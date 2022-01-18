U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,599.25
    -55.50 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,514.00
    -282.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,309.00
    -286.75 (-1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,130.90
    -26.80 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.03
    +1.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.50
    -8.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1400
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    +1.32 (+6.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6170
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,911.75
    -946.57 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.00
    -23.73 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.69
    -65.54 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Newmark Signs Agreement with VLK Consulting Which Will Rebrand as Newmark VLK Hungary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc., today announced an agreement with Budapest-based VLK Consulting, which will become Newmark VLK Hungary.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)
Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

"Newmark VLK Hungary represents a significant foothold for our platform in Central and Eastern Europe," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "Valter has amassed a talented group of experts who have tapped into an increasingly active regional marketplace, and we look forward to driving the continued development of the platform throughout the country."

VLK Consulting was originally founded by Valter Kalaus. The group has established a strong track record as one of Hungary's leading commercial real estate services firms, advising a wide range of clients, inclusive of global leaders, throughout the office, retail, industrial, hospitality and leisure sectors.

"We are excited to be part of one of the world's leading commercial real estate services companies, which will allow us to tap into Newmark's extensive suite of product offerings, technology resources and global market data as we continue to serve our clients, including the growing roster of blue-chip companies that are establishing offices in Hungary," said Valter, Managing Partner of Newmark VLK Hungary. "With one of the strongest economic growth rates in Europe, Hungary is establishing itself as a true business destination in the region. Newmark's platform provides us with the foundation and resources to harness this growth, as well as greater access throughout Europe and the broader global markets."

The announcement follows a recent agreement with a leading Polish commercial real estate firm operating as Newmark Polska. Newmark identified Hungary as an ideal growth market in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), as it has displayed numerous positive economic indicators in recent years, boasting low unemployment and a projected 5.4% GDP growth for 2022.

"Newmark has made a concerted effort to grow our platform with experienced, forward-thinking groups that are at the forefront of their respective commercial real estate markets," said Richard Bertasi, CEO of Newmark Global Corporate Services. "Alongside the team led by Valter and Péter Takács, we are well-positioned to serve a growing client base that is increasingly seeking new opportunities in Hungary and the CEE region."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newmark-signs-agreement-with-vlk-consulting-which-will-rebrand-as-newmark-vlk-hungary-301462182.html

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Stocks, Futures Fall as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Tuesday amid a jump in global bond yields as investors girded for the removal of central bank support to quell high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Depor

  • Why AT&T May Be Leaning Toward a ‘Split-off’ of Its Discovery Stake

    UBS analyst John Hodulik believes the company 'is leaning toward a split of the asset'—an exchange of AT&T stock for shares in Discovery.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Nasdaq-100 futures tumble as Treasury yields surge to pre-pandemic levels

    Stock futures fell Tuesday, with Nasdaq-100 futures dropping 1% as U.S. Treasury yields shot higher across the board. S&P 500 futures were off 0.5%, with Dow industrials futures modestly lower. The losses came as the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed 5 basis points to 1.83% and that of the two-year note jumped 9 basis points to 1.04%, both at levels not seen since early 2020, before the pandemic took hold. U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Investors a

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) earnings and shareholder returns have been trending downwards for the last five years, but the stock lifts 3.6% this past week

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( NYSE:TEVA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the...

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • The Truth Behind Trading Semiconductor (Chip) Stocks

    Semiconductor companies offer an endless variety of trading and investment opportunities in the technology space.

  • Sundial Growers Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    This year will be a big test for cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). With one recent acquisition closed and another that could be complete in the next few months, the business is undergoing some significant changes that will likely dictate the direction of its share price this year. In 2021, its stock was up over 400% at one point and ended up finishing the year with a 22% gain -- far better than the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF, which fell 19%.

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Down 40% From Its High, Is CrowdStrike Stock a Smart Buy?

    In the latter half, supply chain constraints helped drive the consumer price index (a popular proxy for inflation) to a 39-year high, causing the Federal Reserve to accelerate the taper of its asset purchase program. Unfortunately for shareholders, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) was caught in the fray, and the cybersecurity company has seen its share price fall 40.1% from its all-time high. With that in mind, is CrowdStrike stock a smart buy right now?

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Bond Yields Hit Two-Year High as Stock Futures Fall

    U.S. stock futures fell, led by large technology stocks, as government bond yields rose to a two-year high. Meanwhile, major banks including Goldman Sachs are set to report earnings ahead of the market open.