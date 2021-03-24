U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

Newgen Set to 'Transform Experiences' at its Annual Customer Event-NewgenConnect 2021

Attendees to gain insights from leading industry influencers, including Jim Marous and Pascal Bornet

DUBAI, U.A.E, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, today announced that it will host its annual customer event—NewgenConnect 2021—from May 17 to May 19, 2021. The global event will be held virtually this year, with a focus on transforming experiences for its customers.

Newgen Logo

The three-day virtual meet will include over 75 sessions for delegates from over 70 countries to highlight how digital is accelerating enterprises' transformation journeys. Industry-specific tracks will provide a glimpse into how Newgen customers, business leaders, industry analysts, and system integrators transform experiences of their customers.

"The pandemic changed the way businesses delivered products and services in an instant. While most institutions enabled consumers to access services using digital devices, few experiences were comparable to what big tech firms provided. NewgenConnect 2021 will present ways in which banking enterprises can respond to the needs of consumers in a digital world," said Jim Marous, Co-publisher, The Financial Brand.

"There has never been a more urgent time for companies to transform their customer and employee experiences. In the post-pandemic world, experience has become a key differentiator for enterprises. The good news is that there is a global platform like NewgenConnect to help enterprises learn about ways to connect people, processes, content, and communications and enable true end-to-end digital journeys for delivering superior customer experience," said Pascal Bornet, renowned author and pioneer in intelligent automation.

"This event is all about delivering transformed experiences with digital. We are thrilled to host our wonderful customers, partners, and everyone else in our business network, and bring to them insightful and valuable sessions that are sure to expedite their digital initiatives," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited:

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After Attempt to Showcase EV Vision Flops

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each have soared more than 30% so far this year, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner is up less than half that amount -- and fell 7.9% Tuesday to $44.30, the steepest drop since June.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles has had trouble convincing investors it can make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nolan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin ‘Far Too Costly’ in Norway Where Cashlessness Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway recently emerged as the world’s most cashless society, but its central bank governor says people shouldn’t start turning to Bitcoin as an alternative.Oystein Olsen, the governor of Norges Bank in Oslo, says it’s inconceivable that Bitcoin -- the most popular cryptocurrency -- will replace the money that’s currently controlled by central banks.Bitcoin is “far too resource-intensive, far too costly and most importantly, it doesn’t preserve stability,” Olsen said in a phone interview. “I mean, the basic property and task for a central bank and central-bank currency is to provide stability in the value of money and in the system, and that is not done by Bitcoin.”GLOBAL INSIGHT: Carpe Diem - Central Banks in Digital Future Olsen’s dismissal of Bitcoin comes not long after one of Norway’s most prominent businessmen, Kjell Inge Rokke, endorsed the cryptocurrency, arguing it will ultimately be on the right side of monetary history. He even suggested a single Bitcoin might one day “be worth millions of dollars.”On Monday, one Bitcoin traded at around $57,000, almost 900% up from its value roughly a year ago. Elon Musk is a fan, as is Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management. Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, recently said there’s now “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients for Bitcoin.Meanwhile, central banks are racing to respond to widespread cashlessness by developing their own digital currencies before cryptocurrencies take over. Norges Bank Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache said last November that Norway has become the world’s most cashless country, with only 4% of all payments conducted with bank notes and coins. That’s raised questions about how payments should be conducted in the future.But Norway isn’t one of the front-runners when it comes to developing central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Instead, Sweden and China are the world leaders among major economies, as policy makers team up with technology experts to figure out how best to design something that central banks can control.Cecilia Skingsley, a deputy governor at Sweden’s Riksbank, says that “sometimes in history -- and Sweden is a good example of it -- the public sector has to take the torch and run with it.”Speaking during a panel discussion on central bank digital currencies at a virtual conference held by the Bank for International Settlements on Tuesday, Skingsley said, “We need to realize that money transfers and payments serving the general public are not as good as they should be.”Central Banks Are Getting Serious About Digital Money: ChartNorges Bank is due to publish a report on its CBDC project in April. Wolden Bache said earlier this month the goal is that users “must be able to pay efficiently and securely in” Norwegian kroner. According to her slide presentation, a Norwegian CBDC “will not change private sector credit intermediation.”As for Bitcoin, which some central bankers have compared to the tulip bubble of the 17th century, Olsen said, “I don’t think at the end of the day it will be a threat to central banks. Although some people talk about that.”“Digital currencies more generally are the new wine, in many respects,” he said. But now, “central banks are entering the scene.”(Adds comment for Swedish central banker in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Czech Rate-Hike Debate Is Sullied by Politics

