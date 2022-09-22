U.S. markets closed

Newmark Secures Refi for SpareBox Storage Portfolio

0
·3 min read

Debt team arranged $462.5M Loan for National Portfolio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of SpareBox Storage and Davidson Kempner Capital Management, Newmark has arranged the $462.5 million refinancing loan of a 101-asset, 6.9 million square foot national self-storage portfolio. The portfolio spans eight states in strong submarkets and is well-leased.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)
Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

The Newmark team for the debt refinancing was led by Dustin Stolly and Jordan Roeschlaub, Vice-Chairmen and Co-Heads of the Newmark Debt and Structured Finance Team, Senior Managing Director Nick Scribani, in partnership with Vice Chairman Aaron Swerdlin and Senior Managing Director Taucha Hogue, of Newmark's Self-Storage group. Bank of America provided the refinancing loan.

"Driving the success of this transaction is the strength of the sponsorship between SpareBox's operating platform and the equity commitment provided by Davidson Kempner Capital Management," said Newmark's Dustin Stolly.

Jordan Roeschlaub added, "The platform's strength is highlighted by the operating partner's deep market knowledge and ability to manage their distributed portfolio remotely. Local market knowledge fuels the acquisition pipeline, and the use of sophisticated proprietary software creates an efficient operating environment".

SpareBox, headquartered in Denver, CO, is the leading self-storage owner and manager, optimizing a tech-forward, data-driven platform that acquires and operates self-storage assets with a high level of efficiency. As a top-10 owner and operator of self-storage assets, SpareBox manages approximately 6.9 million rentable square feet (including parking) across eight states, 101 properties and 37,362 units.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management is a global investment management firm with more than 39 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. The Firm has approximately $38 billion in assets under management and over 450 employees across six global offices.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.2 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 6,500 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-secures-refi-for-sparebox-storage-portfolio-301631682.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

