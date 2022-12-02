U.S. markets open in 1 hour 34 minutes

NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming December 2022 Investor Conferences

NewLake Capital
·1 min read
NewLake Capital
NewLake Capital

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following December 2022 virtual investor conferences.

Wolfe Research’s Consumer Growth Conference (Virtual)
Panel: Cannabis Capital & Product Panel
Monday, December 5th at 4:00 p.m. ET
To attend, register here or contact your Wolfe Research representative.

Cowen’s 5th Annual Cannabis Conference
Panel: Constructing a Concentrated Cannabis Lending Portfolio
Thursday, December 8th at 10:50 a.m. ET
To attend, please contact your Cowen representative.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