    (Bloomberg) -- Czech central bankers are poised to hold interest rates this week amid a rare spat with the government over their independence and the timing of planned monetary tightening.Prime Minister Andrej Babis urged the central bank to keep borrowing costs low and share some of its profits with the state budget to help fund the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The comments, which come as some central banks face growing political pressure, sent the koruna weaker, and money-market investors trimmed their bets on two Czech hikes this year starting in August.Governor Jiri Rusnok pushed back against Babis’s suggestion, saying that -- by law -- the central bank can’t accept instructions from politicians and that policy is based on the main mandate of securing price stability.All analysts polled by Bloomberg expect the benchmark rate to remain at 0.25% on Wednesday. Investors are likely to focus on the subsequent press conference, in which Rusnok might provide some clues on the economy and future policy, particularly in light of the Czech Republic’s struggle to manage one of the world’s worst resurgences of Covid-19.“The central bank is now facing even more uncertainty than in February, so I don’t expect it to change its dovish messaging,” said Helena Horska, chief economist at the Czech unit of Raiffeisen Bank International AG. “I’m waiting for the August forecast to get a better picture.”The country of 10.7 million people may be the first in the European Union to raise rates as a tight labor market and fiscal stimulus keep consumer price growth above the 2% target.But the Czech National Bank has recently questioned its own forecast for hikes starting around the middle of the year as the country keeps extending a partial lockdown of the economy that shut most shops and services and restricted movement of people.Although the government has no formal influence over monetary policy, Babis’s tradition-breaking statement came just after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan triggered a local market meltdown by firing his central bank governor.“While I believe the prime minister’s comments will have no impact on the central bank’s policy decisions, they could undermine the perceptions of its independence,” said Raiffeisen’s Horska. “They were inappropriate, particularly at a time when global investors are panicking about Turkey.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop loses second senior exec as shakeup deepens

    This is the second executive departure at GameStop since it tapped Cohen to spearhead a transition to e-commerce for the mall-based retailer. Hopes that shift could revive results helped fueled a massive rally in GameStop's shares in January although the social-media propelled surge is widely seen as having become unhinged from fundamentals. Hamlin, who had previously served as the company's chief marketing officer, had been in his current position since June 2019.

