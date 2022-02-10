Newmark Global Corporate Services Renews Multi-Service Global Contract with Dow, Providing Client-Centric Integrated Solutions Across Six Continents

U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Global Corporate Services (GCS) announces the renewal of a long-term, multi-service, international contract with Dow (NYSE:DOW), a Fortune 100 company and materials science leader, demonstrating Newmark's commitment to deliver superior solutions for corporate real estate clients.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)
Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

Under the terms of the contract, Newmark GCS professionals will support Dow's materials science operations housed in more than 150 buildings across 28 countries on six continents, including leased and owned offices space, Research & Development laboratories, warehouses, airport hangers, campus facilities and multi-purpose spaces. Newmark GCS will continue to provide Dow with multiple services internationally, including: Facilities Management, Transaction Management, Program and Project Management, Lease Administration, Technology Solutions and Strategic Consulting.

"Securing a renewed multi-service, global contract with Dow has been the result of sustained operational excellence and outstanding performance, especially in the areas of the environment, health and safety (EHS), even in the face of immense challenges presented by the pandemic," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark Global Corporate Services CEO. "This ongoing chapter in our relationship with Dow is built on proven performance, transparency and trust. At the core is a client-centric commercial model, through which we will track and reallocate resources in almost real-time—suited to what corporate real estate leaders need in today's fast-changing business climate."

While supporting Dow's best-owner mindset, Newmark GCS is also committed to furthering the companies' environmental health and safety performance. To date, Newmark GCS has delivered more than 3 million work-hours for Dow without incident.

"Safe, high-performing operations are a top priority for us at Dow. Newmark is part of that extended team, and we look to their expertise to proactively manage the exacting standards in our laboratory and office environments," said Paul Barbeau, Senior Global Director, Dow Corporate Facilities. "In renewing our relationship with Newmark, we look forward to capitalizing on the opportunities that our new integrated agreement presents to further advance our corporate real estate strategy."

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-global-corporate-services-renews-multi-service-global-contract-with-dow-providing-client-centric-integrated-solutions-across-six-continents-301480192.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

    A China-based financier, once reprimanded by U.S. regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Reuters has learned. Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group Ltd, in the shell company’s regulatory filings. ARC is listed as “financial advisor” to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump’s new media platform.