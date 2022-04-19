U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

NEWEST CONTENTGINE "TOP 5 IN 15" VIDEOCAST ANALYZES MOST POPULAR CONTENT FOR SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORKING

·3 min read

Series Explores Insights and Best Practices for Marketers to Better Their Outcomes, Improve Audience Engagement through Content-Based Marketing

RENO, Nev,, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in content-based marketing, today released its latest "Top 5 in 15" video episode, featuring the most popular software- defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) content analyzed by its Content Indication Platform (CIP). Exploring its vast business-to-business (B2B) library, syndicated by its Perpetual Engine®, Contentgine's CIP examined content consumption across more than 600 SD-WAN assets to determine the category leaders.

"We are seeing a lot of interest from buyers in learning more about SD-WAN deployments," said Series Host Robert Rose, best-selling author and chief strategy officer for the Content Marketing Institute. "The most popular content detailed actual customer stories indicating business buyers are trying to better understand the benefits of using software to control and manage their wide area networks at a time when technology is evolving at a rapid pace."

The Top Five companies making up this episode's best-in-content chart include:

#1 – VMware – eBook: The Modern Network: Bringing the Public Cloud Experience On-prem

#2 – Masergy – Research Study: The 2021 State of SD-WAN Study

#3 – Fortinet – Case Study: Building an Agile, Secure Network While Eliminating MPLS Spend with FortiGate Secure SD-WAN

#4 – Windstream – Case Study: From Gnarly Wipeouts to Rad Freeriding with SD-WAN

#5 –Aruba – Research Study: The State of SD-WAN, SASE and Zero Trust Security Architectures

According to Rose, the first of two key takeaways is that buyers are seeking detailed customer stories focused on the triggering points of how the decision to move to SD-WAN was made. Second, they want data found in original research that details the current adoption and the primary requirements. This, Rose says, gives customers more confidence in their decision-making especially when they can learn more about what their peer set is doing.

"We gain a lot of great insights on content-based marketing and buyer intent through our Top 5 series," said Ian Dix, chief marketing officer for Contentgine. "We believe sharing these contextual insights are helpful to the marketing community and, as part of this ongoing series, we will continue to provide strategic analysis and best practices to marketers. This episode's deep dive into the SD-WAN category yielded fresh insights for marketers striving to stand out in this growing category."

CIP mines one billion engagement signals quarterly from content interactions with the world's largest B2B library of more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks to deliver advanced market intelligence. The platform identifies personalized content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals to determine 360-degree intent—with complete contact, company, and content consumption visibility. In addition, because Contentgine knows the exact asset consumed, it provides industry-leading content intelligence, comparing performance within product categories to give organizations more insights into how their content compares to competitors.

Recent "Top 5 in 15" episodes focus on popular topics such as customer relationship management (CRM) and data analytics. In addition to videos, Contentgine has published a Top 5 resource center, featuring content-based marketing insights around topics such as cloud infrastructure monitoring, database solutions, and AP automation.

About Contentgine

Contentgine is a leader in content-based marketing, content syndication, intent marketing and demand generation. The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals. Its unique Perpetual Engine syndicates content from Contentree, the world's largest business-to-business (B2B) library to engage with the right audience at the right time. The industry's first Content Indication Platform (CIP) analyzes content consumption and intent to produce the most precise first-person intent data for advanced, actionable insights. For more information, visit www.contentgine.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Debbie Lewis
debbie@debbielewispr.com
610-772-5103

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newest-contentgine-top-5-in-15-videocast-analyzes-most-popular-content-for-software-defined-wide-area-networking-301527726.html

SOURCE Contentgine