  • QuantumScape Seeks $859 Million to Fund Pilot Line Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., an electric-vehicle battery startup that went public via a reverse merger, said it’s seeking to raise as much as $859 million to fund expansion of a pilot production line.Shares of the San Jose, California-based company have rallied 18% since Feb. 15, the day before it announced it cleared a key hurdle in the development of its solid-state battery technology. At the time, it also said it would build a 200,000 square-foot pilot line in California to make prototype cells for partner Volkswagen AG and other potential auto customers.QuantumScape is now seeking to more than double the capacity of that pilot line, dubbed QS-0, it said in a regulatory filing Monday. It wants to provide more prototype cells to VW and other automakers, plus prospective customers in other industries, according to the filing.The company will use proceeds from selling shares to build the pilot line and secure a lease for it in the second half of 2021, with the aim of starting production of prototype cells in 2023.QuantumScape shares fell as much as 8.6% to $58.79 in pre-market trading in New York on Tuesday, a day after the stock sale was disclosed. The offering is expected to be priced after the market closes Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.QuantumScape shares spiked late last year after it merged with the blank-check company Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. and have swung wildly since then.It’s among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, an innovation that could dramatically speed up adoption of electric vehicles. The batteries are seen as a safer, cheaper alternative to the lithium-ion batteries currently used in the industry.Proceeds will also be used to fund QuantumScape’s portion of a battery manufacturing facility it plans to build as part of a 50-50 joint venture with VW. That facility, dubbed QS-1, will produce 21 gigawatt hours of batteries.VW has committed to using QuantumScape’s battery technology in its EVs through a joint venture if enough batteries can be produced at competitive prices.The automaker is obligated to invest another $100 million in QuantumScape if its batteries meet certain technical specifications by March 31, according to the filing. QuantumScape will complete the required tests shortly before that date, and if the milestone isn’t met and VW doesn’t waive the requirement, the battery maker warned it won’t receive the financing.(Updates with pre-market trading in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shelved IPOs Surge in China After Watchdog Tightens Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese firms have flocked to pull planned initial public offerings this year after regulators moved to tighten requirements to protect investors and safeguard financial stability.A total of 84 companies have withdrawn their applications this year, compared with 9 in the first quarter of last year and the most in three years. The technology-focused Shanghai Star and Shenzhen ChiNext markets are seeing the most cancellations, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.Regulators are putting on the brakes after companies flocked to raise capital amid a fast economic recovery and an earlier streamlining of regulations. New rules in the works will put greater emphasis on companies having actual technology credentials and higher standards for sound finances.“The ultimate goal is to prevent risks that could stem from possibly problematic applications from companies that could eventually harm investors,” said Chaoping Zhu, a global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.Among recent deals in trouble is Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s plan to list on Shanghai’s Star board, with regulators questioning whether the firm is high tech enough, according to people familiar with the matter.Firms had rushed to list after China introduced a registration-based system and loosened up on valuation limits. There’s now a growing backlog, with more than 730 firms lined up to sell shares as of this month.Chinese authorities are walking a fine line in their attempts to liberalize the market while curbing risks. The nation has seen a flood of capital inflows this year, fueled by the economy’s strong recovery from the pandemic and relatively higher interest rates compared to advanced nations.China Weighs Tighter Rules on STAR Board IPOs, Fintech CurbsYi Huiman, the head of China Securities Regulatory Commission, warned over the weekend about the risks of “hot money” flows, which he said could endanger the health of markets and should be strictly controlled.A large share of the companies that have pulled IPO applications did so after on-site inspections, Yi said. The watchdog will seriously address those that try to “get by with illness” and hold financial intermediaries more accountable, he said.The rules that are in the process of being imposed could further put a damper on billionaire Jack Ma’s efforts to list his financial technology behemoth Ant Group Co. The firm had to pull its $35 billion dual Shanghai and Hong Kong listings last year amid a push to regulate fintech firms more closely.More SmoothlyThe CSRC in February also tightened IPO disclosure by requiring underwriters and lawyers to provide detailed information on shareholders including LPs and source of funding for their investments over the years. The regulator last year asked some underwriters to put on hold new applications for Shenzhen’s ChiNext board after a flurry of submissions.A total of 85 Chinese companies have listed on the mainland market this year as of Tuesday, raising a combined 64.8 billion yuan ($9.95 billion). In the same period last year, 48 companies raised almost 76 billion yuan.Yet the pullback could pay dividends down the road and many firms aren’t as in need of capital now as the economy recovers, according to JPMorgan’s Zhu.The pace of issuance “might just slow down in the short term,” Zhu said. “But an improved listing system will be more beneficial to the market and allow more companies to get the financing they need more