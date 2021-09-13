U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.00
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,781.00
    +174.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,505.75
    +64.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.10
    +18.30 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.28
    +0.56 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.66 (+3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,379.50
    -1,538.76 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.44
    -77.31 (-6.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,071.41
    +42.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Newgen to Participate in MEBIS Plus 2021 Event in Dubai

·2 min read
In this article:
Subject-matter experts to share how Newgen's connected banking solutions can transform financial institutions

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, has announced that it is participating in the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) Plus 2021, to be held in Dubai on September 15 - 16, 2021.

Newgen Logo
Newgen Logo

The event brings together banking experts, business leaders, and organizations from the finance sector to discuss the latest insights and trends in technology and innovation. Prashant Sahai, Vice President – MENA, Newgen, will talk about 'Transforming the Future of Banking with Low Code,' highlighting how financial institutions can leverage low code to stay agile and future-ready. He will dive deep into how NewgenONE digital transformation platform, with low code capability, can help financial institutions develop a connected banking framework.

Furthermore, the participants can connect with subject-matter experts at the Newgen exhibit near the 'Banking Innovation Lounge' to experience Newgen's connected banking solutions for account opening, member onboarding, loan origination, trade finance, and payments and compliance. The applications, built on NewgenONE, continue to enable leading financial institutions streamline their key business processes and end-to-end operations.

"We look forward to sharing our experiences and showcasing how our NewgenONE platform is enabling financial institutions across the globe become more agile, competitive, and future-ready. Our unified, cloud-based platform, with a robust integration ecosystem, lays the foundation for a digital business by simplifying complexities in banking processes and managing the complex information related to those processes," said Ritesh Varma, Head of Solution Engineering, Newgen Software.

Enterprises across 72 countries rely on NewgenONE, the industry-leading platform, for their customer-facing and content-driven business transformation initiatives.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Media contact:
Asif Khan
asif.khan@newgensoft.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newgen-to-participate-in-mebis-plus-2021-event-in-dubai-301375011.html

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Limited

