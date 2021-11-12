U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,646.25
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,862.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,046.50
    +23.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,407.00
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.39
    -1.20 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.00
    -9.90 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.02
    -0.28 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.63
    -1.10 (-5.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3390
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0570
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,169.21
    -1,334.82 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,588.88
    -9.09 (-0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,352.05
    -32.13 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.11 (+1.13%)
     

NewLink Delivers Keynote Speech at United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021

·2 min read

As the only internet company invited from the energy industry in China, NewLink demonstrated the link between digital practices and carbon neutrality

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLink, China's fastest growing online energy technology company, was invited to the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2021 where it delivered a keynote speech themed, Smart Energy Network to Boost Carbon Neutrality, revealing the innovative practice of carbon emissions reduction that can boost transportation energy to achieve carbon neutrality.

The day prior to the delivered speech, China and the United States released the China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s during the ongoing 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to promote cooperation and multilateral progress through the joint creation of a Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s. As transportation accounts for 16.2% of all global emissions, NewLink believes its digital technology experience and expertise in achieving zero carbon can bring a win-win solution to industrial partners and end users.

With the mission of realizing zero-carbon energy through digitalization, NewLink has devised a business scope structured with "two networks, one supply chain and one neutralization," that promotes fossil energy carbon emissions reduction, the use of new energy, and carbon neutrality in transportation energy. NewLink continues to lead the digital energy industry, winning honors including the Global Top 500 New Energy Companies and unicorn company status domestically in China as well as overseas.

NewLink has built up its products and services laying out an upstream and downstream industrial supply chain since its founding in 2016 and forged two digital energy supply networks named Tuanyou and Kuaidian, along with a digitalized energy supply chain with NewLink Logistics as the foundation. Both Tuanyou and Kuaidian feature mobile app functionality and The Tuanyou App ranks 79th in China's Top 100 Apps of User Traffic Value, the No. 1 spot among energy industry apps; while the Kuaidian App made it into the Top 3 in China's Electrical Supply App Rankings in October, while also taking the spot among independent charging applications.

Recently, NewLink has also partnered with SGS Group, the internationally renowned inspection, testing, and certification organization, to jointly explore carbon neutrality standards and regulations in the transportation and energy industry, helping the energy industry to achieve the "dual carbon" goal.

SOURCE Newlink Group

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: How power and ideology define Xi's rise in China

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerged from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party’s past, present and future. Xi, 68, had the constitution amended, however, to eliminate presidential term limits and could therefore remain in office until he dies, steps down or is forced out.

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Jumped Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stocks jumped almost across the board on Thursday as the industry got some good news about potential tariffs. Asian solar panel manufacturers led the way, but everyone from residential solar installers to adjacent equipment manufacturers experienced at least a small bounce. At their peaks Thursday, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was up 15.6%, Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) gained 10.3%, JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) was up 11.9%, and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) popped by 8.9%.

  • This Uranium Miner Has Been Lighting It Up So Far in 2021, But Will It Last?

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT: UUUU) is a uranium and rare earth miner based in Colorado, with a registered office in Ontario, Canada. After some slow years following the Fukushima nuclear disaster back in 2011, the price and demand for Uranium has finally returned to previous levels. The company was founded in 1970 and then incorporated under its current name in 2006.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Just Popped

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock took fuel cell investors on a wild ride yesterday, first sagging, then surging, but ultimately ending below where it started the day. The reason: Plug had just reported a $0.19-per-share loss for its fiscal third quarter -- a loss more than twice as large as what Wall Street had told investors to expect. Today, Plug stock is rebounding strongly and rising a solid 9% as of 12:10 p.m. EST.

  • Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

    The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, in which certain metals will see huge demand at the expense of crude oil

  • Southwest to buy more than 200M gallons of sustainable aviation fuel in 15-year agreement

    Southwest Airlines is partnering with a sustainable fuel technology company in a 15-year deal to buy 219 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel, as part of the carrier’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Dallas-based airline announced it has struck an offtake agreement with Velocys Renewables LLC in an attempt to avoid 6.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide over the next 15 years.