smoothly in future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Overseas Demand Fears Weaken U.S. Oil Prices to Multi-Month Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude producers are selling their supply at the lowest prices in months on dimming prospects of a steady recovery in demand from Europe to India.West Texas Intermediate crude produced in the Permian Basin traded Tuesday at the smallest premium to Nymex oil futures since June as countries extend pandemic restrictions. Germany, France and Italy widened lockdowns this week to combat a resurgence in cases, clouding their path to recovery after battling the virus for a year. India’s oil demand is also uncertain after a surge in Covid-19 cases that threatens its return from recession. The South Asian nation was the largest buyer of U.S. oil in January.Drillers across the U.S. have increasingly been looking to the export market to unload their supplies as several Texas refineries have yet to fully recover from the deep freeze that shut down operations last month. Crude processing rates in the Gulf Coast, the heart of U.S. oil refining, are about 80% of levels seen before the winter storm.“The weakness in crude prices isn’t likely to go away in the coming weeks, even as U.S. refinery utilization recovers to pre-storm levels,” said Fernando Valle, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “There is still the resurgence of Covid-19 in Europe and Asia, and refinery maintenance in China and these are likely to keep international demand weak for U.S. crude.”Export demand had already been limping for some weeks as East Asia, a major destination for U.S. oil, prepares for planned maintenance at its refineries next month. For nearly a month, American crude exports have kept well under 3 million barrels a day after soaring to nearly 4 million just before February’s storm.Overseas buying isn’t expected to recover any time soon. China, the largest customer for U.S. oil, slowed its intake after purchasing heavily in recent months. Local producers are also competing with traders that have amassed large quantities in storage across the world and are looking to offload their supplies since it doesn’t pay now to store oil and sell in the future.Grade Pricing:WTI in Houston at 55 cents above Nymex oil futures, smallest premium since JuneSouthern Green Canyon at $1.45 a barrel under WTI, weakest discount in a yearHeavy Louisiana Sweet crude at 85 cents a barrel below oil futures, weakest premium since NovemberFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.In one of the sharpest selloffs in years, the Borsa Istanbul Index lost more than 9%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading. The lira also weakened more than 9%, while yields on Turkish local and dollar bonds soared.Investors also sold shares of European banks with ties to Turkey. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, which owns about half of lender Garanti, sank over 7%.The turmoil underscores concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s removal of Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks an end to a period of policy orthodoxy that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, a columnist and university professor, has been a critic of the recent interest-rate increases enacted under Agbal’s stewardship, including last week’s larger-than-expected hike.“The replacement of the CBRT governor is a major blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Not surprisingly, geographical proximity leaves Europe most exposed.”BBVA $60 Billion Turkish Assets a Focus; ING, BNP Exposure SmallThe lira’s decline puts it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.919 to the dollar at 10:45 a.m. in New York after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The rush to sell the currency as markets reopened Monday overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign-currency trader familiar with the transactions who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, has sparked speculation that the country will once again start easing interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.The dismissal “has ignited policy uncertainty and points to institutional challenges, adding risks to financial conditions,” wrote Moody’s Investors Service analysts including Madhavi Bokil and Dima Cvetkova in a note.Some 875 basis points of interest-rate increases since November, including Thursday’s 200 basis-point increase, had helped made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back into Turkish markets.A “haze of volatility” has returned to Turkish markets, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note. “The market had been warming up to a more normalized monetary policy since November. This move is a big blow to these hopes.”Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Monday that Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.“Markets can take some encouragement from recommitment to no capital controls and fact that state banks and presumably central bank have been selling dollars and have got the lira back below 8,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. “I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira.”Market SnapshotThe Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners have a larger presence, fell 9.9%.The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond rose 483 basis points to 18.89% at close.The 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield increased 138 basis points to 7.344%.Turkey’s five-year credit-default swaps jumped the most on record, to 455 basis points.Three-month options volatility on the lira reached 34%.Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.“Right now, the bigger question is whether we can avoid a liquidity shock/credit event and whether it makes sense to sell into a market that’s already pricing in quite a bit of risk,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates market pricing throughout, adds Moody’s comments in ninth paragraph and Columbia Threadneedle comments in fifth to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $56K, Struggles With Flat Activity on Exchanges

