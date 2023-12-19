Newest toys coming to McDonald's Happy Meals: Squishmallows

Beginning the day after Christmas, grabbing a McDonald's Happy Meal may make your child even happier.

That's because the popular Squishmallows toys are coming to Happy Meals for a limited time starting Dec. 26. A dozen different Squishmallow characters, each about 3 inches in size, will make their way into the meals including 10 favorite characters such as Cam and FiFi.

McDonald's character Grimace will also be transformed into a Squishmallow and one mystery character will make an appearance, too.

Each toy will also have a special music playlist from Universal Music Group, which you can listen to by scanning a QR code on the Happy Meal box.

Squishmallows among top 10 toy properties

Nearly 300 million Squishmallows have been sold since Jazwares brought the plush toys to market in 2017, the company says. The brand has been among the top 10 toy properties this year, alongside other favorites such as Pokémon, Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel and Hot Wheels, according to research firm Circana.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a statement.

These new Happy Meal Squishmallows will build on the already 2,500-plus different Squishmallows characters introduced. The toys come in various sizes from 2 to 24 inches.

“We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand," said Jazwares' senior vice president of brand and marketing Gerhard Runken in a statement.

