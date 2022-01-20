U.S. markets open in 6 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.75
    +23.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,069.00
    +159.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,139.25
    +105.75 (+0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,069.90
    +10.70 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.85
    +1.06 (+4.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3950
    +0.0420 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,078.36
    +752.09 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.09
    +5.34 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,589.66
    +26.11 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

Newgen Software to acquire Number Theory, an AI/ML data science platform company

·2 min read

- With this acquisition, Newgen well-poised to deliver low code, cloud-native AI/ML capabilities to every enterprise

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement.

Newgen Logo
Newgen Logo

Number Theory's platform, AI Studio, brings intuitive AI/ML to every enterprise, while unifying the entire lifecycle of data engineering, from data preparation to model development and monitoring. It empowers both citizen and expert data scientists to work faster and more efficiently, thereby helping in accomplishing key machine learning tasks in just hours or days, not months. This acquisition will further strengthen Newgen's low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, with AI/ML modeling and data analytics capabilities.

"Our customers are increasingly looking to leverage data for deeper insights and accelerated growth. Number Theory will bring domain expertise, along with a powerful engine to extract actionable insights in real time. AI/ML projects often get complex, expensive, and not rewarding. What we like about Number Theory's platform is that it is for every enterprise. It lets fusion teams build, deploy, and collaborate on the entire modeling lifecycle in low code and on cloud. We look forward to welcoming the Number Theory team to the Newgen family," said Virender Jeet, CEO, Newgen.

"Newgen has developed mission-critical and complex business applications for its customers across the globe, including for enterprises in the banking and insurance space. We felt that Newgen, with its strong customer portfolio and partner ecosystem, is the perfect growth partner. We are looking forward to helping our joint customers utilize their data in the enterprise with full potential using AI/ML technologies," said Rajan Nagina and Tarun Gulyani, co-founders of Number Theory.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

Media Contact:
meenakshi.arora@newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Pte Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent Just Made Its Biggest Metaverse Move Yet

    Last Fall, the "metaverse" became a buzzword when Facebook changed its company name to Meta Platforms. While the ultimate shape and scope of the metaverse is yet to be determined, it seems likely virtual worlds will grow in the future. Oculus became the most downloaded app on Christmas Day, indicating that more and more people may be trying out this whole metaverse idea.

  • Metaverse barriers to entry are ‘rather high:’ CoinDesk Global Macro Editor

    With recent patent filings by Walmart suggesting that the major retailer may be joining the likes of Meta and Apple in embarking on a foray into metaverse technology, more consumers are now asking how they can access the virtual space themselves. According to CoinDesk Global Macro Editor TV Anchor Emily Parker, many obstacles remain for average consumers to access the metaverse.

  • Student accidentally becomes a millionaire after turning selfies into NFT as a joke

    ‘I was thinking it might be funny if one of the collectors collected my face,’ 22-year-old says

  • 11 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best robotics stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robotics Stocks To Buy For 2022. The robotics sector is set for explosive growth in 2022 as new strategies and technological advances lead to […]

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Intel Wants to Be a Bitcoin Player. It Won’t Move the Needle for the Stock.

    The tech giant could unveil a processor for mining the cryptocurrency next month. Here's what it means for the company and rival chip maker Nvidia.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Inc. (MSFT), there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

  • The 2 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Two companies I believe are great investment choices are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Both are helping artists and designers create the metaverse with visualization tools. The metaverse is solely online and must be powered with computer hardware.

  • ADA Loses Its Momentum and Is Down 10% in the Last 24h

    Even with recent good news in Cardano’s ecosystem, its native token ADA could not keep with the uptrend. So what’s next for ADA?

  • Apple Wants to Push Further Into This Major Smartphone Market in 2022

    The tech giant's impressive growth in this lucrative Asian market is not likely to let up in the coming year.

  • Why 5G fight has no quick fix for AT&T, Verizon as aviation jitters grow

    A permanent fix over 5G technology still eludes telecoms, the government and airlines worried about the impact on flight technology.

  • Telenor partners with Amazon to modernise systems, offer services

    Norway's Telenor said on Thursday it had partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to speed up the modernisation of its telecoms systems, boosting the use of cloud technology to offer 5G and low-latency data services to professional customers. In collaboration with the U.S. tech giant, Telenor will develop product offerings for selected industries, including manufacturing, logistics and automotive, the Norwegian firm's chief executive told Reuters.

  • Intel orders ASML system for well over $340 million in quest for chipmaking edge

    Intel has placed the first order with ASML for a new, advanced chipmaking tool that will cost "significantly" more than $340 million, as semiconductor manufacturers look to get ahead in a booming industry. Alongside better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, ASML said on Wednesday it had received orders for five of its next- generation lithography machines, plus an order for an even newer model that is still being designed. In a separate joint statement, the companies said Intel was the buyer.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Stock Could Surge to $400 in 2022

    After skyrocketing 126% in 2021, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) market value currently stands at a staggering $665 billion. Here are three powerful growth drivers that could propel Nvidia's stock price to greater heights in 2022. Nvidia has become a leading technology supplier to this massive and steadily expanding market.

  • Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back

    Last fall, Apple launched the iPhone 13. The new iPhones offered a number of exciting new features, including the Super Retina XDR display with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, three new cameras, the A15 Bionic chip, and support for up to 1TB of storage. Apple also decreased the size of the notch, which … The post Apple confirms this missing iPhone 13 feature isn’t coming back appeared first on BGR.

  • Kenyan low-cost ISP Poa Internet secures $28 million in round led by AfDB-backed Africa50, plans to link region with cheap, limit-free connectivity

    In 2020, Africa50, an infrastructure financier backed by the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) Group and a good number of African governments, hosted an innovation challenge that sought affordable and reliable solutions for last-mile internet connectivity across the continent. A proposal by Poa Internet, a Kenyan startup, beat 673 others from across the world as a result of which it was added to Africa50’s investment pipeline in addition to winning a cash prize. Slightly over one year after the win, the internet service provider (ISP) has received $28 million in a Series C funding round led by Africa50, bringing the total amount it has raised to date to $36 million.

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Crypto.Com (CRO) May Soon Get to the Test of the $0.40 Level

    CRO continues to move lower and looks ready to settle below the support level at $0.43.

  • Ericsson CEO: 3 Ways Telecom Can Drive Global Innovation in 2022

    Let’s look at three areas where the telecom industry can have a truly transformational impact in the coming year: