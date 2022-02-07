Newly Released Public Opinion Poll States: Canadians Support Investment to Reduce Medical Imaging Wait Times

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - An overwhelming majority of Canadians support new federal investments in medical imaging to reduce wait times, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research.

The CAR is Calling on Government to Invest in Radiology to Improve Patient Care for Canadians (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Radiologists)

The national survey, commissioned by the Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) shows that nine out of ten respondents support the federal government making new investments in medical imaging to reduce wait times. Meanwhile, over 53% of Canadians say wait times to access diagnostic imaging have worsened since the pandemic started, with only 3% of respondents believing wait times had improved.

"Canadians understand that medical imaging is a critical part of our health infrastructure and that without investment in equipment and personnel, our system, and patients, are at risk," said Dr. Gilles Soulez, CAR President. "This survey, conducted in January 2022, reinforces what we have been saying: The time to act is now."

Canadians postponed diagnostic and necessary follow-up imaging early in the pandemic and are now in more urgent need of care. Unfortunately, Canada's recovery from the pandemic will only add strain on the limited resources available as a massive influx of patients attempt to reschedule their appointments or seek treatment for undiagnosed or worsening conditions.

"Before the pandemic, Canadians were waiting an average of 50 to 82 days for CT scans and 89 days for MRI imaging. This is 20 to 52 days longer than the recommended 30-day wait time," said Dr. Ania Kielar, CAR Vice-President. "We know that COVID is creating longer waitlists, and we are very worried that without additional resources in the very near-term, Canadians will not be able to access lifesaving medical imaging."

The Nanos Research survey is the most recent data highlighting the urgent need for action on medical imaging investment. In 2019 the Conference Board of Canada estimated that average wait times in 2022 would be 67 days for a CT and 133 days for an MRI, far exceeding the acceptable 30-day standard, resulting in a net loss of $3.5 billion in lost economic output as a result of missed work days. A 2021 Canadian Association of Radiologists member survey indicated that 75% of radiologists across the country had not reduced the backlog for medical imaging. Further, 30% of radiologists believe that wait times for medical imaging will never return to pre-pandemic levels.

Story continues

"These wait times are alarming to radiologists, who want to provide lifesaving procedures and imaging for their patients in a timely fashion, and for patients who are waiting in uncertainty for imaging care," said Dr. Soulez. "Our healthcare system is not equipped to handle these volumes; we are at risk of leaving many patients undiagnosed and untreated."

The CAR is asking the federal government to help address the significant backlog for medical imaging and help doctors adequately prepare for the influx of patients in the healthcare system. The Association is advocating for a federal investment of $1.5 billion over five years focused on medical imaging equipment as well as front-line human resources to respond to increasing wait times and offset growing burnout. Additionally, support for a national e-referrals program and harnessing AI for the strategic prioritization of resources are also seen as critical to protecting Canadian's access to lifesaving medical imagery as a longer-term strategy.

About the Canadian Association of Radiologists

The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) is the national voice for radiologists in Canada, dedicated to imaging excellence and advocating for the highest standard of patient care across the country. It represents 2,800 radiologists who provide vital medical imaging for millions of patients.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Radiologists

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c1990.html