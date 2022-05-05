U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.85
    -141.32 (-3.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,070.97
    -990.09 (-2.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,357.90
    -606.95 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.51
    -80.41 (-4.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.85
    +0.04 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.40
    +7.60 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0108 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1020
    +0.1850 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2345
    -0.0290 (-2.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4570
    +1.2830 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,942.25
    -1,992.20 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.99
    -63.13 (-6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Newly Released CLSI National Blood Culture Guidelines Identify Best Practices and Evidence-Based Technology Solutions Such as Steripath® to Improve Patient Safety and Outcomes

·6 min read

Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device®, a clinically proven solution, enables hospitals to meet the new goal of 1% blood culture contamination as published in CLSI's M47 Principles and Procedures for Blood Cultures, 2nd Edition 2022

SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., commends Clinical Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) for establishing a goal of 1% blood culture contamination with best practices in its M47 Principles and Procedures for Blood Cultures, 2nd Edition 2022.

Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT&#x002122;) and Steripath&#xae; (ISDD&#xae;) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)
Magnolia Medical Technologies, inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and Steripath® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

This new 1% goal for blood culture contamination represents a 66% reduction to the long-standing national standard of care target. Additionally, CLSI is recognizing for the first time, based on clinical studies conducted using Steripath, the critical role that diversion technology can play in diagnostic testing accuracy for sepsis.

Magnolia Medical's flagship product family, Steripath, was designed and developed to enable hospitals to dramatically reduce blood culture contamination. Steripath is supported by extensive clinical evidence including 20 clinical and cost-effectiveness studies all citing sustained contamination rates of 1% or below. This performance profile with Steripath aligns with CLSI's new best practice guidelines. Steripath is the only commercially available device platform with the specific FDA 510(k)-cleared indication to reduce blood culture contamination.1

CLSI, a non-profit member organization, develops and establishes standards for laboratory quality and performance. CLSI employs a rigorous evidence-based process to set medical laboratory standards and guidelines that help laboratories fulfill their responsibilities with testing quality, effectiveness, and accuracy.

The new CLSI M47 Principles and Procedures for Blood Cultures, 2nd Edition 2022 includes recommendations for collecting, transporting, and processing specimens for blood culture, the standard of care test used to diagnose blood stream infections including sepsis. The guidelines are intended to help inform standards for laboratorians and other healthcare providers including administrators who develop institutional best practices.

The new M47 guidelines state, "Even when optimal blood specimen collection protocols are used, completely eliminating blood culture contamination may be impossible. However, laboratories should still be able to achieve blood culture contamination rates substantially lower than 3%. When best practices are followed, a target contamination rate of 1% is achievable".2

The new guidelines include a QA Indicator for Specimen Collection, "The benchmark for blood culture contamination rate is less than 3%, with a goal of 1% when best practices are followed".2

The guidelines conclude with, "Recently, self-contained devices that achieve initial specimen diversion without extra collection tubes have become available. Studies have also demonstrated reduced blood culture contamination rates when these devices are used91-96".2

Of note, all six studies cited in CLSI's new guidelines examined the clinical efficacy of Steripath and/or referenced Steripath-specific studies and reported a sustained 1% or lower contamination rate.3-8

"CLSI's newly established best practice goal of 1% blood culture contamination represents a major step forward for patient safety and quality outcomes in the suspected sepsis population," said Greg Bullington, CEO of Magnolia Medical. "We are proud to partner with hospitals using Steripath, a clinically proven technology platform, to achieve this new goal for sepsis testing accuracy and to support their diagnostic and antimicrobial stewardship initiatives."

To date, 20 clinical studies have reported sustained contamination rates of 1% or less using Steripath. Additional results reported within these studies utilizing Steripath include up to a 31% reduction in vancomycin days of therapy, and as much as a 12-fold decrease in false-positive central line-associated blood stream infections (CLABSIs) over extended periods of time.9,10,11

Thirteen of the 20 studies evaluated Steripath's effectiveness in reducing blood culture contamination via both venipuncture and peripheral IV starts. All 13 studies reported sustained contamination rates of 1% or below when Steripath was used in the emergency department, inpatient departments, and hospital wide. 3,4,8,9,11

These studies with Steripath have been conducted at all types of acute care hospitals, including major academic teaching institutions, government military and VA medical centers, and large and small community hospitals, and demonstrate improved sepsis testing accuracy.11

Steripath has been adopted by hundreds of U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems to address the problem of blood culture contamination, which can lead to sepsis misdiagnosis resulting in unnecessary, prolonged, and harmful antibiotic treatment, extended length of hospital stay, false-positive CLABSIs, and wasted healthcare resources.