    As of March 21, there were fewer than 2.44 million BTC available on exchanges, the lowest amount since August 2018.

  • Nasdaq Leads Futures Higher as Yields Drift Lower: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq 100 Index led U.S. equity futures higher while Treasury yields were poised for a third day of declines.Futures on the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average also pointed to a recovery in the underlying gauges which slipped Tuesday amid a setback for reopening favorites. Government bond yields fell across Europe.Assurances by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on inflation risks have helped to stabilize the selloff in the bond market and may lend impetus to the flagging reflation rally. At the same time, both the central bank and U.S. government have pledged continued support to foster economic recovery.West Texas Intermediate crude rallied from its slump but remained below $60 a barrel. Renewed lockdowns in Europe hurt prospects for a rapid recovery in oil consumption. Bitcoin rose after Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the firm’s cars can be purchased with the largest cryptocurrency.European stocks opened modestly lower, with cyclical stocks including banks and auto firms suffering some of the steepest declines. A gauge of Asia-Pacific shares fell the most in about two weeks. Hong Kong equities fell to a 10% correction in five weeks amid the city’s decision to temporarily suspend BioNTech SE vaccines.Market sentiment has faltered on doubts about the progress of the global economic reopening. Germany, France and Italy have widened virus-related curbs and infections are spiking elsewhere. The head of the World Health Organization called recent increases in deaths and cases “truly worrying trends.” These concerns are adding to the ripple effects of quarter-end portfolio rebalancing across markets.“There is some Covid angst in the air again,” according to strategists at ING Groep NV including Padhraic Garvey. “The market seems less convinced that the vaccination race against the third pandemic wave can be won quickly.”These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.3% as of 8:58 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.1%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 1.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1825.The British pound sank 0.4% to $1.3696.The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 6.522 per dollar.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.64 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.61%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.36%.Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.073%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to 0.739%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude gained 2.1% to $58.95 a barrel.Brent crude gained 2% to $62.02 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.2% to $1,730.82 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely Star Board Listing Hits Snag on High-Tech Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s push to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star board has hit a snag with China’s stock market regulator questioning whether the company is high tech enough for the bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.China’s No. 1 maker of local, branded cars received listing approval in September, believing it would offer a higher valuation than a second listing on the main board in Shanghai or Shenzhen, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Geely, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is already listed in Hong Kong.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter hereTypically it takes companies less than three months from the time they received exchange sign-off to the time they get the green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to complete the registration process. Geely’s endeavors, however, come just as the CSRC is considering tighter rules for first-time Star board share sales. The regulator wants to ensure firms have technology credentials in line with its aspirations for the board and sound financial health so as to boost the quality of choice for investors, as well as protect them.What China’s Newest Tech Bourse Has Achieved So Far: QuickTakeRepresentatives for Geely weren’t immediately able to respond. The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Geely, which reported a 32% decline in net income for 2020 on Tuesday, has recently been speeding up efforts to ink deals with technology firms. The company has made a slew of announcements over the past few weeks, forging major collaboration pacts with companies from Chinese search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc. to Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd.New EV BrandAlong with the JVs, the Chinese carmaker is investing $5 billion in a new electric-car battery plant, and launching a new EV brand -- Zeekr -- to take on Tesla Inc. and local upstarts.Geely’s net income of 5.53 billion yuan ($850 million) for the year missed expectations of management and analysts alike after the company’s car sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the early months of 2020. Revenue fell 5.4% to 92.11 billion yuan.More than 230 companies have debuted on the Star board, or the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index, since it started in 2019, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp.PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast in January that at least 150 firms may seek a Star board listing this year, seeking as much as 210 billion yuan, nearly double the estimated amount of fundraising by Chinese main boards.Electric carmakers from China and beyond have been tapping equity investors for money over the past 12 months, encouraged by the stunning rise in Tesla’s shares. Xpeng Inc. alone has raised more than $7 billion in under a year while Nio Inc.’s stock soared 1,100% in 2020.The CSRC’s tighter rules aren’t aimed at any specific sector, but will make it harder for financial technology firms -- such as billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. -- to list. By extension, a traditional car company that for years has been churning out gas guzzlers may also have a harder time proving it belongs on the board.Geely sold about 68,000 new energy vehicles last year, or around 5% of its total. That’s well short of a goal set in 2015 to have 90% of sales consist of EVs by 2020. Rival BYD Co. by contrast got 44% of its sales from EVs last year.Geely’s Hong Kong-traded shares have risen about 40% since early September, when it first filed a listing application with the Star board.(Updates with earnings results from 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Dip Buyers Emerge After Treasury Selloff Hits Record Speed

    (Bloomberg) -- With Treasuries engulfed in their first bear market since 1981, dip buyers are finally starting to nibble.A bid for bonds pressured benchmark 10-year Treasury yields lower on Monday, fresh off the maturity’s seventh-straight week of rising yields amid building inflation expectations. Long-dated Treasuries absorbed the bulk of the demand, flattening the spread between 2- and 10-year yields after the curve hit its steepest level since 2015 on Friday.While dip buyers had been absent during the bond market’s months-long rout -- fueled by a brightening economic outlook with the U.S. vaccine rollout underway -- traders say opportunists saw potential for a short-term reversal after the speed of the latest leg down triggered some technical signals, according to Miller Tabak + Co.’s Matt Maley.On Friday, the $14.7 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (ticker TLT)’s weekly relative strength index -- which measures the magnitude and persistence of price movement -- clocked in at the most oversold level on record, while the same measure on 10-year Treasury yields registered as the most overbought since 1994.“There isn’t any big fundamental news to account for the move,” Maley said. “Instead, I think it’s merely that bonds have become very oversold on a short-term basis.”Rates on 30-year bonds dropped by about 5 basis points on Monday, while 10-year yields fell roughly 4 basis points. In addition to overstretched technicals, the ouster of Turkey’s central bank governor may have reignited a haven bid for bonds, though the fallout was largely contained to Turkish assets.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is also scheduled to appear before Congress alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday, in another potentially market-moving event.The slide in yields slowed the equity market’s rotation trade, with financials and utilities among Monday’s biggest losers. Rising yields and breakeven inflation expectations have powered cyclical stocks -- those with earnings viewed as being more tied to economic swings -- higher in 2021, but that momentum is due for a breather, according to YCG Investments’ Elliot Savage.“The way these macro narratives work is that they go to extremes,” said Savage, a portfolio manager at the firm. “When everyone is talking about inflation, inflation, inflation, it’s probably a good idea to fade that and rebalance into things that are contrary to that narrative so I think that’s probably what’s going on.”To be sure, plenty of risks lurk for traders fresh off buying the dip. Chief among them is a hefty slate of Treasury auctions, which includes a $62 billion sale of seven-year notes -- the same maturity that sent a wave of panic through risk assets last month after recording record-low demand.“This week will be a test I think for the market because we’ll revisit the seven-year auction,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. “But given that this is the end of March, given that this is the end of the quarter, you may see pension funds, particularly pension funds that re-balance their portfolios, perhaps take profit from their equity holdings and begin a bit of buying in Treasuries.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thailand Keeps Rate at Record Low, Cuts GDP Outlook With Tourism Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Thailand kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at an all-time low and cut its growth forecast as it lets fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy from its sharpest fall in more than two decades.The central bank held the policy rate Wednesday at 0.5% in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. All 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the hold.Monetary policy must stay accommodative while “fiscal measures must continue to sustain the economy,” the central bank said in a statement. It added that it would “monitor the adequacy of the government measures and various risks,” and is “ready to use additional appropriate monetary policy tools if necessary.”Many economists expect the Bank of Thailand to stand pat throughout the year because of its limited remaining policy space, letting fiscal policy do the heavy lifting in reviving the economy from its deepest contraction since 1998. The central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 3%, from 3.2% previously, as the key tourism industry remains mothballed.“In addition to the weak economy, the other main concerns for the central bank are the strong currency and persistent deflation,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the decision. “Both of these point in the direction of interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future.”The decision comes a day after the government approved steps to help businesses affected by the outbreak, including 250 billion baht ($8.1 billion) of soft loans and 100 billion baht for a program allowing cash-starved companies to park their assets with lenders in exchange for credit.Weaker BahtThe baht was down almost 0.3% against the dollar after the decision, heading for its lowest close since early November, while the benchmark stock index was up 0.2%. The currency, which rose 5.8% against the dollar in the final three months of 2020, is down 3.5% so far this year.“The Bank of Thailand noted that they’ll monitor the Thai baht closely, and we think they’re likely to be comfortable with recent weakness as long as it does not become disorderly,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“With still ‘high’ downside risks to an already soft growth outlook for 2021 and 2022, the door appears open for further support from the central bank, in our view. Even so, we still expect the BOT to lean on other tools to support growth if needed, before considering further depletion of its limited conventional policy space.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistHigh oil prices and low tourist arrivals should mean a narrower current-account surplus, relieving some pressure on the baht, Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas told reporters in Bangkok.