Newly-Opened Care Counseling Center Commits to Helping Stressed, Depressed Veterans

Somerville, Massachusetts, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a time when more Americans are experiencing mental health challenges than ever before, the opening of Care Counseling Center in Somerville, New Jersey, comes as a much-needed service for individuals in need — particularly veterans.

According to Dr. Maria Rodriguez, founder and CEO of Care Counseling Center, a focus on veterans was a key element in the inception of the mental health facility. “Military service is a life-changing experience — but quite often, this service leaves veterans at increased risk for post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions. While getting mental health support is vital, many veterans are unaware of the often free resources that are available to help them.”

Since its opening on November 9, 2021, Care Counseling Center has made helping veterans in crisis a top priority.

Mental Health Challenges Are All Too Common Among Veterans

Research into the Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health Services has determined that while 41 percent of veterans could benefit from mental health care, 55 percent of individuals in this category did not do so. This includes individuals suffering from PTSD, major depression, general psychological distress and alcohol abuse. Studies also indicate that the need for mental health care is even higher among veterans of the more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mike Kogan, an assistant counselor at Care Counseling Center, has seen firsthand how mental health challenges can create havoc with veterans’ well-being. “The stark differences between military and civilian life, as well as lingering trauma from military experiences, can have a significant negative impact on mental health.

“Mental health influences so much of our lives — how we interact with friends and family, how we perform at work or even simply how we take care of our bodies. When we don’t take care of our mental and emotional well-being, these other areas start to suffer, too. This can create a vicious cycle, where problems created by mental health challenges make those mental health challenges even worse.”

Perhaps most troubling is that many veterans who struggle with mental health issues don’t recognize the need for care. In the aforementioned study, only 47 percent of veterans who had a mental health issue perceived that they might need mental health care prior to receiving a diagnosis.

“Mental health issues don’t go away or get better on their own,” Kogan explains.

“Just like a physical injury, they require treatment and care. The body can even experience chronic pain in response to heightened stress and feelings of depression. Without a mental health screening to understand the source of these and other challenges, it is all too easy to turn to substance abuse or other unhealthy coping mechanisms.”

For many, a lack of support and feelings of social isolation after leaving active service can contribute to and worsen mental health challenges. This is believed to play a significant role in why veterans are far more likely to become homeless than the general population, particularly among individuals with a dual diagnosis (both mental illness and substance abuse challenges).





Providing Needed Resources for Lasting Change

The high rates of mental health care needs among veterans are an understandable cause for concern for those who respect the men and women of the armed forces for their service to the country.

“Veterans’ experiences are unique — and this includes some of the challenges that may be contributing to their mental health concerns,” Dr. Rodriguez notes. “At our facility, we provide support for a broad spectrum of mental health challenges, including some that are unique to or more prevalent among veterans. Challenges such as PTSD, military sexual trauma, the effects of traumatic brain injury, and of course, depression and anxiety, require professional assistance.”

What many veterans may not realize, however, is that many of these services are available free of charge — something that can be especially important when over 30 percent struggle to pay the bills, and are far more likely to have credit delinquencies shortly after leaving the service.

“Help centers, crisis hotlines and other free resources are readily available to veterans,” says Dr. Rodriguez. “The challenge is getting the messaging out there so that veterans can be more fully aware of both the mental health challenges that could be affecting their lives, as well as the solutions that can help them. Awareness and education are so often the first step toward enjoying a healthier future.”

With over 325,000 veterans in the state of New Jersey alone, it is clear that there are many individuals who could likely benefit from the free services now being offered by Care Counseling Center. Dr. Rodriguez and her staff hope to reach as many local veterans as possible in the months and years ahead, providing specialized counseling and support.

“Mental health has such a profound impact on our quality of life,” Dr. Rodriguez explains.

“When we think about veterans, we often only focus on physical injuries they may have sustained as part of their military service. But the mental and emotional wounds often go far deeper. By receiving the care they need, our veterans can enjoy the quality of life they deserve as they return to their civilian lifestyle.”



