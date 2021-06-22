U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,250.37
    +25.58 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,990.47
    +113.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,252.66
    +111.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.75
    +11.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.08
    -0.58 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.10
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.87
    -0.15 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1949
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    -0.0120 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3955
    +0.0022 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6170
    +0.3190 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,685.25
    +234.22 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    776.99
    -17.34 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,090.01
    +27.72 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

A newly tech-skeptical FTC will reportedly review Amazon's acquisition of MGM

Devin Coldewey
·3 min read

Amazon's purchase of MGM must pass the scrutiny of the FTC, newly chaired by prominent Amazon critic Lina Khan, the Wall Street Journal has reported. While the $8.45M merger is not likely to be stopped, it may provide early indicators of how the agency is revising its approach to mega-corporations consolidating multiple industries with acquisitions like this one.

The proposed acquisition was announced last month, and the addition of MGM's 4,000 films and 17,000 shows to the Amazon library would be a potent shot in the arm for Prime Video, which like the Amazon storefront itself is meant to be its customers' default go-to for on-demand media.

Amazon is buying MGM Studios for $8.45B

As rights change hands and companies shift tactics, the landscape of streaming is ever-changing; while Netflix has focused on original content (and Amazon is not far behind) and Disney has its own stable of standbys, others have begun snapping up the disparate collections of shows and movies that make up the streaming industry's lucrative long tail.

Yet there is a valid question among regulators of whether content companies like MGM should be owned by platforms like Amazon. As an independent producer of films and TV a company can secure its own licensing deals and operate in direct competition with similar businesses. As a subsidiary of Amazon, it would likely be in large part reduced to an in-house production company for the retail and web giant, not competing on the merits of its products but as part of a multi-industry empire.

FTC Chair Lina Khan — appointed just last week — has been among the foremost critics of the latter business model. Her now famous "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox" paper asserted that Amazon uses dominance in one industry, like AWS in web hosting, to shore up other less successful arms, like its nascent delivery service. If the latter would fail without the support of the former, the argument (roughly) goes, the company is potentially engaging in anti-competitive behavior enabled by market power.

That the market power and the behavior are in different verticals excused it under the antitrust doctrine of the recent era (so long as consumers didn't see price increases), but Khan aimed to challenge that doctrine with her paper — and now, as one of the most powerful regulators in the country, she has been given the chance to shape it firsthand.

Biden elevates tech antitrust crusader Lina Khan to FTC chair

Such large deals are always reviewed by federal authorities, and in this case the FTC is reportedly in charge, probably because it has already taken on the role of antitrust investigation into Amazon in other circumstances. It's also handling Facebook (which it has tangled with repeatedly over the years), while the agency's enforcement partners at the Justice Department took charge of looking into Google and Apple. (The FTC declined to comment, saying it does not confirm the existence of investigations.)

In this case it seems unlikely that the Amazon purchase of MGM will be blocked, seeing as there is certainly real competition in the space and MGM has not been able to make its own way — a sale is almost inevitable. But the review will take place nonetheless, and it will likely elucidate how the FTC has changed its approach to this type of merger.

It's entirely possible that even in a light-touch approval of this deal there will be opportunity to see new doctrine in play; for example, Amazon's arguably monopolistic position in ostensibly unrelated markets is likely to take a greater role than under previous FTC leadership. It may even set the stage for more comprehensive and aggressive reviews to come, or perhaps even rewinding previously approved mergers, something Chair Khan has said is a distinct possibility.

Lina Khan’s timely tech skepticism makes for a refreshingly friendly FTC confirmation hearing

Recommended Stories

  • FTC to review Amazon deal for MGM, source says

    The Federal Trade Commission, whose new chairwoman has been critical of Amazon.com, will review the company's planned purchase of MGM, a source familiar with the matter said. Amazon said in May that it would buy the U.S. movie studio, home to the James Bond franchise, in an $8.45 billion deal that would give it a huge library of films and TV shows to compete with streaming rivals led by Netflix and Disney+. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that the FTC would review the deal.

  • India plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India proposed banning flash sales on e-commerce websites and said on Monday their affiliate entities should not be listed as sellers on their platforms, in a proposed tightening of rules that could hit Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs' rules, which were released in a government statement, come amid complaints by brick-and-mortar retailers that foreign e-commerce players bypass Indian laws by using complex business structures. Amazon and Flipkart say they comply with all Indian laws.

  • Federal Trade Commission Will Review Amazon’s Proposed Acquisition Of MGM (Report)

    The Federal Trade Commission will review Amazon’s planned $8.45 billion with MGM, just as the agency has a new chairwoman who has called for reining in the power of the tech giant and other online platforms. The Wall Street Journal reported that the FTC would review the transaction. The FTC and the Justice Department have […]

  • FTC to review Amazon’s planned $8.45 billion purchase of MGM: report

    The MGM deal, which would greatly expand content on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform with the James Bond franchise and TV fare like "The Handmaid's Tale," will fall under the purview of the FTC and its new chair, Lina Khan, according to a Wall Street Journal report Tuesday.

