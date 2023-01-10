U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

Newmark Launches Data Visualization Technology, Newlitic, to Empower Corporate Real Estate Management

·3 min read

Newlitic allows CRE leaders to drive portfolio performance through one customizable platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. announces the launch of Newlitic, an innovative technology solution that integrates enterprises' real estate portfolio information into one single platform. A flexible and intuitive tool for corporate real estate (CRE) professionals, Newlitic offers capabilities for multiple management reporting needs—including occupancy utilization, portfolio and lease administration, transaction management, capital projects and facilities management—through customizable web dashboards.

Newmark Group, Inc.
Newmark Group, Inc.

The addition of Newlitic to Newmark's growing suite of technology, in combination with Newmark Global Corporate Services' ('GCS') expertise in real estate management, further empowers its enterprise clients across the world, enabling leaders to advance data-driven strategies and leverage real estate information to the fullest.

"CRE leaders have long had point solutions to manage aspects of their portfolios," said Newmark GCS Chief Executive Officer Rick Bertasi. "However, translating data to produce meaningful and actionable insights into portfolio performance has always been a challenge, until now. Addressing the solution, Newlitic provides a new form of analytics specifically for CRE end-users. With Newlitic we continue our commitment to leveraging technology to empower our clients to advance their real estate and business objectives."

With more than two decades of combined data mining, integration and implementation experience, the Newlitic team has curated powerful data visualizations to assist CRE leaders in managing costs, resources, workloads, space efficiencies and strategies in one easy-to-use interface. Newlitic software is simple to integrate, allowing for seamless data input from multiple sources and at scale. Newlitic offers users the advantage and ability to track trends and anticipate challenges, enabling effective decision-making in a fast-changing business climate. For more about Newlitic: www.newlitic.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Image Courtesy of Newmark: Newlitic Logo
Image Courtesy of Newmark: Newlitic Logo

 

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

