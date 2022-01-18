NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in the 2022 KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held virtually from January 19th - 20th.



Mr. Coniglio will be presenting live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, January 20th from 3:00PM - 3:30PM ET. This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

For more information and to attend, please register here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 27 cultivation facilities and dispensaries utilized in the cannabis industry that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