“A strong dollar from U.S. stimulus also helps reduce pressure on the baht,” Titanun said. “But we can’t be complacent. We continue to monitor closely and try to fix the structural problem by creating an FX ecosystem.”Other points from the briefing:The central bank raised its forecast for headline inflation this year to 1.2%, while keeping its core inflation estimate at 0.3%Export forecast raised to 10% growth this year, from 5.7% in DecemberGDP is expected to grow 4.7% in 2022, down from 4.8% previouslyRisks to the economy speed of the vaccine rollout, pace of tourism revival and continuity of fiscal supportThe central bank lowered its estimate for tourist arrivals this year to 3 million -- from December’s estimate of 5.5 million -- and 21.5 million in 2022, from 23 million. In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand welcomed 40 million visitorsThe bank cut its estimate for the 2021 current-account surplus to $1.2 billion, from $11.6 billion forecast in December(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Firms Pay Penalties to Refinance as Inflation Fears Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies including hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are so anxious to lock in low borrowing costs now, before inflation fears push yields even higher or close the market altogether, that they’re paying millions of dollars in penalties to refinance debt early.The corporations, which also include car renter Avis Budget Group Inc. and financial index company MSCI Inc., are selling new bonds and using the money they raise to buy back existing notes. But those repurchases come at a cost: high fees they have to pony up to buy back securities early. Usually those fees, known as call premiums, would be lower or even zero if the company waited anywhere from a few months to a year.More of these deals may be coming. There’s at least another $70 billion of outstanding bonds that would make sense to refinance now instead of waiting for the next date at which buybacks become cheaper, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis. Many companies are betting they’ll come out ahead if they just pay the fees now, because if they wait too long, they’ll end up having to pay much higher interest costs, or may find they can’t even sell notes.Take Avis, for example. In February it sold $600 million of bonds to pay off notes it sold around the nadir of the pandemic in May 2020. The securities it refinanced would have matured in 2025, and buying them back now cost about $60 million more than the car renter would pay to call them next year. But it’s also cutting $20 million of interest expense a year with the new debt compared with its existing notes, a savings that could decline if it waited until 2022.“If you had confidence the market would stay open and yields would stay low, it would be better to wait,” said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.Surging YieldsBond yields have jumped this year as investors have grown more concerned about inflation after the U.S. government injects $1.9 trillion of stimulus into the economy. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had surged more than 0.8 percentage point in 2021 through Friday to around 1.72%.Average junk bond yields had risen 0.37 percentage point through Friday, but the notes could get hit harder if markets become more panicky, in part because prices on the securities are relatively sensitive to changes in yields now. If a selloff is extreme enough, the market for new issuance could effectively close, as it did in 2013 when yields jumped after the Federal Reserve talked about cutting back on quantitative easing, a period known as the taper tantrum.Fear that higher borrowing costs are coming has helped boost high-yield note issuance, which through Friday was up more than 80% from this time last year. The first quarter is already the second-highest for junk-bond sales on record, and this is set to be the busiest March in history.Rising yields are forcing companies to make complicated calculations. They can reduce their interest expense by refinancing debt that is close to maturing, because yields are close to all-time lows. That savings alone may not be enough to cover the penalties associated with calling debt early. But waiting longer could reduce the savings significantly, or force the corporation to refinance when markets are closed, leaving a borrower worse off than if it had just refinanced now.“A lot of companies are saying, ‘I’m better off issuing now since I’m going to pay that rate for the next eight or 10 years, even if it means paying penalties for calling bonds early,’” said Alexandra Barth, who co-heads the group that sells high-yield bonds and leveraged loans at Deutsche Bank AG in New York.More ComingThe market seems to be bracing for more companies to buy back their debt through calls. About 60% of the bonds in the high-yield market are trading above their call price, while the typical number is 40%. Bonds trading above their call price are usually a sign that money managers expect more refinancing, said Robert Spano, portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income.“More investors are seeing that companies are going to refinance before their call date,” Spano said.And corporations are definitely refinancing. Take MSCI, a provider of financial market indexes and data. It sold $500 million of notes earlier this month to refinance bonds due in 2026. Those securities aren’t callable until August, when they can be bought back at 102.375 cents on the dollar, and aren’t callable at face value until 2024.Or Hilton Worldwide, which sold $1.5 billion of bonds in January, and used the proceeds to buy back notes due 2026. The early redemption resulted in somewhere around $55 million of call premiums and other fees.If the hotel owner had waited until May, it could have cut its penalties to closer to $40 million. But with the lower interest it’s paying on its new securities, the company is saving about $22.5 million a year. A spokesperson for Hilton said since the start of 2020 the company has lowered its weighted average interest rate to 3.5% from 4.36% and raised $4.4 billion of debt, of which $3.4 billion was used for refinancing.The MathIf companies can sell a bond at a yield about 10% less than the current average funding cost for that credit rating, there could be even more than $70 billion of refinanceable debt-- the figure might be closer to $105 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The BI analysis looks at the net present value of funding costs at the average index coupon, the remaining life of the refinanced obligation and the payment of the make-whole premium to call.For most of the last six months, as Treasury yields have risen, risk premiums on junk bonds narrowed as well. That helped keep yields relatively low on speculative-grade notes, which meant that for many companies, refinancing still made sense.But junk bond prices have become more sensitive to inflation fears than in the past, in part because coupons on bonds are so low. If yields were to rise by another 0.5 to 1 percentage point, the calculation could change for companies and refinancings would not be as attractive, said Jonathan Sharkey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer.“This time is going to be a little different. That’s just the way the math works,” Sharkey said.pgim(Updates with junk bond sales set to hit March record in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Treasury auctions to test demand after volatile trading