  • Acquisitions and expansions fuel Plug Power hiring spree, revenue surge

    Plug Power is investing roughly $98 million in cash to purchase Frames Group of the Netherlands, plus up to $35 million in potential future earnings as the Latham company expands its presence in Europe. The hydrogen fuel cell maker announced the acquisition this week to boost Plug's engineering capabilities as it expands its hydrogen electrolyzer business and builds out a global network of "green" or non-fossil-fuel-burning hydrogen generation plants. The transaction is expected to close this year, adding 300 employees to Plug Power's global head count with about half located in Europe and half in India.

  • Why FTC Solar's Stock Dropped 12.4% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar energy stock FTC Solar (NASDAQ: FTCI) fell as much as 21.1% in trading on Wednesday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. On the positive side, FTC Solar is winning contracts. Higher input costs for shipping and materials like steel are certainly headwinds for FTC Solar.

  • Soaring gas prices boost ‘green’ hydrogen

    Surging natural gas prices mean the cleanest form of hydrogen is now the cheapest to produce, new research has suggested, giving the green technology a major boost after years of being held back by cost.

  • Risky business: Climate change turns up the heat on insurers, policyholders

    Tony and Jhan Dunn never thought they would leave California, where they grew up, built a life together and planned to retire. But after a wildfire swept through their Northern California town of Paradise three years ago, burning their home to the ground, they could not get insurance to buy another. "We basically got priced out of California," Dunn, a retired planning specialist, told Reuters from the couple's new home in North Carolina.

  • Infrastructure-Stock Plays Are Here for the Long Term

    This week's infrastructure legislation—and rally in the stocks—is just a start. Analysts say that infrastructure projects will stretch many years in the future.

  • Cheetahs fast running to extinction as cub trade thrives

    Tiny, weeks-old cheetah cubs suckled from baby bottles and purred weakly, their condition still dangerously precarious after their rescue from the Horn of Africa's illegal wildlife trade.

  • Snowflakes — yes, snow — possible this weekend. Here's what to expect the next few days.

    The chance for a snow sighting begins between 2-4 a.m. Saturday and continues sporadically through Sunday night.

  • Green jobs: Call to do more to help UK regions losing out

    According to a new report, up to half of the places that will be hit hardest by the move to green jobs are not in the government’s top priority areas for levelling-up funding.

  • Frustration, defiance in village to be abandoned to the sea

    Like many others who came to Fairbourne, Stuart Eves decided the coastal village in northern Wales would be home for life when he moved here 26 years ago. “I wanted somewhere my children can have the same upbringing as I had, so they can run free,” said Eves, 72, who built a caravan park in the village that he still runs with his son. Predicting faster sea level rises and more frequent and extreme storms due to global warming, the government said it could only afford to keep defending the village for another 40 years.

  • China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

    Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting for about 1% of its total wafer capacity and 20% of its cell and module products capacity. "Recently we are actively studying to build manufacturing plants in other regions with advantageous production factors, such as India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," Li Zhenguo, President of Longi Green Tech, told an online media roundtable on Thursday.

  • China Digs In on Coal While Greenpeace Slams U.S.: COP26 Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The COP26 talks are running out of time, with key issues including climate finance and global carbon markets still unresolved before the summit’s scheduled end on Friday evening.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Delegates are making plans for the conference to run into Saturday, yet Covid-related tr

  • Engineering Impact: Climate Risk and Resilience

    Excerpts from the 2021 Medtronic Integrated Performance Report

  • Light snow possible for Milwaukee and Wisconsin as strong November storm ushers in winter

    A strong storm is set to arrive in the Great Lakes beginning Wednesday night, which is the 46th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

  • Warming winters increase severe weather risk

    Climate change is leading to warmer winters across the Mid-State. This season La Nina conditions are also in place, which increases the likelihood of a "warmer" trend this winter.