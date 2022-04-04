U.S. markets closed

NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in April 2022

NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced management’s participation in the BTIG Global Cannabis Virtual Conference and 2nd Annual Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis Conference in April 2022.

BTIG Global Cannabis Virtual Conference
Fireside Chat Moderated by Thomas Catherwood, REIT Analyst
April 7th, 1:50 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
To attend, register here.

2nd Annual Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Cannabis Conference
“MJ Finance Panel”
April 12th, 3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET
To attend, please contact your Cantor representative.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please contact your BTIG or Cantor Fitzgerald representatives, or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@kcsa.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 28 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis, and has provided one loan collateralized by a cultivation facility structured to convert to a sale-leaseback unless specific provisions are met by July 29, 2022. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


