's a Reason to Like It Longer-Term

    We know the federal government will be a buyer, as will the private sector, but there are challenges in this environment.

  • Baker Hughes Acquires Power Generation Division of BRUSH Group To Enhance Its Electric Machinery Portfolio

    and, - Baker Hughes (Nasdaq: BKR) announced it has agreed to acquire the Power Generation division of (“BRUSH”) from. BRUSH is an established equipment manufacturer that specializes in electric pow...

  • BioNTech Dives As Pfizer Partner Reports Lagging Covid Vaccine Sales, Guidance

    BioNTech lagged second-quarter expectations and issued light 2022 guidance on Monday, leading BNTX stock to dive.

  • TREASURIES-Yields dip, Wednesday’s inflation data in focus

    Yields have risen off four-month lows reached last week as persistently high inflation, hawkish comments from Fed officials and a strong labor market dampen expectations that the U.S. central bank will take its foot off the pedal to dampen soaring price pressures. “The jobs report was strong pretty much anyway you want to slice it, adding to the case for a 75 basis point hike in September,” said Benjamin Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. Consumer price inflation (CPI) data for July will be the next major economic release on Wednesday.

  • China's Luckin plans store expansion, remains committed to U.S. market

    Two years after it was forced to withdraw from the Nasdaq for an accounting fraud, China's Luckin Coffee believes it has emerged from its "darkest moment", and said it remains committed to U.S. capital markets as it expands its stores and sales. Luckin admitted in 2020 that about $310 million of its sales were fabricated in the previous three quarters, bringing the coffee maker to the brink of collapse after having blazed a trail as a homegrown challenger to U.S. coffee giant Starbucks.

  • Carlyle CEO Resigns in Sudden Reversal of Generational Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer Kewsong Lee stepped down, reversing a changing of the guard set in motion just five years ago when founders of the private equity giant ceded leadership to a new generation. The stock dropped as much as 6.3%.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanCarlyle CEO Resigns in Sudd

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Applovin Price Target Factoring In Macro/Sector Headwinds

    Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju cut the price target on Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) to $80 from $100 and reiterated an Outperform ahead of quarterly results. Given the ongoing weakness in the mobile gaming market, the analyst decreases his 1P-related estimates on consumer spending and in-app advertising. More importantly, with the announcement of the proposed merger of two of its most direct competitors, Ju could see an increase in competitive intensity. And from the standpoint of macro headwin

  • Consumers Are Fine. Just Look at Results From the ‘Uber of the Skies.’

    Blade Air Mobility, an air taxi network operator, broke even in the second quarter showing higher-end consumers are surviving inflation.

  • Bitcoin Believers Are Back to Watching Stocks After Crypto Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- After a gut-wrenching bout of turbulence and existential angst, digital-asset investors are back to focusing on the mood of the US stock market as a gauge of whether the worst might be over. Stocks are mostly up over the last few weeks and so is Bitcoin, which has added roughly 25% since the start of July. The 90-day correlation coefficient of Bitcoin and the S&P 500, after weakening slightly in June, now stands around 0.65 once again, among the highest such readings in Bloomberg

  • Nutrien names Ken Seitz as CEO of the Canadian potash fertilizer producer

    (Reuters) -Canada's Nutrien Ltd, the world's largest potash fertilizer producer, named Ken Seitz as chief executive on Monday, removing the interim tag. Nutrien in January surprised investors by replacing its CEO for the second time in eight months. It then named Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim CEO, replacing Mayo Schmidt..

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergFBI Search Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsThe move is aimed at pushing Chinese giants out of the lower segment of the world’