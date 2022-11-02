U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.06
    -25.04 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,504.37
    -148.83 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,814.25
    -76.59 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.80
    -22.59 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.16
    -0.21 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    +3.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.68
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0360
    -0.0160 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1480
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.9610
    -1.2710 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,430.45
    -6.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.46
    -5.68 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.16
    -38.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Newly established Indigenous Dental Association of Canada bringing together Indigenous dental professionals to improve oral health

·3 min read

SASKATOON, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SW, Nov. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigenous dental professionals will soon have a platform through which they can network with other Indigenous colleagues and contribute to improving the delivery of oral health services in communities across Canada.

The newly-established Indigenous Dental Association of Canada is working to bring together the Indigenous dental community to support its vision of reconciliation. This will provide Indigenous dental professionals with a community through which they can share resources, knowledge and experiences, while supporting approaches to dentistry rooted in traditional ways of knowing.

Through its Indigenous Oral Health Knowledge Transfer Project, Indigenous Dental Association of Canada will create tools and resources for communities to improve oral health. This will include a multimedia project aimed at raising awareness about oral health care and services in Indigenous communities. The project will also seek to bridge cultural understanding and combat racial biases in receiving oral health care.

Together, these initiatives will contribute to safer, culturally-informed dental services for Indigenous peoples, while also creating a network of Indigenous dental professionals from across the country.

Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support the Indigenous Dental Association of Canada's work with a total just over $1-Million over the next two years.

Quotes

"Indigenous Services Canada is proud to support the newly created Indigenous Dental Association of Canada (IDAC) that will bring together a network of dental professionals from across the country, create new tools and resources, and ultimately help improve oral health care in Indigenous communities. This is part of the larger work that must be done to ensure that Indigenous peoples have access to safe and culturally sensitive healthcare, free from racism and discrimination. I commend the work and advocacy that lead to the creation of IDAC, and I look forward to following the progress ahead."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Indigenous Dental Association of Canada (IDAC) was founded on Reconciliation guided by the Final Reports by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the 94 Calls to Action. In fact, IDAC invited Canada's dental community to join us on our Reconciliation journey during the Anti-Indigenous Racism in Dentistry webinar that was supported by Indigenous Services Canada back in March 2022. Importantly, while IDAC endeavours to support oral health providers, researchers, and affiliates to move forward on our Reconciliation journey, our priority is to create a culturally safe community for Indigenous oral health providers, Indigenous students interested in the oral health profession, and Indigenous communities."

Dr. Sheri McKinstry, Founder
Indigenous Dental Association of Canada

Quick facts

  • In Budget 2021, the Government of Canada committed to provide $126.7 million over three years to take action to foster health systems free from racism and discrimination where Indigenous Peoples are respected and safe.

  • This included $33.3 million to improve access to culturally safe services, with a focus on services for Indigenous women, 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, persons with disabilities and other marginalized groups who may experience intersecting discrimination. This includes expanding support for Indigenous midwifery and doula initiatives and strengthening funding for national Indigenous women's organizations, as well as regional and grassroots organizations.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous 
Facebook: @GCIndigenous 
Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/02/c5858.html

Recommended Stories

  • CDC warns of bacteria in dental waterlines after disease outbreaks in children

    The tubes and tools at dentists offices are at high risk of developing bacterial biofilms, according to the CDC, which can lead to infections among children.

  • Silicon Valley Bank parent SVB Financial faces 'perfect storm,' analyst Dick Bove says

    SVB Financial Group, which has already seen its shares lose two-thirds of their value this year, faces more trouble ahead as Silicon Valley's recovery doesn't appear likely anytime soon. At least that's the verdict from prominent banking analyst Dick Bove, whose latest assessment of the bank reveals how quickly the economy is shifting into lower gear. "The perfect storm has now developed for the company," Bove of Odeon Capital Group told clients Oct. 28, saying that a fundamental change is underway as Silicon Valley companies may have to shift their focus from technology-based products and services for consumers to those designed for businesses.

  • Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Chemed (CHE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.82% and 1.72%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Medpace (MEDP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

    Here is how Medpace (MEDP) and Ensign Group (ENSG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Franklin Resources (BEN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Franklin Resources (BEN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 13.04% and 2.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Is Fidelity Large Cap Core Enhance Index (FLCEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for FLCEX

  • Singapore’s DBS Explains How Big Banks Can Implement DeFi, Too

    Singapore has quietly been playing host to some of the most advanced explorations into cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi) ever done by big banks, institutions and regulators.

  • BJ's Wholesale Club Rises Near Buy Point After Strong Rebound

    Deep-discount chain BJ's Wholesale is enticing shopper and investors alike with 'wow' deals. BJ stock rose near a buy point.

  • BREAKING: Amicus Therapeutics sells land back to Tavistock, scraps deal for future Lake Nona facility

    Philadelphia-based biotech firm Amicus Therapeutics has sold vacant land in Orlando's Lake Nona previously slated for a large facility that was expected to create hundreds of local high-wage jobs. The land sale follows the Oct. 27 termination of a development agreement between the two parties, which originally was reached in 2019. The biotech firm in 2018 said it planned to build a 200,700-square-foot facility that would have created 316 jobs by Dec. 31, 2024, with an average annual wage of $69,670.

  • Airbnb's revenue forecast takes hit from strong dollar, slowing bookings

    Airbnb Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue below market estimates on Tuesday, saying a strong U.S. dollar had started to pressure its business and that bookings would moderate after a bumper third quarter. The vacation rental firm expects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, the midpoint of which missed analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. The industry has seen a stellar recovery this year on the back of the best summer travel season in three years, but it faces risks from the global surge in inflation.

  • Eli Lilly (LLY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Lilly (LLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.51% and 0.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Good News for Retirees: Medicare Payment Decreases Coming in 2023

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Washington state sues to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout to shareholders

    The $4 billion payout to shareholders "risks severely undercutting the grocery giant's ability to compete during the lengthy time period government regulators — including Washington — will be scrutinizing the merger," according to a statement posted to the Washington Attorney General's website. Kroger had snapped up Albertsons in a $25 billion deal last month, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc on prices, but was expected to run into antitrust roadblocks.

  • Bosses haul staff back to the office as remote working boom peaks

    Britain’s work from home boom has passed its peak, according to new data that reveals bosses are ditching remote job adverts and hauling employees back into the office.

  • Nearly $1 Billion Swamps Junk-Bond ETF in Record Haul Before Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Exchange-traded fund investors are diving headfirst into high-yield debt just days before the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Preside

  • PsyKey, Inc. Announces Veteran Corporate Executive & Scientific Innovator John Gustin as Head of Global Business Development

    CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. an innovative wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Gustin as h...

  • Apple and Microsoft market caps reached their largest spread on record — at roughly Tesla’s entire valuation

    The divergent performances of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the wake of their latest earnings reports widened the spread between the two companies’ market values to the largest on record at more than $700 billion to close out last week. Apple (AAPL) finished Friday’s trading session with a $2.48 trillion valuation, while Microsoft (MSFT) ended the week with a $1.76 trillion valuation. The $719.24 billion spread between those two market caps was the widest record and nearly as much as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) entire market cap of $721.61 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Arista Networks Sales and Earnings Top Estimates

    The networking equipment company is a beneficiary of aggressive spending by cloud computing vendors.

  • Alberta Carbon Market Woos Speculators as Asset Manager Piles In

    (Bloomberg) -- A carbon market in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta province is getting an injection of speculative money from an asset manager jockeying to become a top investor on a platform dominated by energy firms.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone City’ in Blow to AppleRussia Resumes Ukraine