Newly Launched SmartPush Comes To Revamp the Push Notifications Market

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / SmartPush announced the launch of their Web push notifications solution with an innovative pricing model. Through the tool, the users will be able to send personalized web push notifications to their customers to engage them and connect with them while making sure they are paying only per delivered message. The advanced tools offered by the company are best suited for marketing agencies, standalone marketers, in-house marketing departments, as well as affiliates.

Rem Darbinyan, SmartPush's CEO and founder, emphasizes the mission of the company to assist marketers in reaching the best results through innovative and high-performance tools.

Push notifications are an emerging marketing channel gaining momentum due to their powerful customization and targeting options, appealing nature, wide reach, and high ROI. Web push notifications are customized messages that have the purpose of engaging users and bringing them back to the website. They appear as one-on-one messages in the browser, even when the website sending the notification is not open. Being an opt-in form of marketing channel, they pop up on the screens of the users who agreed to receive the alerts. Advanced analytics tools then allow analyzing the campaign performance and understanding your audience better. Sending push notifications is a great way for websites to drive attention and traffic to products, services, and recent updates.

Following the product promise to make push notifications as accessible a marketing channel as possible, SmartPush has developed an innovative pricing method. Instead of paying per number of subscribers, who are often inactive, customers pay per delivered message. This value-based pricing model ensures that all the messages that are paid for are delivered to active subscribers at times when they are online and sure to receive them.

Along with its value-based pricing model, SmartPush offers marketing professionals cutting-edge solutions to take their promotional efforts to the next level.

Story continues

Powerful segmentation tools for precise targeting;

Easily customizable reusable templates;

Time zone scheduling to ensure perfect timing;

Advanced analytics and multilevel KPIs for campaign performance tracking;

Detailed data on the performance of each campaign and template;

Easy integration for seamless transition;

GDPR-ready and end-to-end encrypted to ensure security.

Empowered by the flexibility and simplicity of use and delivery-based pricing model, subscribers can easily create and manage campaigns while maximizing the effectiveness of their marketing budget.

SmartPush currently offers its customers five different plans based on functionalities and campaign needs. Now, for a limited time only, the SmartPush Free Forever plan has increased the number of Delivered Messages, Subscribers, and Active Campaigns.

About SmartPush

SmartPush is a new name in the Push Notifications market that strives to help marketing specialists, agencies, and affiliates with their mission-critical messaging. With new technical solutions and innovative pricing, SmartPush aims to help enhance their business processes. The company uses next-generation technologies to guarantee a safe and private push experience for users. End-to-end encryption ensures that nobody will receive the message except for the intended user.

To learn more, visit our website: https://www.smartpush.ai/

Media Contact

Rem Darbinyan

info@smartpush.ai

+1-818-476-0085

SOURCE: SmartPush





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688618/Newly-Launched-SmartPush-Comes-To-Revamp-the-Push-Notifications-Market



