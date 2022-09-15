U.S. markets closed

NEWLY NAMED ESKATON PRESIDENT PEIFER TO FOCUS ON STRATEGIC GROWTH, COMMUNITIES AND SERVICES TO MEET SENIOR LIVING NEEDS

·3 min read

CARMICHAEL, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eskaton, a nonprofit Sacramento-based senior living organization, has announced the promotion of Sheri Peifer to President as part of the first phase of a board-led CEO succession plan. In her new role, Peifer will oversee operations and strategic growth for the organization to meet the increasing demand for high-quality senior living solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/Eskaton)
(PRNewsfoto/Eskaton)

"I believe the most successful organizations plan ahead and cultivate and develop their next leaders," said Todd Murch, Eskaton CEO. "I fully support the board's decision to name Sheri as my successor. Sheri brings a strong set of skills in strategic planning and innovation, operational excellence and partnership development as Eskaton continues to expand and meet the needs of older adults across the region."

Peifer, who formerly served as Eskaton's Chief Strategy Officer, joined the organization in 2005 and has led Eskaton's efforts in development, management services and affiliations, joint ventures, partnerships, innovation, marketing and communications. Over her tenure, she has led Eskaton's expansion of services into the Bay area and Central Valley by managing and/or affiliating with nonprofit senior living providers who desire a strategic alliance with Eskaton. Peifer also led the expansion of Eskaton's home and community-based services across the region. As President, Peifer's short-term strategy will be focused on integrating and strengthening Eskaton's communities and services, including investing in support for Eskaton's dedicated workforce.

Peifer noted that older adults will make up one-quarter of the state's population by 2030, and she intends to ready Eskaton to meet the growing need. Her vision for the future includes positioning Eskaton as a single-point solution for older adults who desire an integrated healthy living experience through a range of innovative services and living options.

"Eskaton is well-positioned to expand our reach through diverse partnerships and continue providing the high quality of life we are known for," said Peifer. "Our future imperative will focus on understanding and delivering new customer experiences, services and ways to age well within a community. We anticipate partners will continue to be an ever-important part of our growth as we prioritize the well-being of older Californians."

Ms. Peifer serves as Vice Chair of the LeadingAge California board of directors and chairs its Planning Committee. She is a graduate of the national LeadingAge Leadership Fellow program based in Washington D.C. She holds a BA from Messiah College and a MS in Gerontology and Education from California State University, Sacramento.

About Eskaton

Since 1968, Eskaton has been serving older adults in Northern California. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit www.eskaton.org.

CONTACT:
Zach Melchiori
916-344-0810
Zach.Melchiori@eskaton.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newly-named-eskaton-president-peifer-to-focus-on-strategic-growth-communities-and-services-to-meet-senior-living-needs-301625846.html

SOURCE Eskaton

