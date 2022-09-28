U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0888
    +0.0157 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1200
    -0.6710 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,645.96
    +622.94 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Newmark Facilitates $170M Financing for Centerbridge Partners and Merit Hill Capital's Self Storage Portfolio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") has arranged the $170 million financing of a 33-asset, 1.8 million-square-foot national self-storage portfolio on behalf of Centerbridge Partners and Merit Hill Capital. The portfolio is well-leased and located in strong primary markets and submarkets across 16 states. The properties are third-party managed by a combination of CubeSmart and Extra Space, broadly considered among the top operators in the self-storage sector.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)
Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

The Newmark team that closed the debt was led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, Vice-Chairmen and Co-Heads of the Newmark Debt, Equity and Structured Finance Team, Senior Managing Director Nick Scribani, in partnership with Vice Chairman Aaron Swerdlin and Senior Managing Director Taucha Hogue of Newmark's Self-Storage Division. Bank of America provided the loan.

"Driving the success of this transaction is the strength of the sponsorship between Merit Hill's operating platform and the equity commitment provided by Centerbridge Capital Partners," said Roeschlaub.

Stolly added, "Merit Hill Capital's ability to source deals locally and bring them to institutional standards speaks to their deep knowledge of local markets and ability to continue expanding the platform."

About Centerbridge Partners
Centerbridge Partners is a multi-strategy private investment firm focused on leveraged buyouts and distressed securities. The New York City-based firm invests in both control and non-control opportunities and manages over $32 billion of assets, with an additional office in London.

About Merit Hill
Merit Hill Capital is a real estate investment firm focused on aggregating one-off or small portfolio investments in private market transactions to create a diversified portfolio of assets. Founded in 2016 by Liz Raun Schlesinger, Merit Hill manages REITs focusing on self-storage properties. Merit Hill is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and has a team of 28 employees. The Merit Hill investment team has been an active investor in varying market cycles over the past 15+ years. Since its inception, Merit Hill has acquired 360 self-storage facilities in 217 separate transactions, consisting of more than 158,000 individual storage units and more than 19 million net rentable square feet across 33 states.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.2 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 6,500 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-facilitates-170m-financing-for-centerbridge-partners-and-merit-hill-capitals-self-storage-portfolio-301636135.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Starbucks, Tesla, Vail Resorts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks are making moves in after-hours trading, including Starbucks and Tesla.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Prediction: These Will Be Some of the Best-Performing Stocks In 2023

    The technology sector has been crushed this year, but here's where to look for growth as we roll into 2023.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. Several of the world’s biggest economies face increasing recession risks as a result of the skyrocketing inflation and the […]