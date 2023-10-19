Newly listed Ohio home comes with own airstrip

A Marysville estate on the market for $2 million includes a 4,000-foot airstrip, to the right of the house in this photo.

A Marysville home new to the market is tucked away on 33 acres miles from the nearest city.

But no worries. Buyers can simply fly home.

The property was formerly owned by Scotts Micacle-Gro CEO Jim Hagedorn, a pilot, who bought the home largely because it had a 4,000-foot-long airstrip and a hangar for easy commute to and from his New York home. (Hagedorn later added a second hangar.)

Scotts Miracle-Gro CEO Jim Hagedorn is a former Air Force fighter pilot

"That's the nicest home with an airport in the U.S.," said Hagedorn, who sold the home a decade ago to its current owners, Jeffrey Brashares and Angie Ash.

Hagedorn said unlike many rural airstrips, which are mowed patches of field, this one was graded, with a foundation, a pitch, drainage and lighting. "It was done right," he said.

A Marysville estate with an airstrip, two plane hangars and a guest house on 33 acres has been listed for $2 million.

Visitors access the estate through a gate and a long tree-lined drive that takes them past a 1.3-acre stocked pond with a fountain. A conference center that can serve as a guest house, with a bedroom, kitchen and full bath, sits along the entrance drive.

"It’s almost magical when you’re pulling up," said Kaeli Getz, an agent with Red 1 Realty's Brighter Homes Group who is listing the home for $2 million. "You’re sitting on more than 30 acres. You have not only the guest house, but the pond with the fountain. ... It's beautiful."

The two-story main house, in a brick Colonial style, includes four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms and 8,469 square feet.

The entrance to a Marysville home new to the market serves as a gallery for the current owner's clock collection.

The first floor includes a primary bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen, most featuring detailed woodwork and built-ins. A loft at the top of the stairs leads to the remaining bedrooms. A finished basement includes another full bath.

A brick terrace and two trellises, one covering a hot tub, can be found in the back of the home. A three-car garage with a walk-up second floor occupies one wing of the home.

Finally, behind the home sit the two attached plane hangars, 50 x 96 feet and 54 x 96 feet, each with its own concrete apron to the grass airstrip. The hangars are now used to store the current owners' car collection.

Two airplane hangars have direct access to an airstrip behind a newly listed Marysville home.

"This is a perfect place to have your hobbies at home with you," Getz said. "The convenience to fly home and have a conference center/guest house on the property along with two air plane hangars is extraordinary."