    Demand for U.S. Treasuries will be tested this week as $183 billion of notes are due to be auctioned, with one seven-year note sale likely to be closely watched after an auction of that maturity stumbled last month. The U.S. Treasury Department has increased debt issuance dramatically in the last year to finance stimulus measures to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The supply increase, alongside the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary policy loose while economic growth and inflation rise, has contributed to rising Treasury yields.

  • Fight Between Commodities Giants and Shippers Leaves Seafarers Stuck

    (Bloomberg) -- A standoff between commodities giants and shipping companies is prolonging the labor crisis at sea, with an estimated 200,000 seafarers still stuck on their vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards. In an effort to keep deliveries of food, fuel and other raw materials on schedule, some of the big commodities firms are avoiding hiring certain vessels or imposing conditions that may block relief for exhausted seafarers. The companies are trying to steer clear of crew changes, which have become far more expensive and time-consuming during the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to keep shipments on schedule, some firms have asked their shipping partners to guarantee that no change will take place, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg.Those requirements risk worsening a labor crisis already in its 12th month, according to ship owners, labor unions and the United Nations. More than a year into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of mariners are long overdue for shore leave. Some have been working without pay or a firm plan for repatriation, and many have taken desperate measures: in one instance, a captain diverted his ship to the middle of the ocean and refused to return to course without a guarantee of relief.Prior to the pandemic, a ship owner could bring in new crew during routine port stops. That common practice has become a logistical nightmare with Covid border curbs. Some ports require lengthy quarantines for incoming and outgoing workers, others turn away vessels that have changed crews within 10 to 14 days over fears seafarers could spread the virus.In January, around 300 companies, including Vitol Group, the world’s biggest independent oil trader, and Australian mining behemoth Rio Tinto Group, signed a pledge to take action to resolve the crisis for seafarers. Called “the Neptune Declaration,” signatories recognized a “shared responsibility” and promised increased collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes.As of now, though, some ship owners and labor advocates say little has changed, and not all of the biggest charterers signed on. “We chose not to sign because we believe that our current practices in respect of crew changes are fair and fully respect the need for regular crew changes,” said a spokesperson for Equinor ASA, a major oil, gas and energy company based in Stavanger, Norway. “We do not charter vessels for any voyage if a crew change will be required that cannot be accommodated in our delivery schedule.” Exxon Mobil Corp., the largest U.S. oil and gas producer, has also declined to sign. A spokesperson said the company is “considering next steps.” The pact is “a work in progress,” said Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive officer of Synergy Marine, which manages more than 375 ships including container vessels and commodity carriers. Shipping has always had competing interests, he said, but companies that sign the Neptune Declaration “at least commit that they will then follow the standard protocol, which should then give you a lot more comfort that now we’re all on the same page.”What you need to know: Tracking the Labor Crisis at SeaThe fight over who should pay for the higher costs of crew changes is most acute for commodities companies and their shipping partners, which carry out what are called spot charters. Crewed vessels available on demand for anywhere from a few days to several months, spot charters make up 85% to 90% of dry bulk and tanker shipments in the commodities industry, according to industry group BIMCO.Some companies have stipulated no crew changes or asked for verbal guarantees before hiring a charter, according to emails and contracts reviewed by Bloomberg. Charterers have also used questionnaires to learn whether ships are planning crew swaps, according to ship owners. In one instance, a ship owner told Bloomberg, in order to secure a charter with Rio Tinto, he had to extend workers’ contracts, paid additional salary and promised to relieve them when the voyage was complete. He also had to confirm that no crew change was planned for the duration. “Rio Tinto does not use ‘no crew change’ clauses in chartering contracts,” the company said in a statement. “Rio Tinto aims to support the shipping industry and the human rights of the seafarers on which it depends. This requires collaboration between ship owners, who employ the seafarers, charterers and regional port authorities around transparency of information and flexibility on schedule.”The problem, labor advocates and seafarers say, is that the workers don’t have a choice either way. Ship captains often hold the passports of their crew – a convenience for port stops, they say – and ports are tightly controlled borders. Even if a worker wanted to walk away from his vessel, he wouldn’t get very far without a passport, a visa or a plane ticket home.The International Transport Workers' Federation, or ITF, which represents seafarers, is calling on the industry to do more to alleviate the crisis.``There are still charterers rejecting charters unless they are given assurances that crew changes don't take place,'' said Stephen Cotton, ITF general secretary. ``It might not be as blatant as putting it in writing, but it's still going on. As long as seafarers' lives remain secondary to companies' profits, this crisis will continue to unfold." Read more: What Happens When Tycoons Abandon Their Own Giant Cargo ShipsThe industry says it is the responsibility of ship owners to arrange crew changes and to ensure the safety and well-being of the seafarers on their vessels. BIMCO has encouraged charterers to share the costs of crew changes and developed contract language that requires companies that hire vessels for a fixed period of time -- called a time charter -- to do just that. Owners of ships available for spot charter, the group said, should change crews when the ship isn’t out for hire.Labor and industry groups want companies to be more flexible and allow tankers and dry bulk vessels to divert or delay deliveries to help alleviate the crisis in stranded mariners. Shareholders, too: A group of 85 investors that manage more than $2 trillion of assets, including Fidelity International, said in January that frequent charterers should be flexible about enabling crew changes and should consider providing financial support for mariners who need to be repatriated.“Charterers at this point do need to share costs and assume the delays they might face,” said Laura Carballo, head of maritime law and policy at World Maritime University in Malmo, Sweden. “That’s their biggest argument: it’s about the delays. Sorry, we’re all facing delays right now. The world is only running because seafarers are doing their job.”Wichita, Kansas-based Koch Industries, which has interests spanning petroleum and agriculture, has instructed ship owners not to conduct crew changes while under charter, according to a person with direct knowledge of the terms and who asked not to be identified because the conversations were private. The requests were delivered verbally, not in writing.In response to questions about the stipulation, the company responded in a statement: “Koch works closely with vessel owners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of crew members. This is an issue we are watching closely and looking for ways to resolve.”Rotterdam-based Vitol has required ship owners not to make crew changes on some spot charters, according to people familiar with the company’s contract terms who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Vitol says that it has “sought to manage our shipping business in line with the standards outlined in the Neptune declaration.”“Wherever commercially and operationally possible we facilitate crew changes,” company spokesperson Andrea Schlaepfer said in a statement. “As a vessel owner and manager Vitol appreciates the challenges of the current situation but believes that with good management owners can maintain high standards of seafarer welfare.”The Neptune Declaration also calls on world leaders to change their port and border policies to ease the burdens on seafarers, following a September statement from consumer companies including Unilever Plc and Procter & Gamble Co. to do the same. Last month, the IMO recognized 55 countries that agreed to consider seafarers “essential workers” and encouraged nations that hadn’t yet to do so. That designation has no official definition, and the countries weren’t specific about what if any change it would bring to the port procedures.On Friday, the shipping industry raised concerns that, while the number of seafarers stranded has dropped since its peak, the improvements could be short-lived as governments and port authorities respond to the threat of new Covid-19 variants with stricter restrictions. Seafarers, many of whom are from developing countries, may also miss out on the ongoing vaccination drives, risking further delays and supply chain disruption.“The crisis is still ongoing,” said Guy Platten, secretary general of the International Chamber of Shipping, which represents more than 80% of the world's merchant fleet. “Governments will not be able to vaccinate their citizens without the shipping industry or, most importantly, our seafarers.”(Updates with recent statements from the shipping industry on the threat of new Covid-19 variants to efforts to relieve seafarers. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Gaps Lower on Monday

    The British pound has gapped lower on Monday but found a little bit of support near the 50 day EMA to turn around and fill the gap.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Falling Yields, Capped by Stronger Dollar

    The U.S. Dollar crept back toward recent peaks on Tuesday as extended lockdowns in Germany and rising geopolitical tension turned investors cautious.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.