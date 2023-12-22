Is Newmark Security plc's (LON:NWT) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Newmark Security's (LON:NWT) stock is up by a considerable 44% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Newmark Security's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Newmark Security is:

4.5% = UK£353k ÷ UK£7.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.04 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Newmark Security's Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Newmark Security's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.2%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. In spite of this, Newmark Security was able to grow its net income considerably, at a rate of 23% in the last five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Newmark Security's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 7.0% in the same period, which is great to see.

AIM:NWT Past Earnings Growth December 22nd 2023

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Newmark Security's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Newmark Security Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Newmark Security doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Newmark Security certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Newmark Security by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

