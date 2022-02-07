U.S. markets open in 4 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,884.00
    -94.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,652.00
    -33.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.30
    -10.60 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.99
    -1.32 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.25 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1432
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.39
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3510
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,498.89
    +851.01 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.66
    +118.69 (+13.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.82
    +17.42 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Newly Released Public Opinion Poll States: Canadians Support Investment to Reduce Medical Imaging Wait Times

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - An overwhelming majority of Canadians support new federal investments in medical imaging to reduce wait times, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research.

The CAR is Calling on Government to Invest in Radiology to Improve Patient Care for Canadians (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Radiologists)
The CAR is Calling on Government to Invest in Radiology to Improve Patient Care for Canadians (CNW Group/Canadian Association of Radiologists)

The national survey, commissioned by the Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) shows that nine out of ten respondents support the federal government making new investments in medical imaging to reduce wait times. Meanwhile, over 53% of Canadians say wait times to access diagnostic imaging have worsened since the pandemic started, with only 3% of respondents believing wait times had improved.

"Canadians understand that medical imaging is a critical part of our health infrastructure and that without investment in equipment and personnel, our system, and patients, are at risk," said Dr. Gilles Soulez, CAR President. "This survey, conducted in January 2022, reinforces what we have been saying: The time to act is now."

Canadians postponed diagnostic and necessary follow-up imaging early in the pandemic and are now in more urgent need of care. Unfortunately, Canada's recovery from the pandemic will only add strain on the limited resources available as a massive influx of patients attempt to reschedule their appointments or seek treatment for undiagnosed or worsening conditions.

"Before the pandemic, Canadians were waiting an average of 50 to 82 days for CT scans and 89 days for MRI imaging. This is 20 to 52 days longer than the recommended 30-day wait time," said Dr. Ania Kielar, CAR Vice-President. "We know that COVID is creating longer waitlists, and we are very worried that without additional resources in the very near-term, Canadians will not be able to access lifesaving medical imaging."

The Nanos Research survey is the most recent data highlighting the urgent need for action on medical imaging investment. In 2019 the Conference Board of Canada estimated that average wait times in 2022 would be 67 days for a CT and 133 days for an MRI, far exceeding the acceptable 30-day standard, resulting in a net loss of $3.5 billion in lost economic output as a result of missed work days. A 2021 Canadian Association of Radiologists member survey indicated that 75% of radiologists across the country had not reduced the backlog for medical imaging. Further, 30% of radiologists believe that wait times for medical imaging will never return to pre-pandemic levels.

"These wait times are alarming to radiologists, who want to provide lifesaving procedures and imaging for their patients in a timely fashion, and for patients who are waiting in uncertainty for imaging care," said Dr. Soulez. "Our healthcare system is not equipped to handle these volumes; we are at risk of leaving many patients undiagnosed and untreated."

The CAR is asking the federal government to help address the significant backlog for medical imaging and help doctors adequately prepare for the influx of patients in the healthcare system. The Association is advocating for a federal investment of $1.5 billion over five years focused on medical imaging equipment as well as front-line human resources to respond to increasing wait times and offset growing burnout. Additionally, support for a national e-referrals program and harnessing AI for the strategic prioritization of resources are also seen as critical to protecting Canadian's access to lifesaving medical imagery as a longer-term strategy.

About the Canadian Association of Radiologists

The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR) is the national voice for radiologists in Canada, dedicated to imaging excellence and advocating for the highest standard of patient care across the country. It represents 2,800 radiologists who provide vital medical imaging for millions of patients.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Radiologists

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/07/c1990.html

Recommended Stories

  • Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

    In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Cibinqo as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose disease wasn't adequately controlled with other treatments. Why did the FDA approve Cibinqo for moderate to severe eczema patients?

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • H.K. Sees Record Cases; Australia Reopening: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong reported a record of over 600 infections, putting pressure on the government to ramp up restrictions. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAustralia will allow double-vaccinated visa holder

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    These companies' share prices could rise in the short term, but their long-term opportunities are even better.

  • Israel's rise in Covid deaths: why it's happening, and the lessons for the UK

    Israel is a vaccine star of the pandemic. It rolled out its initial jabs with great speed this time last year amid the deadly alpha wave. It saw off delta in the summer by pioneering booster shots. And, as omicron hit, it made fourth doses available to medics and the elderly.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Actress Milana Vayntrub: My Abortion Story

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyIn May 2020, I injured my ankle so badly I couldn’t move a toe. The slightest twitch sent a paralyzing bolt through my leg—like head-splitting microphone feedback that makes you recoil and cover your ears. That’s what back labor felt like—but in my spine.My baby was “sunny side up”—a vaguely appetizing term that meant his head was pushing against my spine. Every time I had a contraction, it felt like my back was breaking. The pain felt u

  • Why do older people heal more slowly?