  • Federal COVID unemployment benefits end soon in Texas. Check out these job resources

    Here are some resources for those affected by federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits coming to an end, including help for North Texas job-seekers.

  • Bitcoin Price Drops Below $30K for the First Time Since January

    The decline brings the year-to-date gain down to just 3%, according to CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Former Amazon employee on warehouse culture for workers

    Christian Smalls, Former Amazon worker & Founder of The Congress of Essential Workers, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance Live to discuss working conditions and wages for employees at Amazon facilities.

  • Bearish Sentiment Increases as ETH Breaks Down Below Crucial Support

    Ethereum (ETH) has been moving downwards since it reached an all-time high on May 12. So far, it has reached a low of $1,750.

  • Bitcoin wipes out 2021 gains as China crackdown continues

    Bitcoin's price fell to under $30,000 this morning, erasing all 2021 gains.

  • Lite Access Technologies Provides Update on the City of Brooks' Next Generation Broadband Network

    LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (the "Company") (TSXV: LTE) (PINK: LTCCF), a world leader in the use of innovative and proven micro/narrow trenching technologies, alternate methods of deployment and specialist products which transform the cost of fibre optic network deployment for telecommunications operators, is pleased to provide an update for the construction of a city-wide FTTH broadband network in the City of Brooks, Alberta (see press release dated January 20, 2021).

  • Sotheby’s Continues to Support Crypto With Upcoming Rare Diamond Auction

    World-famous auction house Sotheby’s has announced its most recent sale to incorporate cryptocurrency. Bids for a 101.38-carat diamond named “The Key 10138” will be accepted in cryptocurrency.

  • Is It Really Possible to Support Small Businesses When You’re Shopping on Amazon?

    Amazon is expected to once again be a top destination for shopping this week, thanks to its annual Prime Day savings event, and while you’ll find plenty of deals on big-name brands, Amazon is also making a concerted effort to promote the independent sellers on its site. Amazon’s 2020 Small Business Impact Report found that over half of the products sold on Amazon come from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and the company says it has more than two million independent sellers and authors

  • Brave's non-tracking search engine is now in beta

    Pro-privacy browser Brave, which has been testing its own brand search engine for several months -- operating a waitlist where brave (ha!) early adopters could kick the tyres of an upstart alternative in Internet search -- has now launched the tool, Brave Search, in global beta. Users interested in checking out Brave's non-tracking search engine, which is built on top of an independent index and touted as a privacy-safe alternative to surveillance tech products like Google search, will find it via Brave's desktop and mobile browsers. It can also be reached from other browsers via search.brave.com -- so doesn't require switching to Brave's browser to use.

  • Boris Johnson sets out plan to make UK ‘science superpower’, as Sir Patrick Vallance to run new agency

    Plan seeks to ‘reinforce the position of the UK as a science superpower’, No 10 says

  • Google Executives See Cracks in Their Company's Success

    OAKLAND, Calif. — The seeds of a company’s downfall, it is often said in the business world, are sown when everything is going great. It is hard to argue that things aren’t going great for Google. Revenue and profits are charting new highs every three months. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is worth $1.6 trillion. Google has rooted itself deeper and deeper into the lives of everyday Americans. But a restive class of Google executives worry that the company is showing cracks. They say Google’s

  • The U.S Crypto Morning Session – June 21st, 2021

    It’s been a particularly bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $35,000 levels would be needed to support the pack.

  • Upstart Crypto Tracer Brings ‘Middleware’ to Busy Blockchain Analysis Industry

    Blocktrace’s new product pools multiple data intelligence streams to help investigators demystify high-profile crypto crimes.

  • If Amazon Prime Day comes back in the fall, it could be a sales win for Amazon: analyst

    An Amazon Prime Day this fall? One analyst says do not rule it out.

  • Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: Foreo Skin Care Devices Are Up to 30% Off

    The gang's all here with this microcurrent device, which won rave reviews from our reviewer and is currently available at a sweet, sweet 25% off. It delivers the results of a microcurrent facial and lymphatic drainage treatment at the same time, according to our reviewer, who also noted: “After one week my cheekbones looked like they had returned fresh from a filler tweakment, and my jawline sharpened up as well." Get it now! Luna 3 is a facial cleansing brush and face massager designed for sensitive skin (although everyone can and should use it).

  • Visor Finance Releases $500,000 DeFi Heist Post Mortem Report

    The latest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol to suffer at the hands of bad actors is vault management platform Visor Finance.