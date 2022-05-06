U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

Newfront's Growing P&C Producer Team Welcomes Kevin Weiser

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, welcomes Kevin Weiser as Associate Vice President and P&C Producer. Kevin joins Newfront from High Ground Insurance, where he worked closely with clients across several industries to develop strategic risk management and insurance solutions. He is based in Los Angeles.

"We are so excited to add Kevin to the rapidly growing team in Southern California. He brings a fresh perspective and determination to create amazing client experiences which makes him both a great technical and cultural fit." said Linde Hotchkiss, Newfront Southwest Regional Managing Director.

Kevin brings nearly 15 years of experience to Newfront.

"Kevin has a great reputation and fearless determination to deliver innovative solutions to clients in our community" said Brian Hetherington, President of Newfront. "I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on enhancing our exceptional client experiences."

With a passion for helping clients anticipate and respond to changes in the legal, risk management, and insurance environment, Kevin will serve clients throughout the state and country.

"I am thrilled to join Newfront and bring industry-leading and tech-enhanced service to my clients," he said.

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 750 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci
Senior Vice President, Marketing
Newfront
jane.paolucci@newfront.com
415-798-2693

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newfronts-growing-pc-producer-team-welcomes-kevin-weiser-301541918.html

SOURCE Newfront

