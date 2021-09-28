Newmark Names Jason McGruder as Head of Investor Relations

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. ("Newmark", "the Company"), a leading global commercial real estate services firm, is pleased to announce Jason McGruder as Head of Investor Relations ('IR').

In this role, McGruder will be responsible for maintaining and expanding relationships in the investment community while communicating the Company's business model, long-term strategy, governance and financial performance. McGruder is a seasoned industry expert with nearly two decades of experience building relationships and engaging with investors and analysts, including a previous investor relations advisory role for Newmark.

"As Newmark embarks on our next phase of significant growth, including ongoing global expansion, communication of our strategy and value proposition to all of our stakeholders requires a seasoned leader like Jason," said Newmark Chief Financial Officer Mike Rispoli. "We are excited to have him on the team."

McGruder joined Cantor Fitzgerald in 2006, liaising with the capital markets regarding the company and its subsidiaries, including Newmark and BGC Partners, eSpeed Inc. and GFI Group Inc. His career also consists of roles at Rocket Companies, Jefferies Group LLC, DoubleClick, Inc. and what is now FTI Consulting's investor relations practice. McGruder's extensive knowledge of corporate governance practices and SEC regulations ensured the highest communication standards with the company's community of investors. McGruder earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance from NYU Stern School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy of Industrialized Societies from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. In 2020, Newmark generated revenues in excess of $1.9 billion. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-names-jason-mcgruder-as-head-of-investor-relations-301387042.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

    Struggles are mounting for the flagship fund of star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, as investors favor stocks that can benefit from rising economic growth and rising bond yields threaten the appeal of technology shares. The ARK Innovation ETF, which had $25.5 billion in assets at the end of June, was down 4.2% on Tuesday, outpacing a 1.9% drop for the benchmark S&P 500 and a 2.6% fall for the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Wood’s fund, which was the best-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, is down more than 9% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.