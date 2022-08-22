U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,135.57
    -92.91 (-2.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,042.93
    -663.81 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,376.07
    -329.15 (-2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,914.04
    -43.31 (-2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.30
    -13.60 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.21 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9937
    -0.0107 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    +0.0440 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1758
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4200
    +0.4900 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.85
    -321.95 (-1.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.84
    -8.11 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Newly Released Research Aims to Help Companies Attract Early In Career Talent

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Untapped, a company on a mission to make the world more equitable by broadening access to transformative careers, announced the release of its Early In Career Talent Sentiment Report. The insights uncovered will help companies attract Early In Career (EIC) talent, shape meaningful foundational employment experiences and develop magnetic employer branding that appeals to the Gen Z workforce.

Untapped Logo
Untapped Logo

Untapped surveyed nearly 800 EIC candidates as they considered the initial steps on their career path. Roughly half of the respondents were searching for an internship, while the other half were looking to land their first job. The research shows that, before and during their hunt for those foundational roles, candidates seek chances to network in order to learn about the company, assess the opportunity and confirm a meaningful self-to-employer connection. But they want to feel secure about how much of their identifying details and personal data they share throughout the process.

Internship seekers in the study are looking for inspiring employers with compelling brand reputations and a proven track record of corporate social responsibility. They also are hoping to gain communication skills and connections from potential internships. When it comes to essential first job features, those new to the hiring market heavily emphasized professional development, followed by company culture.

EIC talent indicated that aligning personal values with a company's mission is vital. A top value is a company's proven track record in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

Some data highlights from Untapped's Early In Career Talent Sentiment Report include:

  • 66% of respondents would not accept a "dream" opportunity with a company with a poor DEI reputation

  • 74% more candidates prefer to self-report their information than have their data inferred by AI

  • 77% of interviewees mentioned the importance of community throughout the job searching process, noting communities are great for getting interview and process tips

  • 70% survey participants would rather attend an event before applying for a role to gather information about the position and the company

"Our goal with conducting this research was to provide companies who seek to attract a diverse pipeline of EIC talent with helpful insights to shape meaningful career experiences, from the initial impression and beyond," explained Adam Gefkovicz, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Untapped. "By better understanding EIC attitudes, companies can improve their talent strategy and outreach to candidates seeking out crucially-important foundational roles."

Click here to access the complete Early In Career Talent Sentiment Report.

About Untapped

Untapped is on a mission to make the world more equitable by broadening access to transformative careers. Our all-in-one recruiting platform helps companies recruit diverse teams confidently and reduce hiring time. Unlock the power of Untapped's shared talent pool of more than 35 million searchable profiles complete with self-reported information and create a more inclusive talent pipeline by taking the guesswork out of recruiting. Startups to Fortune 500 companies are using Untapped to source and connect with underrepresented talent, identify hiring bias, enhance employer branding, and measure the ROI of diversity recruiting initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.untapped.io/recruiters.

Contact: Emma Rauschkolb, Head of Marketing, emma@untapped.io

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newly-released-research-aims-to-help-companies-attract-early-in-career-talent-301610131.html

SOURCE Untapped

Recommended Stories

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • $600K May Not Go As Far in Retirement As You'd Think

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Ford to eliminate 3,000 jobs globally

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Ford will lay off 3,000 workers.

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan LoanSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from f

  • Apple staff rebel against order to go back to the office

    Apple staff are rebelling against an order to return to the office by arguing they can do “exceptional work” remotely.

  • Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services. Ford shares were down 4.8% in midday trading amid broader declines on Wall Street.

  • Oil Pares Losses as Saudi Minister Warns OPEC+ May Take Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared losses after Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the disconnect between the futures market and supply fundamentals may force OPEC and its allies to act. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksStock Losses Deepen as Traders Shun Risky Bets: Markets WrapWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleSeized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay

  • An Extra $100K Can Buy You This Many More Years in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Petition launched to demand Apple staff can work from home

    Apple’s instruction that its staff should return to offices have been met with strong opposition. A newly launched petition calls on the company to allow staff to work out “flexible work arrangements” and that they should not be forced back into the office. It comes after Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, wrote a memo to Apple staff instructing them to return to the office from September.

  • Getting to the Money: Wendy Williams’ Attorney Accuses Judge in Wells Fargo Court Case Of ‘Improper Actions’

    Wendy Williams' attorney, LaShawn Thomas says the judge in the Wells Fargo case is keeping her from speaking to Wendy.

  • More than half of the U.S. labor force will be freelance by 2027. Here’s why that’s a good thing for workers and businesses alike

    Businesses will avail themselves of the best talent on a project-by-project basis, whether that project is simple and quick or complex and more long term.

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Sharon Zackfia, William Blair Equity Research Group Head of Consumer Sector, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the results of William Blair's restaurant survey and how restaurant chains can improve employee retention.

  • Toyota Commercial Truck Unit Hino Faces Widening Scandal Over Emissions Data

    Akio Toyoda, the head of Toyota, calls it a betrayal after the truck maker acknowledged problems dating back two decades.

  • Occidental and 3 Other Energy Stocks That Have Kept Rising Since Gasoline Prices Peaked

    Pipeline and energy infrastructure companies have held up relatively well. The charms of Kinder Morgan and three others.