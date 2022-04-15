U.S. markets closed

Newmark Group's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, April 29, 2022

·4 min read
  • NMRK

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details of its first quarter 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)
Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases/default.aspx (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media/search?type=Press%20Releases (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO:

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK)

WHAT:

First Quarter 2022 financial results conference call

WHEN:

Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE:

http://ir.nmrk.com or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/822331250

HOW:

A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:


https://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true



Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating directly to:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10673/newmark-group-inc-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results/

After pre-registering, you will receive your access details via email. Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.


Live Conference Call Details


Date – Start Time:

4/29/2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

U.S. Toll Free / Local:

1-844-200-6205 / 1-646-904-5544

All Other Locations

1-929-526-1599

Passcode

093066



Replay


Expected Available From – To:

4/29/2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET – 5/6/2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET

U.S. Toll Free:

1-866-813-9403 / 1-929-458-6194

UK Local:

0204-525-0658

All Other Locations:

44-204-525-0658

Passcode

273566


Note: If clicking the above links does not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URLs into your browser's address bar.

ABOUT NEWMARK
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-groups-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-announcement-to-be-issued-prior-to-market-open-on-friday-april-29-2022-301526399.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