About Magnolia Medical Technologies

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency, and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique® (ISDT®) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio, including more than 100 issued method, apparatus, and design patents with more than 70 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

  1. Indicated to reduce the frequency of blood culture contamination when contaminants are present, compared to standard method controls without diversion.

  2. CLSI. Principles and Procedures for Blood Cultures. 2nd Ed. CLSI Guideline M47. Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute; 2022.

  3. Arenas M, Boseman GM, Coppin JD, Lukey J, Jinadatha C, Navarathna DH. Asynchronous testing of 2 specimen-diversion devices to reduce blood culture contamination: a single-site product supply quality improvement project. J Emerg Nurs. 2021;47(2):256-264.e6. doi:10.1016/j.jen.2020.11.008.

  4. Bell M, Bogar C, Plante J, Rasmussen K, Winters S. Effectiveness of a novel specimen collection system in reducing blood culture contamination rates. J Emerg Nurs. 2018;44(6):570-575. doi:10.1016/j.jen.2018.03.007.

  5. Geisler BP, Jilg N, Patton RG, Pietzsch JB. Model to evaluate the impact of hospital-based interventions targeting false-positive blood cultures on economic and clinical outcomes. J Hosp Infect. 2019;102(4):438-444. doi:10.1016/j.jhin.2019.03.012.

  6. Rupp ME, Cavalieri RJ, Marolf C, Lyden E. Reduction in blood culture contamination through use of Initial Specimen Diversion Device. Clin Infect Dis. 2017;65(2):201-205. doi:10.1093/cid/cix304.

  7. Skoglund E, Dempsey CJ, Chen H, Garey KW. Estimated clinical and economic impact through use of a novel blood collection device to reduce blood culture contamination in the emergency department: a cost-benefit analysis. J Clin Microbiol. 2019;57(1):e01015-18. doi:10.1128/JCM.01015-18.

  8. Zimmerman FS, Assous MV, Zevin S, Wiener-Well Y. Reducing blood culture contamination using an Initial Specimen Diversion Device. Am J Infect Control. 2019;47(7):822-826. doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2018.12.004.

  9. Nielsen LE, Nguyen K, Wahl CK, et al. Initial Specimen Diversion Device® reduces blood culture contamination and vancomycin use in academic medical center. J Hosp Infect. 2021;117. doi:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jhin.2021.10.017.

  10. Tompkins LS, et al. Getting to zero: impact of a device to reduce blood culture contamination and false-positive central line-associated blood stream infections. Submitting to ICHE in 2022.

  11. Date on file.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newly-released-clsi-national-blood-culture-guidelines-identify-best-practices-and-evidence-based-technology-solutions-such-as-steripath-to-improve-patient-safety-and-outcomes-301540382.html

SOURCE Magnolia Medical Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Moderna prepares to sell COVID-19 vaccine privately as US delays booster call

    Moderna awaits Congress's decision on funding boosters as well as the FDA's decision on which booster to produce, putting it in uncertain territory for 2022.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • Price revealed for Nicklaus Children’s sale of Miami-Dade hospital

    A deed recently filed in Miami-Dade County records has revealed how much money Nicklaus Children’s Health System obtained for selling the shuttered Miami Medical Center campus. The Miami-based nonprofit announced on April 26 that it sold Miami Medical Center to Dallas-based Steward Health Care, but didn’t disclose the price.

  • Argenx Stock Climbs as Sales of New Drug Blow Past Expectations

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Vygard in December to treat people with the neuromuscular disease generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • Beset by challenges with its Alzheimer’s drug, Biogen pivots

    The company plans to let go of its CEO and scrap commercial plans for its controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug.

