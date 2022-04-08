U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,785.60
    -525.79 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Newfront Welcomes Kevin Thomas to Dynamic P&C Team

·1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought Kevin Thomas on board as Associate Vice President and P&C Producer. Kevin brings with him more than a decade of P&C underwriting and field leadership experience from The Hartford. His primary focus will be in serving clients operating in the real estate and private equity space.

Kevin Thomas
Kevin Thomas

"We are so pleased to have Kevin on the team, which continues to grow rapidly," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "Kevin has a demonstrated talent for finding solutions for his clients, and we look forward to what he will accomplish at Newfront."

Kevin, who is based in Colorado, will serve clients throughout the country.

"I'm thrilled to be joining such a remarkable team with an impressive track record," Kevin said. "I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to work with agents and brokers of all sizes over my career, and the value that Newfront brings to their clients via their customer-centric model and innovative tech platform is truly a differentiator."

About Newfront:

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally."

Media Contact:
Becca Pratt, Communications
(978) 423-1826
becca.pratt@newfrontinsurance.com

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfront-welcomes-kevin-thomas-to-dynamic-pc-team-301521200.html

SOURCE Newfront

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Warner Bros Discovery's Zaslav takes over as streaming bubble bursts

    As David Zaslav prepares to take over as head of Hollywood's new powerhouse, the soon-to-be formed Warner Bros Discovery, he’ll confront a challenge few anticipated last May, when the $43 billion merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc was announced -- how to make streaming video as profitable as the old TV business it's replacing. Nearly two years after AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia division launched its HBO Max streaming service in May 2020 to challenge market-leader Netflix, Wall Street has grown skeptical of streaming’s long-term prospects, citing the significant and ongoing investments in new content and an uncertain future for even market leaders like Netflix.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Continued to Slump on Friday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued to tumble on Friday, falling as much as 4.5%. While the stock was no doubt caught up in the broader market downdraft, bearish comments by a Wall Street analyst about the state of the industry added further pressure to the share price. Truist analyst William Stein painted a bleak picture for the semiconductor industry, at least in the near term, according to The Fly.

  • How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo Put His Money in 50 Banks Until Bucks Owner Helped Him Invest

    (Bloomberg) -- Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had more banks than letters in his name before Avenue Capital Group founder Marc Lasry stepped in. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe National Basketball Associa

  • Nvidia, AMD, and Intel Price Targets Are Cut. This Analyst Sees Semiconductor Demand Slowing.

    Semiconductor stocks have soared over the last few quarters, driven higher by robust demand for chips amid a global supply shortage. “On Wednesday afternoon we learned of a sudden negative shift in demand signals from a wide swath of computer, consumer, and communications OEMs [original equipment manufacturer] to at least some of their semi suppliers,” he wrote in a research note. While a single-quarter adjustment or a temporary headwind was possible, he was concerned that “a combination of just enough demand destruction and just enough additional supply is leading to a traditional cyclical downturn.”

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dropped 23.6% This Week

    The company is still waiting for the FDA to give Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • A "recession shock" is coming, BofA warns

    The macro-economic picture is deteriorating fast and could push the U.S. economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens its monetary policy to tame surging inflation, BofA strategists warned in a weekly research note. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signalled it will likely start culling assets from its $9 trillion balance sheet at its meeting in early May and will do so at nearly twice the pace it did in its previous "quantitative tightening" exercise as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. In terms of notable weekly flows, BofA said emerging market equity funds enjoyed the biggest inflow in ten weeks at $5.3 billion in the week to Wednesday while emerging market debt vehicles attracted $2.2 billion, their best week since September.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on UiPath or Run Away?

    Workplace automation company UiPath (NYSE: PATH) recently reported its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings, for the period ending Jan. 31. Investors punished the stock, sending it to new lows. UiPath burst onto the scene with a hot initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021, a time when the markets were euphoric.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    Since 2020, many investors have developed exceptionally high expectations for the stock market because of the jaw-dropping performances of some companies. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT), for example, gave investors over 763% returns from the start of 2020 to March 2021. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has certainly been an underwhelming performer, falling 68% over the past year.

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see AbbVie Inc...

  • "Buy Land, They Aren't Making Any More of It" With These 3 Dividend Payers

    These three companies own substantial land holdings across the United States, and all pay dividends.

  • Here is How we Valued PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) using Relative Metrics

    Since PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) lost all gains made after the March 2020 drop, we decided to revisit the future profit capacity of the company as well as make a relative value analysis.

  • 10 Consumer Technology Stocks to Invest In According to Ken Fisher

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten consumer technology stocks to invest in according to Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Fisher and his hedge fund and want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on […]

  • Dow Jones Rallies; New Warren Buffett Stock Explodes; Tesla Gains Amid Cyber Rodeo

    The Dow Jones rallied as the stock market tried to find its footing. A Warren Buffett stock shot up while Tesla stock raced into the green.

  • 6 Investing Mistakes the Ultra Wealthy Don't Make

    Understand who ultra-high-net-worth individuals are and how they invest. Discover which six investment mistakes the ultra-wealthy avoid.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Yet Again Today

    The gains AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) made after buying into a gold and silver miner and then saying it wants to make other outside-the-box investments have all but evaporated. Shares of the movie theater chain are trading 2.4% lower at 10:56 a.m. ET on Friday on no news specific to the company other than the air continuing to leak out of its overinflated balloon. After a year of mostly trending lower, AMC's stock woke up and rocketed higher, more than doubling in value in two weeks' time as CEO Adam Aron revealed the theater operator took a 22% stake in nearly defunct Hycroft Mining and said the $1.8 billion in liquidity that was burning a hole in his pocket could be put to good use buying other, similarly situated companies.

  • This Buffett Powerhouse Stock Just Announced a Stock Split

    Two of the most highly valued companies in the world, Amazon and Tesla, recently excited the investing community with their stock-split announcements. Now RH (NYSE: RH), a smaller company, has announced a stock split of its own. RH is a niche furniture company, and its shares are owned by investing guru Warren Buffet.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    A great company might have a terrible stock if it's trading at unsustainable valuations, while a mediocre company might have a great stock if it's significantly undervalued. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are three of those stocks. Snowflake's stock price has declined nearly 50% from its all-time high of $401.89 last November.

  • ‘We are not sure how prepared we are for retirement’ – we are 60 and 61, and don’t know how much longer we can work, have $360,000 in retirement savings and a pension

    HELP ME RETIRE Hello, I am a 61-year-old teacher in Missouri who plans to work 3-4 more years before retiring. Depending on what option my husband and I choose from the Public School Retirement System, we should get between $5,200 – $6,000 per month for the rest of our lives.