    The older you get, the more slowly you heal, and there are a number of reasons why. Westend61 via Getty ImagesI recently visited an 83-year-old patient in the hospital after EMTs rushed her to the ER with an infected leg wound. Her ordeal started inconspicuously when she bumped into the sharp edge of a table and developed a small cut. The patient’s wound didn’t close, but she ignored it until she woke up in pain one morning two weeks after first injuring her leg. Her daughter called 911 after no

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • Attention, Medicare users: more access to free at-home COVID-19 tests is on the way

    A new initiative to increase access to at-home COVID-19 tests will start in early spring, the government says

  • Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study

    Restoring normal population mobility to "COVID-zero regions" like China will cause some 2 million deaths in a year and the key to controlling the virus is developing vaccines that are better at preventing infection, Chinese researchers said. China's "zero-COVID" restrictions have come under growing scrutiny in recent weeks as it hosts the Winter Olympics in Beijing while using sweeping restrictions to try to prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant. The researchers used studies from Chile and Britain to calculate the "baseline efficacy" of current vaccines - CoronaVac in the case of Chile and the Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca shots in Britain.

  • "Don't Say 'Let Me Know If You Need Anything'": 9 Ways To Help A Loved One Who Is Living With Chronic Pain

    "Most people have trouble understanding that pain can affect life on many levels."View Entire Post ›

  • Unregulated, synthetic vape use growing among kids

    To users, these vapes are identical. But because of an obscure loophole, they skirt the FDA’s regulatory umbrella.

  • I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Enter Here This Week

    Omicron cases continue to spike in many areas across the U.S. and hospitals are still feeling the effects of the COVID surge with overcrowded emergency rooms and delays in much needed surgeries. "It can be just heartbreaking," Dr. Matt Beecroft told NPR, who recalls one recent patient of his who had a heart attack. "She had been scheduled for a cardiac bypass," a procedure done to improve blood flow when there's an obstructed or partially blocked artery, "but that surgery had been canceled." He

  • The Riveting—and Murky—Quest to Hack the Meditating Brain

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRichard Powers’ Bewilderment was the most moving and prescient novel I read last year. In the book, an astrobiologist grapples with compounding losses: the death of his wife and the unraveling of his son, Robin; and the environmental degradation and mass extinction that envelops the planet. Before his demise, Robin begins an innovative treatment called Decoded Neurofeedback in which he enters an fMRI machine and learns how to mirror a br

  • Former Biden health policy advisor blames 'all sorts of lies' for U.S. vaccine drive sputtering

    Vaccine misinformation has played a huge role in the disappointing U.S. turnout, according to a former White House health policy adviser.

  • TidalHealth moves into crisis status as Maryland COVID-19 hospital numbers climb

    TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury is the 13th Maryland hospital to implement crisis standards of care amid the current COVID-19 surge.

  • Thousands of COVID-19 at-home pills hailed as 'game-changer' are sitting on pharmacy shelves in Wisconsin

    A pharmacy official thinks it's "highly unlikely" that everyone who needs the at-home pills for treating COVID-19 in high-risk people is getting them.

  • Signs You Have a Drinking Problem, According to Experts

    Many people who have a drinking problem don't realize they have one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states, "Excessive alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of death in the United States, shortening the lives of those who die by an average of 29 years. Excessive alcohol use includes: Binge drinking, defined as consuming 4 or more drinks on an occasion for a woman or 5 or more drinks on an occasion for a man. Heavy drinking, defined as 8 or more drinks per week for a woman or

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • Woman suffered three strokes and a heart attack while pregnant in the hospital for 139 days due to COVID

    Diana and Chris Crouch of Kingwood, Texas joined CNN Newsroom With Pamela Brown Sunday with a harrowing tale of COVID complications and an extended stay in the hospital. Diana, who was pregnant at the time, declined vaccination because she was worried about possible complications with the pregnancy. After falling ill, Diana spent 139 days in the hospital but, oddly enough, has very little memory of it. “Fortunately, I think, I don’t remember much because it was very tough,” Diana said. “The last thing I remember was going to the ER. So I basically don’t really have any memories of my stay at the hospital.” While Diana doesn’t remember it, Chris remembers it very well. “It was the hardest thing I ever had to deal with,” Chris said. “I didn’t know if I was gonna have to plan for a funeral. I didn’t know what to do. It was just so hard, and I prayed a lot.” According to Diana’s doctor, Dr. Cameron Dezfulian, a combination of her pregnancy, COVID and her extracorporeal membrane oxygenation treatment caused her to have a heart attack and three strokes all in the same day. “The three strokes and the heart attack all happened within a very short period of time. It was in a single day, and that was a tough day,” Dr. Dezfulian said. “And, I mean, Chris remembers that day well, as do I, because we were there together. I mean, really, that entire week was incredibly challenging.”