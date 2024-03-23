Newmar recognizes top suppliers of 2023

Mar. 22—NAPPANEE — Newmar Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, recognized several suppliers and individual contributors for their supply chain performance for 2023 at its annual banquet March 14 at the Samluung Platz Event Center.

The annual awards recognize suppliers for outstanding performance based on internal surveys measuring each supplier in multiple categories while interacting with Newmar's purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service, and engineering departments. A score of 195 of a possible 201 points were required for the suppliers to earn an invitation to the evening's festivities.

"While we had many industry challenges to navigate, we had an amazing year of performance from our supplier partners," said Matt McQuown, vice president of supply chain for Newmar in a news release. "There were 95 companies and more than 200 individuals in attendance, all of whom contributed greatly to Newmar's continued success."

Newmar's president, Casey Tubman, kicked off the night recognizing the attendees.

"I appreciate all the hard work our suppliers have done to continue to improve for Newmar," Tubman stated in the release. "It was great to look around the room and see many who have been in attendance for over a decade, but at the same time, see many new attendees."

In 2023, more than 500 suppliers were eligible to receive an award. Award recipients are recognized for their service, dedication, and commitment to support Newmar. Among the suppliers recognized was S&H Metal Products, winner of the Virgil Miller award for 2023. The Virgil Miller award is given to Newmar's top supplier for the year.

Additional suppliers recognized include:

* Customer Service Award: Angie Meadows-Ranger Distribution Inc., April Brady-Natural Stone and Tile, Michael Money-Landstar

* Salesperson of the Year Award: Troy Swartzendruber-ITC Inc.

* Delivery Service Award: Hope Cannan-TK Steel Inc.

* Operations Support Award: FCCC Customer Service Team

* Engineering Innovation Award: American Technology Components, Inc.

* Special Recognition Award: Bergstrom Inc.

* Top Ten Supplier Award: Natural Stone and Tile, Right Angle Steel & Fabrication, Jasper Plastics Solutions, Summit Products Inc., Diamond Shield, Betterway Products, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Lithionics Battery, NAPA Auto Parts, Positron Corporation

* Virgil Miller Award: S & H Metal Products Inc.

Newmar is located at 355 N. Delaware St., Nappanee. To learn more, visit www.newmarcorp.com.