  • Danica Patrick says she had her breast implants removed: What is breast implant illness?

    The former NASCAR driver is the latest celebrity to speak openly about having her breast implants removed.

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • United Therapeutics reports 'best quarter' to date. Here’s what comes next.

    United Therapeutics Inc. opened 2022 with a big splash in the organ transplantation arena, but it’s not the only reason Chairperson and CEO Martine Rothblatt called the first few months “the best quarter we have ever reported” for the business.

  • U.S. Senator Says It 'May Be True' COVID Vaccine Gives People AIDS

    One of the most powerful people in the country is using his platform to spread fear and lies.

  • Boosters Won't Protect You Against Omicron If You've Done This, Study Finds

    The original Omicron variant took hold of the U.S. this past winter, sending COVID infections skyrocketing to record heights not seen before in the pandemic. And despite cases having fallen off significantly in February and March, a new subvariant of Omicron has pushed things back to a precarious place once more. According to the latest data from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus cases have increased by more than 25 percent in the last week alone, with nearly

  • Mother Issues Warning After 19-Year-Old Son Dies From Fentanyl-Laced Xanax Bought On Social Media

    CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on a South Florida mother who is issuing a warning in hopes of saving others after losing her son to a Fentanyl-laced drug overdose.

  • Senator brings up family's abortion story, as future of Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

    Sen. Gary Peters was one of the first sitting U.S. senators to share a personal family abortion story and, with the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt, he told his story to ABC News Live to underscore how devastating the loss of legal abortion will be for the country. In the late 1980s, Peters' first wife, Heidi, had to undergo an abortion procedure after her water broke during her second trimester. Peters warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, following reports on a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling, it will have a devastating effect on women and families who go through similar life-and-death situations.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This Popular Store-Brand Product Over a "Quality Issue"

    If you shop at one of the nearly 5,000 Walmart locations across the U.S., you've come to count on these stores for their convenience and reliability. For those who don't want to pay extra for quality products, it's easy to opt for Walmart's store-brand products—also known as house-brand or generic items—which are sold exclusively at these stores and offer even lower prices when shopping for essentials. Great Value and Equate are two of Walmart's brands that you may recognize, but recently, anoth

  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Representing IVERIC bio today are Mr. Glenn Sblendorio, chief executive officer; Dr. Pravin Dugel, president; Keith Westby, chief operating officer; Dave Carroll, chief financial officer; Dr. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

  • Small-Cap Health-Care Stocks: What's on Bank of America List?

    The small-cap-health-care sector has struggled the past year. But now Bank of America says things are looking up and it has stock ideas.

  • What happens to Planned Parenthood in Tennessee if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

    Several unknowns await Tennesseans if Roe v. Wade is struck down, and access to safe and legal abortions is no more.

  • Abortion survivor reacts to leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overrule Roe v. Wade

    Melissa Ohden, founder of the Abortion Survivors Network, said Tuesday that the leaked Supreme Court abortion ruling left her “hopeful."

  • Omicron as severe as previous COVID variants, large study finds

    "We found that the risks of hospitalization and mortality were nearly identical between periods," said four scientists who conducted the study based on records of 130,000 COVID-19 patients, referring to times in the past two years when different variants were dominant across the world. The study, which is undergoing peer review at Nature Portfolio and was posted on Research Square on May 2, was adjusted for confounders including demographics, vaccination status, and the Charlson comorbidity index that predicts the risk of death within a year of hospitalization for patients with specific comorbid conditions. The studies that assumed that the Omicron variant was less severe were conducted in various places including South Africa, Scotland, England, and Canada, said the scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, Minerva University and Harvard Medical School.

  • Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century -- and debate over it started soon after

    At New York City's Rockefeller Center, activists hold a series of signs that read 'Legalize Abortion' in March, 1968. Bev Grant/Getty ImagesState-by-state battles are heating up in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule landmark rulings - Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey - and remove constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion. Now, pro- and anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a new phase of the abortion conflict. While many peopl

  • What Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

    So many events in the world feel out of our control right now. Here's how the pros cope.