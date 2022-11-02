Newly established Indigenous Dental Association of Canada bringing together Indigenous dental professionals to improve oral health

SASKATOON, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SW, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous dental professionals will soon have a platform through which they can network with other Indigenous colleagues and contribute to improving the delivery of oral health services in communities across Canada.

The newly-established Indigenous Dental Association of Canada is working to bring together the Indigenous dental community to support its vision of reconciliation. This will provide Indigenous dental professionals with a community through which they can share resources, knowledge and experiences, while supporting approaches to dentistry rooted in traditional ways of knowing.

Through its Indigenous Oral Health Knowledge Transfer Project, Indigenous Dental Association of Canada will create tools and resources for communities to improve oral health. This will include a multimedia project aimed at raising awareness about oral health care and services in Indigenous communities. The project will also seek to bridge cultural understanding and combat racial biases in receiving oral health care.

Together, these initiatives will contribute to safer, culturally-informed dental services for Indigenous peoples, while also creating a network of Indigenous dental professionals from across the country.

Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support the Indigenous Dental Association of Canada's work with a total just over $1-Million over the next two years.

Quotes

"Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support the newly created Indigenous Dental Association of Canada (IDAC) that will bring together a network of dental professionals from across the country, create new tools and resources, and ultimately help improve oral health care in Indigenous communities. This is part of the larger work that must be done to ensure that Indigenous peoples have access to safe and culturally sensitive healthcare, free from racism and discrimination. I commend the work and advocacy that lead to the creation of IDAC, and I look forward to following the progress ahead."

Story continues

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Indigenous Dental Association of Canada (IDAC) was founded on Reconciliation guided by the Final Reports by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the 94 Calls to Action. In fact, IDAC invited Canada's dental community to join us on our Reconciliation journey during the Anti-Indigenous Racism in Dentistry webinar that was supported by Indigenous Services Canada back in March 2022. Importantly, while IDAC endeavours to support oral health providers, researchers, and affiliates to move forward on our Reconciliation journey, our priority is to create a culturally safe community for Indigenous oral health providers, Indigenous students interested in the oral health profession, and Indigenous communities."

Dr. Sheri McKinstry, Founder

Indigenous Dental Association of Canada

Quick facts

In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed to provide $126.7 million over three years to take action to foster health systems free from racism and discrimination where Indigenous Peoples are respected and safe.

This included $33.3 million to improve access to culturally safe services, with a focus on services for Indigenous women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups who may experience intersecting discrimination. This includes expanding support for Indigenous midwifery and doula initiatives and strengthening funding for national Indigenous women's organizations, as well as regional and grassroots organizations.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c5858.html