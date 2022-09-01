Newmont Files Early Warning Report

DENVER, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - On August 12, 2022, Orla Mining Ltd. ("Orla Mining") announced they completed the previously announced acquisition of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, former Gold Standard shareholders received, in exchange for each Gold Standard common share, 0.1193 of a Common Share of the Issuer and C$0.0001.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, Newmont, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Goldcorp Inc., held 41,138,141 Common Shares, representing approximately 16% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, Newmont, through Goldcorp, holds 43,245,294 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Newmont will continue to own the Common Shares for investment purposes and will evaluate its investment in Orla Mining from time to time and may, based on such evaluation, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmont's address is 6900 E Layton Avenue, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80237. Orla Mining's address is 1010-1075 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3C9.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

