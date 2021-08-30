U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,367.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,594.75
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.50
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.04
    -0.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.07 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    -0.0270 (-2.06%)
     

  • Vix

    16.19
    -0.20 (-1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3761
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9190
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,785.03
    -1,858.34 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,181.12
    -24.74 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.23
    -126.06 (-0.45%)
     

Newfront Continues its Expansion in P&C Insurance Space with Michelle Landver

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Michelle Landver on board as a Principal & Commercial Insurance Broker. Michelle joins Newfront from Marsh & McLennan, where she served as a Broker and Client Executive for over 8 years and worked extensively across industries. She previously served as a broker for the personal auto and home insurance agency her grandfather started.

Michelle Landver
Michelle Landver

"We're thrilled to have a Principal of Ms. Landver's caliber joining our team," said Raphael Parker, Newfront's Chief Growth Officer. "She brings to Newfront a tremendous degree of expertise, honed leadership, and a successful background in building effective risk management programs for clients. Ms. Landver deeply shares our conviction that our industry can provide far more value to its clients, and shares our excitement for the ways Newfront is leveraging technology to promote a better client experience."

"Delivering value and results to my clients has motivated my 11 year career as a commercial insurance broker," said Ms. Landver. "Newfront is powering the next generation of innovation, improving the client experience through proprietary technology and data access for clients. The future we're building at Newfront and our client-focus are reasons I'm thrilled to be joining." Ms. Landver is based in the greater Los Angeles area and serves clients throughout California.

About Newfront
Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 600 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact: Alizeh Iqbal, Alizeh.Iqbal@newfront.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfront-continues-its-expansion-in-pc-insurance-space-with-michelle-landver-301365600.html

SOURCE Newfront

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Average Net Worth of The 1%

    Many people perceive being wealthy as simply having a nice house, money in the bank, a vacation home, and maybe a pleasure yacht. The net worth of the 1%, aka the richest group of humanity, has mushroomed over the past two decades. It now towers further above the net worth of the average citizen than ever before.

  • Here’s why this billionaire investor predicts cryptocurrencies will ‘go to zero’

    John Paulson, who made a fortune betting against the U.S. housing market before it collapsed, warns that an increasingly popular asset class is in fact worthless.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • China Slashes Kids’ Gaming Time to Just Three Hours a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- China will limit the amount of time children can play video games to just three hours most weeks, a dramatic escalation of restrictions which dealt a blow to the world’s largest mobile gaming market, as Beijing signaled it would continue a campaign to control the expansion of large tech companies. Gaming platforms from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to NetEase Inc. can only offer online gaming to minors from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, weekends and public holidays, state news agency Xinhu

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • The S&P 500 hasn’t seen a year-to-date rally this strong since 1997. What’s next?

    The S&P 500 continues chugging into record territory, on track to end August with its best performance over the first eight months of a calendar year since 1997. History offers no guarantees, but shows that strong performances tend to see follow-through.

  • Robinhood should 'never, ever' be called a meme stock: Retail trader

    Matt Kohrs, YouTube Host, talks about new meme stock Support.com's surge following a monster rally, and why he would never call Robinhood a meme stock.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    Every investor wants to buy into a stock that’s primed for growth. The trick in successful investing is finding those stocks. What makes this difficult is the truth of the old market cliché, that past performance will not guarantee future returns. Indeed, past performance may not be a guarantee of a bright future, but it is the dataset investors have available, and it’s natural to consult it. And when stocks show a record of strong share price appreciation, sustained over an extended period, it

  • Analyst slashes price target on Peloton to $45 a share after brutal quarter

    BMO Managing Director Simeon Siegel joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he decided to cut the price target for Peloton, how Peloton lowering the price on its bike is a reaction to the growing competition, and the insider selling going on within the company.

  • Zoom shares decline after Q3 sales forecast disappoints

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Zoom's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • This couple traded their house for an RV and paid off $200,000 in debt — then the money started rolling in

    Their path was unconventional, but it points to a truth that’s hard to dispute: Lowering expenses and increasing income leaves more money to tackle debt.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • ‘We can’t afford to leave’: Some unable to flee ahead of Hurricane Ida

    Robert Owens was feeling defeated and helpless Sunday as he waited in Louisiana's capital city for landfall by one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S.

  • Why JinkoSolar Stock Jumped 14.5% on Monday

    Shares of solar panel manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE: JKS) jumped as much as 14.5% on Monday as investor fears about import restrictions appear to be easing. The solar stock closed trading up 10.3% for the day. Late on Friday, The Washington Post published an article that highlighted how companies like JinkoSolar had seen millions of dollars worth of solar panels being detained by Customs and Border Protection agents.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Stocks Topple As CDC Panel Discusses Merits Of Covid Booster Shots

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna dipped Monday ahead of a key CDC meeting to discuss booster shots.