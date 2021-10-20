U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union Signs Agreement with AFG Canada

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- AFG Canada announced today that Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union Ltd (NLCU), a financial institution based in Newfoundland, has signed on to AFG Canada's Leasing Program. The partnership with NLCU further reinforces AFG's mission to expand into new markets in Canada to meet the rising consumer demand for residual based financing, otherwise known as leasing.

AFG's Program will be available to NLCU's member base of over 20,200. The AFG program allows NLCU to provide leasing options to their members looking to lease both new and used vehicles. AFG manages the residual value risk and the vehicle turn-in process, making the leasing experience more convenient for members.

"The AFG Leasing Program will provide additional vehicle options to enhance our lending portfolio – it's an innovative way to expand our offer at Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union," said Allison Chaytor-Loveys, CEO at NLCU. www.nlcu.com

"We welcome NLCU to the AFG Canada family and look forward to contributing to their success and exceeding their expectations with AFG's superior customer service," said Richard Epley, CEO of AFG Canada. To learn more about AFG Canada's Leasing Program, please visit www.afgcanada.ca.

About AFG Canada

AFG Canada provides an innovative, turnkey indirect leasing program which is easily understood by credit union staff and members. AFG Canada's program is designed specifically to help credit unions differentiate themselves in the financial services marketplace and create a new source of revenue. An AFG Canada lease is very consumer friendly and will help participating credit unions retain existing members and attract new ones. The program is customized for each individual credit union regardless of size. For more information about AFG Canada call toll free at 888-486-1278, or visit www.afgcanada.ca.

About Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union

Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union (NLCU) is a full-service financial institution and the largest credit union in our province. We offer chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, credit cards, online banking, savings plans, retirement planning, and more. Members have access to their accounts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through online, mobile, telephone, and ATM banking.

NLCU operates 12 branches in major hubs across Newfoundland and Labrador. Over 20,000 residents of our province rely on us to help manage their personal and business finances. We have a team of over 140 professionals who work and live right here, using our intimate knowledge of local economies and financial expertise to help our members prosper. As part of Canada's largest group of financial institutions, NLCU has access to expertise in insurance, wealth management, leasing, lending and more. www.nlcu.com

SOURCE AFG Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c8522.html

