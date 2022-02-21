U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.12
    +1.05 (+1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.30
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1338
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8590
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,855.77
    +609.30 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.75
    -45.03 (-4.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,508.52
    -5.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to benefit from historic $136 million plan to connect all remaining rural households in the province to high-speed Internet

·3 min read

Governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador working together to increase connectivity

STEADY BROOK, NL, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, announced a historic collaboration to provide up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural households in Newfoundland and Labrador to reliable high-speed Internet.

Up to $116 million of this funding comes from the Government of Canada, through its Universal Broadband Fund, and up to $20 million comes from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Through this collaboration, the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador will work with Internet service providers to achieve the national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030.

The governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador recognize the important role access to high-speed Internet will have in economic recovery following the pandemic. Collaborating to provide better Internet services to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador living in rural, remote and northern communities will help create jobs and contribute to the economic growth of the entire province. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

Quotes

"We need to close this connection gap and ensure that every nook and cranny of Newfoundland and Labrador has access to reliable high-speed Internet—from Red Bay in Labrador to Tizzard's Harbour, from Salvage to Cape Broyle, or from Wabana to right here in my backyard of Humber Valley. That's why today's collaboration to invest up to $136 million to connect all remaining rural households in the province is a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. The Government of Canada will continue to make investments like these to help connect every Canadian and achieve our national target of connecting 98% of Canadians by 2026 and 100% by 2030."
– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains

"An investment in broadband is an investment in communities. It spurs economic growth and improves access to a range of services, from health care to educational opportunities. In my travels around the province, the need for reliable broadband is often raised by residents and community leaders—and our government has been committed to addressing it. I acknowledge the federal government, specifically Minister Hutchings, and the commitment to close the connectivity gap throughout Newfoundland and Labrador."
– The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

  • This agreement represents a plan to connect all remaining underserved households in Newfoundland and Labrador, which is just over 60,000 households.

  • Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download / 10 Mbps upload.

  • The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and achieve the national target of 100% connectivity by 2030. Only the hardest to reach households may take until 2030.

  • Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced $29 million in funding for 41 projects to bring improved speeds to 18,416 households in Newfoundland and Labrador.

  • The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/21/c1372.html

Recommended Stories

  • World stocks hit 3-week lows, oil rises on Russia-Ukraine fears

    Global stocks hit three-week lows and oil rose on Monday as worries increased that Russia will invade Ukraine. Russian forces killed a group of five saboteurs who breached the country's southwest border from Ukraine on Monday, news agencies quoted the military as saying, an accusation that Kyiv dismissed as the latest in a series of fakes. Kyiv and the West fear that a border incident near eastern Ukraine could be used as a pretext for Moscow to attack its neighbour.

  • Tensions Rise as Russian Security Council Meets: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine, a move that would likely torpedo European-mediated peace talks and further escalate tensions with the West.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensi

  • Russian Stocks Fall Most Since 2008 as Security Council Meets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian stocks tumbled the most since 2008 as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s considering an appeal for official recognition from separatists in east Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcom

  • EU Parliament's top group suggests blacklisting Switzerland after Credit Suisse leaks

    Credit Suisse said it strongly rejected any allegations of wrongdoing and that the media reports were based on "partial, inaccurate or selective information taken out of context". The European People's Party (EPP), the conservative grouping which holds the biggest number of seats in the European Parliament, called on the EU Commission on Monday to "re-evaluate Switzerland as high-risk money-laundering country". "The 'Swiss Secrets' findings point to massive shortcomings of Swiss Banks when it comes to the prevention of money laundering," the EPP's coordinator on economic affairs Markus Ferber said.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped with U.S. equity futures as a standoff over Ukraine hardened and hopes faltered for a summit between President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks, U.S. Futures Fall on U.S.-Russia Tensions: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin

  • Stock futures reverse early losses after Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to summit

    U.S stock-index futures bounced back from early-session losses Sunday after an announcement that President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit to ease tensions over Ukraine.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • European stock markets fall as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks swing into the red as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Trump Shoots Himself In Foot With Screed Over Accountants Who Ditched Him

    Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.

  • Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in t

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Vladimir Putin 'considering' recognising independence of separatist regions

    5 Ukrainians killed in sabotage attack, claims Kremlin Downing Street warns Putin's invasion plans have 'already begun' Ben Wallace to address Parliament at 3.30pm 'Vladimir Putin has embarrassed Emmanuel Macron - again' Putin 'has drawn up hitlist of Ukrainians to kill' after invasion Why Russia wants to invade and what could happen next

  • Now Trump Says His Accounting Firm Was 'Broken' By 'Radical Leftist' Racists

    That's not what the accounting firm says.

  • Putin's Baseless Claims of Genocide Hint at More Than War

    Moscow, in another escalation toward a possible invasion of Ukraine, is issuing a growing drumbeat of accusations, all without evidence, that center on a single word. “What is happening in the Donbas today is genocide,” President Vladimir Putin of Russia said Tuesday, referring to Ukraine’s east. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Senior Russian officials and state media have since echoed Putin’s use of “genocide.” Russian diplomats circulated a document to the United Nat

  • What’s the Difference Between LED, OLED and QLED Displays? What To Know Before Buying a New TV

    All these abbreviations can get confusing, but we’re here to break down the differences in screen technology and what it all means for you.

  • Saudi Aramco shares hit record high as oil demand surges - live updates

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc with focus on Putin-Biden summit Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • State senator scrutinized after photos of female aide found

    A Nebraska state senator called for a criminal investigation after one of her colleagues said he would resign after admitting that he took photos of a female legislative aide without her knowledge. Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha sent a letter urging the state attorney general and Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the conduct of Republican Sen. Mike Groene to determine if he committed any crimes, according to the Omaha World-Herald. Groene told The Associated Press Friday that he planned to resign this week to avoid putting his family through a public ordeal.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Deep Red Amidst Ongoing Russia Threat

    Following Sunday’s pullback, it’s a mixed start to the day for Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader market, with technical indicators flashing red.

  • Ukraine warns of cyberattacks on banks and state agencies

    Ukrainian authorities said they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector on Tuesday. Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks in recent weeks which Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver along Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white